« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 66 67 68 69 70 [71]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 240258 times)

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,148
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2800 on: Yesterday at 11:49:22 am »
I think the reason some people are trying to define Gravenberch as something other than a 6 is because they still want us to buy a 6. If Gravenberch continues to progress and Baj demonstrates he is past his injuries I don't think we'll buy a 6 as there will be several positions to address especially if players leave on a free.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,951
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2801 on: Yesterday at 11:51:15 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 11:47:32 am
I keep saying it - Macca, Gravenberch and Szobo last summer was next level recruitment from Klopp, he even bedded them in for Slot the lucky bastard!

Poor Endo seems Slot prefers threesomes
Logged

Offline Tony19:6

  • Begets John 3:16
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,314
  • Born and Bred
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2802 on: Yesterday at 11:52:31 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 11:47:32 am
I keep saying it - Macca, Gravenberch and Szobo last summer was next level recruitment from Klopp, he even bedded them in for Slot the lucky bastard!

Couldn't agree more...
Logged
A Great man once said...
"Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and of making yourself available to receive a pass.
It is terribly simple."

http://twitter.com/Tony19_6

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,812
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2803 on: Yesterday at 12:00:44 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 11:51:15 am
Poor Endo seems Slot prefers threesomes

Endo was exactly what it said on the tin, an experienced proffesional to come in and tide us over as the younger players bedded in, a job he did really well but he's not the future of this midfield rebuild which Klopp started and Slot is finishing.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,571
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2804 on: Yesterday at 12:18:40 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 12:00:44 pm
Endo was exactly what it said on the tin, an experienced proffesional to come in and tide us over as the younger players bedded in, a job he did really well but he's not the future of this midfield rebuild which Klopp started and Slot is finishing.

Absolute nonsense if you are bringing in a player to tide you over then you don't give him a four-year deal. Endo has two full seasons left on his deal AFTER this season. That is more bedding in than the Chelsea flower show.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,425
  • Born a Red, die a Red. 4-2-3-1 Ultra. DM sceptic.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2805 on: Yesterday at 12:25:51 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:45:27 am
It's a shadow conversation really isn't it? The conversation that one or two people want isn't about whether Gravenberch is a 6 or a 8. It's about whether Slot was denied Zubimendi or another "genuine" defensive midfielder by a tight-fisted board. To keep alive that conversation it's necessary - regardless of the weight of counter-evidence - to insist that Gravenberch is not playing a 6 role. In this shadow conversation Gravenberch will only be allowed to play 6 when he starts to fuck up. Hopefully this will not happen. But if it does I can guarantee that the one or two voices who are presently insisting that Gravenberch is really playing the 8 role, or old-fashioned 'box to box midfielder', will say he's a "failed 6". That will be another way of reviving the Zubimendi conversation and the failure, generally, of the owners of Liverpool Football Club to support their coach.

And that's why it's an interesting conversation - because what IS a 6? Is it that deep lying midfield position? Or is it a guy whose primary contribution to the team is winning the ball.

I think that 'old six' ball winning midfielder type is no longer a thing for the bigger teams - everyone wants midfielders that can play and let the system and shape sort out the chances.

But you're right as well, Gravenberch is only a 6 or whatever it is when he's playing well, the minute he has a bad couple of games the shouts for a more 'traditional' 6 will be back despite the fact that we have only conceded two goals in 6 games and scored 13 goals this season already.
Logged

Offline rolla

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2806 on: Yesterday at 12:47:59 pm »
Quote from: n00bert on Yesterday at 12:25:51 pm
And that's why it's an interesting conversation - because what IS a 6? Is it that deep lying midfield position? Or is it a guy whose primary contribution to the team is winning the ball.


It's whatever the manager, system and player makes it. There are different styles of winger out there too.  Bobby, Darwin and Andy Carrol are all 9s. Trent is a fullback. John Stones is a CB. People play positions differently.

If it helps we can always throw the word 'False' in front of any that break the mould too much ;D
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,571
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2807 on: Yesterday at 01:14:08 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:45:27 am
It's a shadow conversation really isn't it? The conversation that one or two people want isn't about whether Gravenberch is a 6 or a 8. It's about whether Slot was denied Zubimendi or another "genuine" defensive midfielder by a tight-fisted board. To keep alive that conversation it's necessary - regardless of the weight of counter-evidence - to insist that Gravenberch is not playing a 6 role. In this shadow conversation Gravenberch will only be allowed to play 6 when he starts to fuck up. Hopefully this will not happen. But if it does I can guarantee that the one or two voices who are presently insisting that Gravenberch is really playing the 8 role, or old-fashioned 'box to box midfielder', will say he's a "failed 6". That will be another way of reviving the Zubimendi conversation and the failure, generally, of the owners of Liverpool Football Club to support their coach.

No the conversation is entirely about how you get the best out of the players we have and how we fulfill Slot's potential as a Coach. For me, Grav is the closest thing I have seen to a Yaya Toure regen. Those kind of players are priceless. Central midfield players who can break the lines with the ball at their feet are impossible to defend against.

Look at last season when he absolutely burned the best 6 on the planet Rodri in the City game. No one does that to Rodri. Like Toure in his Barca days, Grav is versatile enough to play deeper. It is a complete waste of his talent though. Same with Macca you don't want him making lung-busting recovery runs like he made for the Milan goal last week. You want to give him the freedom to find positions in between the lines where he can hurt teams. You want your players with real game intelligence high up the pitch where they can hurt teams.

Look at City players like the two Silva's, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden etc could all do a job as deeper players. They could all play box-to-box. You want them higher up the pitch though in positions in which they can hurt the opposition.

The modern game is all about creating a 3-2-4-1 and getting your creative players in between the lines. At Feyernoord Slot did that with a traditional 6 and an inverted full-back, usually Wieffer and Geertruida. Ped does it by having a centreback usually Stones or Akanji stepping out and playing in midfield. We can't use any of those solutions because we don't have a fullback who can play as a defensive 3 so we couldn't push a centreback into midfield.

Then we get to the issue of having a six and Trent inverting. The issue there is that to do that you need a 6 who is comfortable playing as the left-sided 6 when Trent inverts but also comfortable being a single 6 when Trent drops into a back four or when he pushes higher up the pitch to create overloads on the right. Grav is far more comfortable playing as the right-sided 6 and having him as the holding midfield player with no freedom to break out with the ball is a waste of his talent.

It is clear that when we want to invert Trent then it is Macca who becomes the deepest midfield player. The simple solution is to bring in a 6 who is comfortable as the left-sided 6 and as a single 6 and whose skillset is best utilised in that position, in essence a specialist. What we have at the moment is a complex way of solving a simple issue. Crucially it relies on Grav and Macca understanding each other's game, having elite communication and running 10k plus every game. It isn't sustainable.

Look at the Forest game as soon as Macca went off the wheels well and truly came off. That is the issue with complex systems reliant on individuals to make them work. For me it was very telling that when Jones came on against Bournemouth he came on in the 8/10 role and we kept the Grav-Macca pairing. The problem with that was similar to the United game. The two of them had ran themselves into the ground and both United and Bournemouth created opportunities late on. That is the problem with having two box to box players in midfield together for it to work they have to expend a ridiculous amount of energy both covering for each other and crucially in terms of retaining possession.

In those situations, Slot doesn't want to bring on an Endo and solidify the midfield. He wants us to pass teams to death. That is where a specialist 6 who can control the tempo of the game is worth their weight in gold. Our midfield only works when we play at a really high tempo. You need to be able to slow the game down and exert control. The best example would be our title-winning side. We would go ahead and could kill a game stone-dead. The stats were ridiculous as soon as we took the lead the opposition basically created almost no xG whatsoever. You can't do that with a fluid midfield without any specialists.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,148
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2808 on: Yesterday at 01:14:57 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 12:18:40 pm
Absolute nonsense if you are bringing in a player to tide you over then you don't give him a four-year deal. Endo has two full seasons left on his deal AFTER this season. That is more bedding in than the Chelsea flower show.

Is Endo on a four-year deal? I thought it was three years.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,571
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2809 on: Yesterday at 01:27:15 pm »
Quote from: n00bert on Yesterday at 12:25:51 pm
And that's why it's an interesting conversation - because what IS a 6? Is it that deep lying midfield position? Or is it a guy whose primary contribution to the team is winning the ball.

I think that 'old six' ball winning midfielder type is no longer a thing for the bigger teams - everyone wants midfielders that can play and let the system and shape sort out the chances.

But you're right as well, Gravenberch is only a 6 or whatever it is when he's playing well, the minute he has a bad couple of games the shouts for a more 'traditional' 6 will be back despite the fact that we have only conceded two goals in 6 games and scored 13 goals this season already.

I think the 6 in Slot's system is pretty clear he wants someone to sit protect the back four and dictate the tempo. At Feyenoord he had Wieffer performing that role and here he wanted Zubimendi. Players that allow the creative players the license to play higher up the pitch.

A ball winner isn't really a requirement in a Slot team because the idea is to overload the areas you are likely to lose the ball in and for players to win their duels. That for me is why Endo isn't an option for a Slot side. Endo is a ball winner because he charges all over the pitch looking to get into player's faces and win the ball. Almost a mini Momo. The issue then is if he doesn't win the ball then the midfield is vacated and teams rip you apart on the counter. That is why last season we ended up with Endo and Macca as a flat two and lost our creativity towards the end of the season.

Grav and Macca would be a great solution if games lasted 60-70 minutes and you could guarantee they played every minute of every game.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,571
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2810 on: Yesterday at 01:29:00 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 01:14:57 pm
Is Endo on a four-year deal? I thought it was three years.

Yeah, he has a contract until June 2027.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,148
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2811 on: Yesterday at 01:35:52 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:29:00 pm
Yeah, he has a contract until June 2027.

A four year contract for a 30 year old? Very odd.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,812
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2812 on: Yesterday at 01:44:13 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 01:35:52 pm
A four year contract for a 30 year old? Very odd.

He's on approx £50k a week, I'd expect we thought he had decent resell value and that wage wouldn't price him out of a move later, seems a pretty standard deal considering he signed for Klopp where he fit the style of play, he's only on the fringes now because Klopp left, he wouldn't be the first player to not fit a new managers style of play.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,314
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2813 on: Yesterday at 01:44:20 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:49:22 am
I think the reason some people are trying to define Gravenberch as something other than a 6 is because they still want us to buy a 6. If Gravenberch continues to progress and Baj demonstrates he is past his injuries I don't think we'll buy a 6 as there will be several positions to address especially if players leave on a free.
I want us to buy another one, Neill, however I think of Gravenberg as a new/different type of nr 6.
He's doing things that lead to nearly the same outcome as what you'd want when you've a 6, and ultimately, that's what we want- the same outcomes.

It's just that he's Action Man atm, there is no rotational option for him and Macca(1 additional player to rotate with both). We need a proper option. Perhaps Jones or Endo can fill in when Macca's out for 3|bound to happen| and Grav is crocked for 5/6, but then we're sitting with different players and different rythms.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:12:29 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,571
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2814 on: Yesterday at 01:45:40 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 01:35:52 pm
A four year contract for a 30 year old? Very odd.

You can see the sense of it though if Klopp was staying. For me Klopp saw him as a replacement for Milner in the closer role. A player who could come on late in games and solidify the midfield and help us see out games. Slot doesn't do that. He wants to control the tempo of the game and see games out by retaining possession. Look at City they go ahead in games and basically play keep-ball. That isn't the forte of Grav and Macca though. When we come off the throttle we tend to lose control of games.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,997
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2815 on: Yesterday at 03:53:42 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 22, 2024, 06:44:48 pm
Almost unrecognisable for the player we saw last season. 

Not true - he looks pretty much the same - just shaved a bit of the beard/goatee. It did throw me off for he first 5-10 mins of the game, mind you.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,812
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2816 on: Yesterday at 04:30:46 pm »
Here's Macca weighing in on the hot topic of 6 or not to 6..

I like to help the team in that aspect, control the game, be in possession. In terms of position, [No.] 8 and double six is completely fine. No. 10, I can play it and it is not a problem.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2817 on: Yesterday at 04:48:27 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:30:46 pm
Here's Macca weighing in on the hot topic of 6 or not to 6..

I like to help the team in that aspect, control the game, be in possession. In terms of position, [No.] 8 and double six is completely fine. No. 10, I can play it and it is not a problem.

Yeah but what does he know.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,571
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2818 on: Yesterday at 05:00:46 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:48:27 pm
Yeah but what does he know.

Remarkably Draex somehow only quoted part of what Macca said. Again remarkably that was the most important part of what he said.

This is what he started that quote with.

Where I want [to play] is always close to the ball, that's my idea.

How do you play close to the ball by playing box-to-box.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2819 on: Yesterday at 05:19:53 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:00:46 pm
Remarkably Draex somehow only quoted part of what Macca said. Again remarkably that was the most important part of what he said.

This is what he started that quote with.

Where I want [to play] is always close to the ball, that's my idea.

How do you play close to the ball by playing box-to-box.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2820 on: Yesterday at 05:22:19 pm »
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,470
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2821 on: Yesterday at 05:48:44 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:22:12 am
But if they do push up a defender (and they still inverted their FB on occasion last season) theyre still a defender out of possession. So Rodri is able to both do the 6 job AND get goals and assists. Rodri complicates your narrative about what a 6 does. So its possible to be a 6 AND, depending on how the team works tactically, still make runs up field and your strict definition of what a 6 is doesnt make sense of what is actually happening on football pitches these days.

This post deserved more than the tumbleweed Al gave it. The equivalent to Federer drilling one down the line.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,571
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2822 on: Yesterday at 06:02:47 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:22:12 am
But if they do push up a defender (and they still inverted their FB on occasion last season) theyre still a defender out of possession. So Rodri is able to both do the 6 job AND get goals and assists. Rodri complicates your narrative about what a 6 does. So its possible to be a 6 AND, depending on how the team works tactically, still make runs up field and your strict definition of what a 6 is doesnt make sense of what is actually happening on football pitches these days.

Rodri is freed up to make runs upfield because Stones or Akanji becomes the 6. As for Stones or Akanji being a defender out of possession they aren't. When City initially lose possession they counter press and look to win the ball back high up the pitch. Stones or Akanji only drop Back into defence when that initial counter-press is beaten.

Here is how City setup when a centreback inverts.



Rodri no longer becomes the deepest midfield player and is free up to go box to box. The biggest change is that having a centreback as the DM allows Rodri to make runs into the box and get ahead of the ball.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,470
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2823 on: Yesterday at 06:19:25 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:02:47 pm
Rodri is freed up to make runs upfield because Stones or Akanji becomes the 6. As for Stones or Akanji being a defender out of possession they aren't. When City initially lose possession they counter press and look to win the ball back high up the pitch. Stones or Akanji only drop Back into defence when that initial counter-press is beaten.

Here is how City setup when a centreback inverts.



Rodri no longer becomes the deepest midfield player and is free up to go box to box. The biggest change is that having a centreback as the DM allows Rodri to make runs into the box and get ahead of the ball.

How does any of that disprove this point?

Quote
So Rodri is able to both do the 6 job AND get goals and assists. Rodri complicates your narrative about what a 6 does. So its possible to be a 6 AND, depending on how the team works tactically, still make runs up field and your strict definition of what a 6 is doesnt make sense of what is actually happening on football pitches these days.

When Stones steps up, he doesnt always step up as a 6. He regularly goes much more advanced of Rodri, so advanced that Carragher did an entire segment on it on MNF describing Pep using Stones as a 10. I think youre clutching massively here Al.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,571
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2824 on: Yesterday at 06:38:00 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 06:19:25 pm
How does any of that disprove this point?

When Stones steps up, he doesnt always step up as a 6. He regularly goes much more advanced of Rodri, so advanced that Carragher did an entire segment on it on MNF describing Pep using Stones as a 10. I think youre clutching massively here Al.

The point is that Stones pushing into midfield allows both Stones and Rodri the freedom to go box to box. The original point Knight raised was that Rodri was a 6 six who was allowed to advance up the pitch. The point is that didn't happen with Zinchenko or Cancelo. They were the players given the freedom.

The biggest thing though is that Stones and Rodri only works because they are both intelligent players who make it work. The issue is that it is personnel-dependent Take either of them out of the formation and it is nowhere near as effective. That is the problem with pairing Grav and Macca as box-to-box players. As a combination, they are both intelligent enough to make it work but it is a personnel-dependent strategy. It also needs both players to run themselves into the ground.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,470
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2825 on: Yesterday at 06:52:57 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:38:00 pm
The point is that Stones pushing into midfield allows both Stones and Rodri the freedom to go box to box. The original point Knight raised was that Rodri was a 6 six who was allowed to advance up the pitch. The point is that didn't happen with Zinchenko or Cancelo. They were the players given the freedom.

The biggest thing though is that Stones and Rodri only works because they are both intelligent players who make it work. The issue is that it is personnel-dependent Take either of them out of the formation and it is nowhere near as effective. That is the problem with pairing Grav and Macca as box-to-box players. As a combination, they are both intelligent enough to make it work but it is a personnel-dependent strategy. It also needs both players to run themselves into the ground.

So many top sides play personnel-dependent football though, there arent many that can play the same way - or at the same level - if you take out some of their key players. Look at the kip of Arsenal since Odegaards been out of the side, their right sided triangles have been almost non-existent and theyve resorted to a Mourinho-esque low block tactic. They look nowhere near as confident with the ball.

Likewise, our peak side under Jurgen was so dependent on Virgil and his ability to cover vast spaces and marshall a defensive line around the halfway line. If we signed Zubimendi wed have been massively dependent on his ability to control play in deeper areas, take him out and we might have been completely changing our gameplan to fit other players in and the old square pegs in round holes shouts wouldve been in full flow.

For me, Slots getting the most from the players he has at his disposal. Hes doing what all good managers do, hes tweaking roles, responsibilities and his gameplans have on the most part got the best from the midfielders and got good results/performances. Its not perfect and therell be many more bumps in the road, you can apply this to Gravs development in his new role as well, but so far, so good. Thereve been a few shouts about Yaya Toure in this thread, a good comparison, he was a very good defensive midfielder for Barcelona and he played as a centre back in a CL final. Grav, like Toure, has a pretty complete skillset, he may eventually suit playing in a more advanced role as he marries all of the talent with experience and a manager wants to take the shackles off him, but at the age he is now, hes more than capable of using his youthful athleticism in a deeper position. For me he isnt yet a player who can win games as a 10 or advanced 8 in the way Toure was and Gerrard was before him, hes taken to this new role very well, I see no reason to change it yet.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,314
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2826 on: Yesterday at 07:01:10 pm »
Are we forgetting Masch who played CB for Barca... and fullback?
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,571
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2827 on: Yesterday at 07:17:58 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 06:52:57 pm
So many top sides play personnel-dependent football though, there arent many that can play the same way - or at the same level - if you take out some of their key players. Look at the kip of Arsenal since Odegaards been out of the side, their right sided triangles have been almost non-existent and theyve resorted to a Mourinho-esque low block tactic. They look nowhere near as confident with the ball.

It isn't just Odegaard though. If it was just Odegaard then they would have an ideal replacement in Merino. They have lost both of them and lost Rice for a game as well. Imagine us losing both Grav and Macca?.

Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 06:52:57 pm
Likewise, our peak side under Jurgen was so dependent on Virgil and his ability to cover vast spaces and marshall a defensive line around the halfway line. If we signed Zubimendi wed have been massively dependent on his ability to control play in deeper areas, take him out and we might have been completely changing our gameplan to fit other players in and the old square pegs in round holes shouts wouldve been in full flow.


The team that won the CL and League though had Lovren and Matip as aerially dominant centre backs and Gomez who pre injury was even more mobile than VVD. We certainly wouldn't have had to change how we played. As for Zubimendi. For me we have Grav, Macca and Jones who are more than capable of playing as the box to box player alongside a natural 6. Ideally if we were going to loan out Bajcetic then we should have sold Endo and brought in a 2nd player capable of playing as the first pivot 6.

A couple of 6's and Macca, Grav and Szobo would have left us far more balanced in midfield and crucially able to rotate.

 
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 06:52:57 pm
For me, Slots getting the most from the players he has at his disposal. Hes doing what all good managers do, hes tweaking roles, responsibilities and his gameplans have on the most part got the best from the midfielders and got good results/performances. Its not perfect and therell be many more bumps in the road, you can apply this to Gravs development in his new role as well, but so far, so good. Thereve been a few shouts about Yaya Toure in this thread, a good comparison, he was a very good defensive midfielder for Barcelona and he played as a centre back in a CL final. Grav, like Toure, has a pretty complete skillset, he may eventually suit playing in a more advanced role as he marries all of the talent with experience and a manager wants to take the shackles off him, but at the age he is now, hes more than capable of using his youthful athleticism in a deeper position. For me he isnt yet a player who can win games as a 10 or advanced 8 in the way Toure was and Gerrard was before him, hes taken to this new role very well, I see no reason to change it yet.

I think Slot is doing a great job and Grav is doing far better when he drops than I expected. The issue is that it is incredibly reliant on Grav and Macca playing together. Against Forest the moment we broke up that combination the wheels well and truly came off. Against United and Forest we ended up keeping both of them on the pitch when they had ran themselves into the ground.

Grav doesn't have to play as an advanced 8. For me Grav playing alongside a more naturally defensive player is his perfect role. The kind of role he had at Ajaz with Alvarez or De Jong at Ajax.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,571
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2828 on: Yesterday at 07:33:36 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 07:01:10 pm
Are we forgetting Masch who played CB for Barca... and fullback?

That was how Barca played though. It was Pique plus a mobile partner firstly Puyol and then Masch with a Busquets dropping in to make it a back three at times. The crucial thing was the rest of the midfield remained the same. Xavi, Iniesta and Messi didn't have to change their roles.

They didn't have to play box to box to make it work.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2829 on: Yesterday at 11:00:44 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:45:40 pm
You can see the sense of it though if Klopp was staying. For me Klopp saw him as a replacement for Milner in the closer role. A player who could come on late in games and solidify the midfield and help us see out games. Slot doesn't do that. He wants to control the tempo of the game and see games out by retaining possession. Look at City they go ahead in games and basically play keep-ball. That isn't the forte of Grav and Macca though. When we come off the throttle we tend to lose control of games.
Question what was Klavan deal when he signed?
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,571
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2830 on: Yesterday at 11:47:34 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:00:44 pm
Question what was Klavan deal when he signed?

Klavan signed on a 3 year deal.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2831 on: Yesterday at 11:54:10 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:47:34 pm
Klavan signed on a 3 year deal.
and stayed for 2 before sold.
If you get 2 years out of endo and sell him back to a Bundesliga club for like 20 would seem fine.
Logged

Online Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2832 on: Today at 01:08:22 am »
Loving how the conversation around him has gone from "is he any good" to  " how great is he? " and "what's his best position"?.
I don't have the answers as it's early days but in full flow he just looks majestic.  Really  hope he can keep it up and maybe even improves. 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 66 67 68 69 70 [71]   Go Up
« previous next »
 