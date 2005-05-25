We're already moving Gravenberch on?



Think he means hed have been looking to leave if he wasnt given the chance as a starter, which is a fair point. He didnt come here to replace Naby Keita, he came here to replace Wijnaldum and become a key first team player. He was patient last season but I dont think he would have been again if he had another season like last year, being in and out and struggling to gain any kind of rhythm or form.For me, its ok to say we still need to sign a 6/DLP/pessimistic midfield player to offer that specialist in deeper areas, ideally replacing Endo and giving us a really strong core of 6 midfielders who can start without much drop off from one to the other, we can say that and still say that Grav is looking like a really good solution whilst we wait for the right player who fits the criteria. I agree in ways I wouldnt be opposed to actually signing two more natural holding players, but I do believe Bajcetic has really high potential and a solid season of regular minutes in Salzburg could be enough to deem him ready as a suitable option, if not hell need one more loan going up a level but I do believe his talent is really high, even higher than someone like Wharton who many would like us to sign.Its a really difficult thing to get right, though, I can remember always wanting us to sign better forwards than Origi/Shaq when our front 3 were in their pomp, but Im not sure theyd have ever reached that proper peak level if they were being rotated with other strong players. By the time we signed Jota it was probably the right time in terms of adding another top quality player who could cover Sadio/Bobby. Likewise, when Gini/Fab/Henderson reached a ridiculous level, it almost suited them that Ox/Keita were bit part players at times, they reached a level of a CL-winning side and 90+ points because the chemistry was so good, whilst Milner was the perfect veteran to come in when needed. Were definitely light at the moment, we need at least one more top quality option, but its a delicate situation where part of me thinks this three (and Jones and Harvey) could develop rapidly by the platform theyll have, which should lead to a smoother transition when we do sign someone. The defensive development Grav will make playing in this role should make him a more complete player moving forward, which should allow us more flexibility in future systems. Whereas if you try and take the shackles off him now he might end up a player that can only play as an attacking 8 and you constantly want him freed of discipline. As many have said, hes a bit like Yaya Toure, I think Yaya Toure became a better player by developing as a 6 for Barca and then eventually gaining more freedom to win matches as an 8/10 for City. Its really good player development by Slot, which should bode really well for the future, both with the current crop we have here and when we eventually add a top quality deeper player.