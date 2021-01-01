« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2720 on: Today at 12:07:31 am
We were the post's width of taking the lead against Forest. It's all ifs, buts and maybes.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2721 on: Today at 12:20:51 am
Still early days but he suits the role he is playing so well. His ability to receive the ball in deep midfield and carry forward is something we have missed for a while.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2722 on: Today at 01:41:57 am
For me, I think the biggest change has been the assignment of a role within a team. When he was coming through (and this is true for a lot of the young midfielders nowadays), the description of him was He can play as a six, an eight or a ten, and while that is obviously not a bad thing, I think he has definitely benefitted from Slot coming in and saying I want you to do this job for me. Sure, the failed move for Zubimendi works in his favour, but then when you look at how he played today, and how well hes played this season, and all of those fundamental qualities that he has already demonstrated throughout his career, I wouldnt be surprised if the plan all along was to get him on the pitch as much as possible and play him into form.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2723 on: Today at 02:02:05 am
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2724 on: Today at 02:24:33 am
He and Mac Allister are in brilliant form. Gravenberch has a great engine on him. I don't remember noticing it last season. He and Szoboslai are running teams ragged right now. We're probably open and vulnerable too often in midfield, but those two are gassing the other midfield by halftime. Our midfield will be a test for every team in the league at this rate.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2725 on: Today at 02:43:51 am
Jesus Christ..what on earth have we unleashed?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2726 on: Today at 03:15:31 am
