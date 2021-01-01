« previous next »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 08:30:45 pm
We were the post's width of taking the lead against Forest. It's all ifs, buts and maybes.

what kind of butts?

asking for a friend.
Still early days but he suits the role he is playing so well. His ability to receive the ball in deep midfield and carry forward is something we have missed for a while.
For me, I think the biggest change has been the assignment of a role within a team. When he was coming through (and this is true for a lot of the young midfielders nowadays), the description of him was He can play as a six, an eight or a ten, and while that is obviously not a bad thing, I think he has definitely benefitted from Slot coming in and saying I want you to do this job for me. Sure, the failed move for Zubimendi works in his favour, but then when you look at how he played today, and how well hes played this season, and all of those fundamental qualities that he has already demonstrated throughout his career, I wouldnt be surprised if the plan all along was to get him on the pitch as much as possible and play him into form.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:07:31 am
what kind of butts?

asking for a friend.

scuttle?
