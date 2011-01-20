Zubi in in January would be excellent, I'd have no complaints at all.



fully agree that the parts are excellent but the sum of the parts is even more than the whole in terms of that tremendous midfield 3, but im putting much of that down to the coaching, especially the covering and rotating and seizing of opportunity knowing someone's got your back. Slots been meticulously taking them through it day after day, and the better they get the better they get. I think even Arnes a little freaked out at how well they've meshed "they run they keep running they arrive in the duel and they win it" .



However i also think that Jones can do it too just like the other 3 certainly at 90% because the other 3 are very good players and that he is in fact good cover for any one of the 3 that need a rest, and likewise Elliot for Mac and Endo for Grav, its not bottom of the barrel desperation stuff its rotation with the same game plan. The others have been getting drilled just as hard as the starters im quite sure, and Arnes literally laid it down as the next challenge. Im pretty sure they will be pretty effective at exactly the same process, esp if only one gets rested at a time.



Its a right piss off that Elliot and Jones seem to be the current injuries because that's problematic and grabbing a very good player who can challenge Gravy has obviously been the goal that's starting to look a bit like the forever search for a decent lb we had for about 20 years, but generically speaking wecan look at these esp the starters and start thinking about resurrecting "We got the best midfield in the world" except the names are challenging to fit in to say the least.



Not panic stations is what im saying. One more would be good, no question. If you had a natural for all 3 spots in that system so rest and injuries dont cripple you, the rest of em are in big trouble.



