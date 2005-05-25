Possibly so. But it's silly (and tedious) to imagine that 'Zubimendi' is the answer to every question posed about Liverpool.



It would be if anyone was actually doing that. I find posters creating strawmen silly and tedious. Each to their own.Grav, Macca and Szobo in form, fit and healthy and basically playing virtually every minute of every game is a solution. That doesn't mean there isn't a simpler and more effective solution out there. Something that would allow our midfield players to play in their best positions and would allow rotation.I agree with Jack for me Grav has a very similar skillset to Yaya Toure. A player who was versatile enough to play as a more defensive midfield player but reached a much higher level when he was played further forward with a natural first pivot 6 behind him. The role Grav came to prominence at Ajax in with a De Jong or Alvarez playing the deepest role.For me Grav does his best work breaking the lines either with the ball at his feet or with his vertical passing when Macca drops in and the defensive shackles come off. His ability to carry the ball at speed through the zones is priceless. It would also free Macca up to play to his strengths and would avoid situations like last night when Macca simply couldn't get back for Pullisic's goal.