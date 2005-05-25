« previous next »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 07:57:47 am
Had hopes, but gotta admit, he's well fecking exceeding those!

Imperious!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 07:58:38 am
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 10:28:51 pm
Maybe not, but a Grav/Zubimendi pivot with Macca at the 10 wouldve been nice to see.

Tasty. And I'd like to see Mac at the 10..
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 08:07:53 am
Gravenberch,Mac & Szoboizslai for 120m combined is looking great business from last summer
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 08:14:51 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:07:53 am
Gravenberch,Mac & Szoboizslai for 120m combined is looking great business from last summer

Basically Caicedo, nuts!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 08:18:18 am
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 10:28:51 pm
Maybe not, but a Grav/Zubimendi pivot with Macca at the 10 wouldve been nice to see.

Still think that Jones could play with Grav with Mac as a ten.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 08:19:14 am
That block in the second half which got everyone cheering is the kind of moment some careers end up being built on .
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 08:27:55 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:57:44 pm
Tuchel being a fucking Idiot, is our gain.

 ;D

Klopp arguably didn't know what to do with him either. Maybe he'd been trusted as DM this season, but it didn't look like it.
Think Slot knew how he played at Ajax and that he could do that for us.




I absolutely love how he turns, how he is ready to accept the ball from every angle. And then the quick passes forward, it's exactly what we need.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 08:33:25 am
He needed a full pre season. Last year he wasnt brave or strong enough full stop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 08:42:24 am
My analysis. This lad is a good footballer.

Thank you
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 09:03:34 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:14:51 am
Basically Caicedo, nuts!

and he's twice the player
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 09:09:34 am
Brilliant again last night. Looks a completely different player to the one that first came. Looks fitter and more confident.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 09:23:08 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:40:11 pm
Sociedad were in poor form in 03-04 finishing in 15th winning only 11 games. Glad we didn't use your logic when looking at Xabi Alonso.

Maybe they're missing Merino.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 09:30:54 am
Going to have a monster season, this lad.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 09:34:07 am
Funnily enough I thought he was fairly quiet in the first 20 or so minutes. Then I realised he was just being tidy and positional after the early goal cock ups. So now we have a technical, athletic behemoth who is taking greater defensive responsibility. The positional change has done wonders.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 09:47:10 am
He misplaced a pass last night, but then immediately used his athleticism and great technique to win the ball back.

All players make mistakes, not many can do what he's doing in midfield for us.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 09:49:03 am
Been great seeing him grow so far.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 10:45:52 am
He's Yaya Toure regen .. a physically dominant CM with incredible technique who can do whatever you want on the pitch

Still a year or two off his peak - the challenge now is to keep him fit and fresh for the whole season 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 10:59:03 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:23:08 am
Maybe they're missing Merino.

Soceidad had basically three top players last season Zubimendi, Merino and Le Normand. Merino went to Arsenal and Le Normand went to Atletico. That is why they are struggling.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 11:09:17 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:59:03 am
Soceidad had basically three top players last season Zubimendi, Merino and Le Normand. Merino went to Arsenal and Le Normand went to Atletico. That is why they are struggling.

Possibly so. But it's silly (and tedious) to imagine that 'Zubimendi' is the answer to every question posed about Liverpool.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 11:09:17 am
I think the big difference this year is his physical dominance. Perhaps its just that hes close to his athletic peak now or the work hes been putting in but he seems quicker and stronger than everyone else, whereas last year he was all gangly legs - tall but lightweight. Combine that with a position which suits him more than a high and wide no. 8 and you get this version of Grav, which is exceptional.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 12:39:12 pm
Seems like I was right about Ryan but he has exceeded my expectations so far this season. The lad has been close to being unplayable at times. Do you think the 30m offer from Galatasaray is still on the table? We should probably sell now and get a proper DM in 😂
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 12:47:54 pm
I am looking forward to the matchup between Grav/Alexis/Dom and Tchou/Valverde/Jude.

That midfield battle will be fascinating
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 01:11:18 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:45:52 am
He's Yaya Toure regen .. a physically dominant CM with incredible technique who can do whatever you want on the pitch

Still a year or two off his peak - the challenge now is to keep him fit and fresh for the whole season

I'd make that comparison as well. His technique is spooky for someone that physically gifted.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 01:14:30 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:45:52 am
He's Yaya Toure regen .. a physically dominant CM with incredible technique who can do whatever you want on the pitch

Still a year or two off his peak - the challenge now is to keep him fit and fresh for the whole season 
And remember his birthdays...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 01:16:32 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:09:17 am
Possibly so. But it's silly (and tedious) to imagine that 'Zubimendi' is the answer to every question posed about Liverpool.

It would be if anyone was actually doing that. I find posters creating strawmen silly and tedious. Each to their own. ;)

Grav, Macca and Szobo in form, fit and healthy and basically playing virtually every minute of every game is a solution. That doesn't mean there isn't a simpler and more effective solution out there. Something that would allow our midfield players to play in their best positions and would allow rotation.

I agree with Jack for me Grav has a very similar skillset to Yaya Toure. A player who was versatile enough to play as a more defensive midfield player but reached a much higher level when he was played further forward with a natural first pivot 6 behind him. The role Grav came to prominence at Ajax in with a De Jong or Alvarez playing the deepest role.

For me Grav does his best work breaking the lines either with the ball at his feet or with his vertical passing when Macca drops in and the defensive shackles come off. His ability to carry the ball at speed through the zones is priceless. It would also free Macca up to play to his strengths and would avoid situations like last night when Macca simply couldn't get back for Pullisic's goal.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 01:20:47 pm
Let's drop the tiresome transfer back and forth in here.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 01:27:51 pm
Watching the game back and that recovery run and tackle by Gravenberch is fucking wonderful. VVD and Konate roaring Gravenberch on. You're the DM now, Grav, those tackles are worth as much to defenders as goals are to attackers.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 01:47:57 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:42:24 am
My analysis. This lad is a good footballer.

Thank you
stop, please, I'm getting a headache.

:)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 01:51:32 pm
Quote from: Kelvinlfc on Today at 09:03:34 am
and he's twice the player

Looking very much like so, he's exceeded all my hopes pre-season.
