Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 239502 times)

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2800 on: Today at 11:49:22 am »
I think the reason some people are trying to define Gravenberch as something other than a 6 is because they still want us to buy a 6. If Gravenberch continues to progress and Baj demonstrates he is past his injuries I don't think we'll buy a 6 as there will be several positions to address especially if players leave on a free.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2801 on: Today at 11:51:15 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:47:32 am
I keep saying it - Macca, Gravenberch and Szobo last summer was next level recruitment from Klopp, he even bedded them in for Slot the lucky bastard!

Poor Endo seems Slot prefers threesomes
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2802 on: Today at 11:52:31 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:47:32 am
I keep saying it - Macca, Gravenberch and Szobo last summer was next level recruitment from Klopp, he even bedded them in for Slot the lucky bastard!

Couldn't agree more...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2803 on: Today at 12:00:44 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 11:51:15 am
Poor Endo seems Slot prefers threesomes

Endo was exactly what it said on the tin, an experienced proffesional to come in and tide us over as the younger players bedded in, a job he did really well but he's not the future of this midfield rebuild which Klopp started and Slot is finishing.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2804 on: Today at 12:18:40 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:00:44 pm
Endo was exactly what it said on the tin, an experienced proffesional to come in and tide us over as the younger players bedded in, a job he did really well but he's not the future of this midfield rebuild which Klopp started and Slot is finishing.

Absolute nonsense if you are bringing in a player to tide you over then you don't give him a four-year deal. Endo has two full seasons left on his deal AFTER this season. That is more bedding in than the Chelsea flower show.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2805 on: Today at 12:25:51 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:45:27 am
It's a shadow conversation really isn't it? The conversation that one or two people want isn't about whether Gravenberch is a 6 or a 8. It's about whether Slot was denied Zubimendi or another "genuine" defensive midfielder by a tight-fisted board. To keep alive that conversation it's necessary - regardless of the weight of counter-evidence - to insist that Gravenberch is not playing a 6 role. In this shadow conversation Gravenberch will only be allowed to play 6 when he starts to fuck up. Hopefully this will not happen. But if it does I can guarantee that the one or two voices who are presently insisting that Gravenberch is really playing the 8 role, or old-fashioned 'box to box midfielder', will say he's a "failed 6". That will be another way of reviving the Zubimendi conversation and the failure, generally, of the owners of Liverpool Football Club to support their coach.

And that's why it's an interesting conversation - because what IS a 6? Is it that deep lying midfield position? Or is it a guy whose primary contribution to the team is winning the ball.

I think that 'old six' ball winning midfielder type is no longer a thing for the bigger teams - everyone wants midfielders that can play and let the system and shape sort out the chances.

But you're right as well, Gravenberch is only a 6 or whatever it is when he's playing well, the minute he has a bad couple of games the shouts for a more 'traditional' 6 will be back despite the fact that we have only conceded two goals in 6 games and scored 13 goals this season already.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2806 on: Today at 12:47:59 pm »
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 12:25:51 pm
And that's why it's an interesting conversation - because what IS a 6? Is it that deep lying midfield position? Or is it a guy whose primary contribution to the team is winning the ball.


It's whatever the manager, system and player makes it. There are different styles of winger out there too.  Bobby, Darwin and Andy Carrol are all 9s. Trent is a fullback. John Stones is a CB. People play positions differently.

If it helps we can always throw the word 'False' in front of any that break the mould too much ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2807 on: Today at 01:14:08 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:45:27 am
It's a shadow conversation really isn't it? The conversation that one or two people want isn't about whether Gravenberch is a 6 or a 8. It's about whether Slot was denied Zubimendi or another "genuine" defensive midfielder by a tight-fisted board. To keep alive that conversation it's necessary - regardless of the weight of counter-evidence - to insist that Gravenberch is not playing a 6 role. In this shadow conversation Gravenberch will only be allowed to play 6 when he starts to fuck up. Hopefully this will not happen. But if it does I can guarantee that the one or two voices who are presently insisting that Gravenberch is really playing the 8 role, or old-fashioned 'box to box midfielder', will say he's a "failed 6". That will be another way of reviving the Zubimendi conversation and the failure, generally, of the owners of Liverpool Football Club to support their coach.

No the conversation is entirely about how you get the best out of the players we have and how we fulfill Slot's potential as a Coach. For me, Grav is the closest thing I have seen to a Yaya Toure regen. Those kind of players are priceless. Central midfield players who can break the lines with the ball at their feet are impossible to defend against.

Look at last season when he absolutely burned the best 6 on the planet Rodri in the City game. No one does that to Rodri. Like Toure in his Barca days, Grav is versatile enough to play deeper. It is a complete waste of his talent though. Same with Macca you don't want him making lung-busting recovery runs like he made for the Milan goal last week. You want to give him the freedom to find positions in between the lines where he can hurt teams. You want your players with real game intelligence high up the pitch where they can hurt teams.

Look at City players like the two Silva's, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden etc could all do a job as deeper players. They could all play box-to-box. You want them higher up the pitch though in positions in which they can hurt the opposition.

The modern game is all about creating a 3-2-4-1 and getting your creative players in between the lines. At Feyernoord Slot did that with a traditional 6 and an inverted full-back, usually Wieffer and Geertruida. Ped does it by having a centreback usually Stones or Akanji stepping out and playing in midfield. We can't use any of those solutions because we don't have a fullback who can play as a defensive 3 so we couldn't push a centreback into midfield.

Then we get to the issue of having a six and Trent inverting. The issue there is that to do that you need a 6 who is comfortable playing as the left-sided 6 when Trent inverts but also comfortable being a single 6 when Trent drops into a back four or when he pushes higher up the pitch to create overloads on the right. Grav is far more comfortable playing as the right-sided 6 and having him as the holding midfield player with no freedom to break out with the ball is a waste of his talent.

It is clear that when we want to invert Trent then it is Macca who becomes the deepest midfield player. The simple solution is to bring in a 6 who is comfortable as the left-sided 6 and as a single 6 and whose skillset is best utilised in that position, in essence a specialist. What we have at the moment is a complex way of solving a simple issue. Crucially it relies on Grav and Macca understanding each other's game, having elite communication and running 10k plus every game. It isn't sustainable.

Look at the Forest game as soon as Macca went off the wheels well and truly came off. That is the issue with complex systems reliant on individuals to make them work. For me it was very telling that when Jones came on against Bournemouth he came on in the 8/10 role and we kept the Grav-Macca pairing. The problem with that was similar to the United game. The two of them had ran themselves into the ground and both United and Bournemouth created opportunities late on. That is the problem with having two box to box players in midfield together for it to work they have to expend a ridiculous amount of energy both covering for each other and crucially in terms of retaining possession.

In those situations, Slot doesn't want to bring on an Endo and solidify the midfield. He wants us to pass teams to death. That is where a specialist 6 who can control the tempo of the game is worth their weight in gold. Our midfield only works when we play at a really high tempo. You need to be able to slow the game down and exert control. The best example would be our title-winning side. We would go ahead and could kill a game stone-dead. The stats were ridiculous as soon as we took the lead the opposition basically created almost no xG whatsoever. You can't do that with a fluid midfield without any specialists.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2808 on: Today at 01:14:57 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:18:40 pm
Absolute nonsense if you are bringing in a player to tide you over then you don't give him a four-year deal. Endo has two full seasons left on his deal AFTER this season. That is more bedding in than the Chelsea flower show.

Is Endo on a four-year deal? I thought it was three years.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2809 on: Today at 01:27:15 pm »
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 12:25:51 pm
And that's why it's an interesting conversation - because what IS a 6? Is it that deep lying midfield position? Or is it a guy whose primary contribution to the team is winning the ball.

I think that 'old six' ball winning midfielder type is no longer a thing for the bigger teams - everyone wants midfielders that can play and let the system and shape sort out the chances.

But you're right as well, Gravenberch is only a 6 or whatever it is when he's playing well, the minute he has a bad couple of games the shouts for a more 'traditional' 6 will be back despite the fact that we have only conceded two goals in 6 games and scored 13 goals this season already.

I think the 6 in Slot's system is pretty clear he wants someone to sit protect the back four and dictate the tempo. At Feyenoord he had Wieffer performing that role and here he wanted Zubimendi. Players that allow the creative players the license to play higher up the pitch.

A ball winner isn't really a requirement in a Slot team because the idea is to overload the areas you are likely to lose the ball in and for players to win their duels. That for me is why Endo isn't an option for a Slot side. Endo is a ball winner because he charges all over the pitch looking to get into player's faces and win the ball. Almost a mini Momo. The issue then is if he doesn't win the ball then the midfield is vacated and teams rip you apart on the counter. That is why last season we ended up with Endo and Macca as a flat two and lost our creativity towards the end of the season.

Grav and Macca would be a great solution if games lasted 60-70 minutes and you could guarantee they played every minute of every game.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2810 on: Today at 01:29:00 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:14:57 pm
Is Endo on a four-year deal? I thought it was three years.

Yeah, he has a contract until June 2027.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2811 on: Today at 01:35:52 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:29:00 pm
Yeah, he has a contract until June 2027.

A four year contract for a 30 year old? Very odd.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2812 on: Today at 01:44:13 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:35:52 pm
A four year contract for a 30 year old? Very odd.

He's on approx £50k a week, I'd expect we thought he had decent resell value and that wage wouldn't price him out of a move later, seems a pretty standard deal considering he signed for Klopp where he fit the style of play, he's only on the fringes now because Klopp left, he wouldn't be the first player to not fit a new managers style of play.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2813 on: Today at 01:44:20 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:49:22 am
I think the reason some people are trying to define Gravenberch as something other than a 6 is because they still want us to buy a 6. If Gravenberch continues to progress and Baj demonstrates he is past his injuries I don't think we'll buy a 6 as there will be several positions to address especially if players leave on a free.
I want us to buy another one, Neill, however I think of Gravenberg as a new/different type of nr 6.
He's doing things that lead to nearly the same outcome as what you'd want when you've a 6, and ultimately, that's what we want- the same outcomes.

It's just that he's Action Man atm, there is no rotational option for him and Macca(1 additional player to rotate with both). We need a proper option. Perhaps Jones or Endo can fill in when Macca's out for 3|bound to happen| and Grav is crocked for 5/6, but then we're sitting with different players and different rythms.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2814 on: Today at 01:45:40 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:35:52 pm
A four year contract for a 30 year old? Very odd.

You can see the sense of it though if Klopp was staying. For me Klopp saw him as a replacement for Milner in the closer role. A player who could come on late in games and solidify the midfield and help us see out games. Slot doesn't do that. He wants to control the tempo of the game and see games out by retaining possession. Look at City they go ahead in games and basically play keep-ball. That isn't the forte of Grav and Macca though. When we come off the throttle we tend to lose control of games.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2815 on: Today at 03:53:42 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:44:48 pm
Almost unrecognisable for the player we saw last season. 

Not true - he looks pretty much the same - just shaved a bit of the beard/goatee. It did throw me off for he first 5-10 mins of the game, mind you.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2816 on: Today at 04:30:46 pm »
Here's Macca weighing in on the hot topic of 6 or not to 6..

I like to help the team in that aspect, control the game, be in possession. In terms of position, [No.] 8 and double six is completely fine. No. 10, I can play it and it is not a problem.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2817 on: Today at 04:48:27 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:30:46 pm
Here's Macca weighing in on the hot topic of 6 or not to 6..

I like to help the team in that aspect, control the game, be in possession. In terms of position, [No.] 8 and double six is completely fine. No. 10, I can play it and it is not a problem.

Yeah but what does he know.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2818 on: Today at 05:00:46 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:48:27 pm
Yeah but what does he know.

Remarkably Draex somehow only quoted part of what Macca said. Again remarkably that was the most important part of what he said.

This is what he started that quote with.

Where I want [to play] is always close to the ball, that's my idea.

How do you play close to the ball by playing box-to-box.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2819 on: Today at 05:19:53 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:00:46 pm
Remarkably Draex somehow only quoted part of what Macca said. Again remarkably that was the most important part of what he said.

This is what he started that quote with.

Where I want [to play] is always close to the ball, that's my idea.

How do you play close to the ball by playing box-to-box.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2820 on: Today at 05:22:19 pm »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2821 on: Today at 05:48:44 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:22:12 am
But if they do push up a defender (and they still inverted their FB on occasion last season) theyre still a defender out of possession. So Rodri is able to both do the 6 job AND get goals and assists. Rodri complicates your narrative about what a 6 does. So its possible to be a 6 AND, depending on how the team works tactically, still make runs up field and your strict definition of what a 6 is doesnt make sense of what is actually happening on football pitches these days.

This post deserved more than the tumbleweed Al gave it. The equivalent to Federer drilling one down the line.
