He is a man on a mission this season. He made the assist and won the ball on the edge of the German penalty area which led to the equaliser. Made interceptions and broke up German play and if you can find the clip watch how he skips past Wirtz and Kimmach.
Not to go OTT or anything but if this guy doesn't win the Balon D'Or, there is no justice in the world.
He's a lot better than that Spanish bloke...  :)
Quote from: rolla on Yesterday at 10:15:34 am
He's a lot better than that Spanish bloke...  :)

Ryan took our approach for Zubimendi personally.
Quote from: Copenred on September 10, 2024, 08:07:09 pm
Followed up by an absolutely crazy pass to send Simons free on goal

If Xavi had potted that one it would make the highlight reels around the world. Amazing.
Kid is only 23 and showing true potential to be a star now. Only if he keeps his head down and doesn't allow ego to get in the way. Could be one of the best signings under Klopp if he continues his trajectory.
Incredible what playing time and some confidence can do to a player.
Quote from: Magz50 on Yesterday at 01:30:11 pm
Kid is only 23 and showing true potential to be a star now. Only if he keeps his head down and doesn't allow ego to get in the way. Could be one of the best signings under Klopp if he continues his trajectory.

22. 23 next May.
Seems a shame, but I wonder if he get's more minutes in the attacking midfield role now that Harvey is out for a while?

Might have been the plan when squad building prior to his fantastic start, but would seem counter intuitive now.

I think they might move him forward with Tyler Morton deputising in the pivot positions. Obviously there is Nyoni too who can play both.
Quote from: MartinSkrtelsBasement on Yesterday at 01:35:16 pm
Seems a shame, but I wonder if he get's more minutes in the attacking midfield role now that Harvey is out for a while?

Might have been the plan when squad building prior to his fantastic start, but would seem counter intuitive now.

I think they might move him forward with Tyler Morton deputising in the pivot positions. Obviously there is Nyoni too who can play both.

I've rather he continue his education as the 6. That is where is most needed and I'd argue that is where he is most suited.
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 01:36:40 pm
I've rather he continue his education as the 6. That is where is most needed and I'd argue that is where he is most suited.

Yep 100% he's growing into this role lets not mess him around asking him to adapt to another position.

Elliot was back up to Szobo, there are enough players who can get minutes in that 8/10 type role, it's perfect for Jones to get gametime actually and not overload him.
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 01:36:40 pm
I've rather he continue his education as the 6. That is where is most needed and I'd argue that is where he is most suited.

Me too!

Does then beg the question who deputises for Dom in the more advanced position. Will be interesting to see who lines up against West Ham and wonder if it potentially provokes a tweak in shape.
Quote from: MartinSkrtelsBasement on Yesterday at 01:35:16 pm
Seems a shame, but I wonder if he get's more minutes in the attacking midfield role now that Harvey is out for a while?

Might have been the plan when squad building prior to his fantastic start, but would seem counter intuitive now.

I think they might move him forward with Tyler Morton deputising in the pivot positions. Obviously there is Nyoni too who can play both.

Not sure why we'd move someone who has started every game out of that position to cover someone who's not played yet. Seems a bizarre shout :D
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 10:30:47 am
Ryan took our approach for Zubimendi personally.

I like that in a player. I will show you who I am rather than sulk
Quote from: MartinSkrtelsBasement on Yesterday at 01:59:08 pm
Me too!

Does then beg the question who deputises for Dom in the more advanced position. Will be interesting to see who lines up against West Ham and wonder if it potentially provokes a tweak in shape.

Itd fit Jones really well. I suspect he deputises Szoboslai a bit whilst Elliot is out.
Quote from: MBL? on September 10, 2024, 09:51:45 pm
Looks like something has just clicked with him. If he keeps it up for the season he will be considered world class.
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on September 10, 2024, 10:10:17 pm
Despite his obvious talents, I always thought he looked a little unsure of himself last season. I think that season sitting on the bench for Bayern rocked him a bit mentally having been the big cheese at Ajax. Slot talked him up in pre-season as the 6 and has made him first pick there from our squad which must feel good. If he stays fit this could be really big four months in his career.
Could be just that Ryan needed a season to bed in?
One would never know for sure if he would've been just as good under Klopp after a season, or if it's down to some newfound purpose.
Personally, I think something clicked at Bayern already- which led to the move, and he needed a season, so we're seeing an inevitable outcome.

Either way, the signs are encouraging. With Macca - our midfield maestro beside him to do a lot of the dirty work, he can turn into something wonderful. His potential looks frightening.
Macca will be the making of Ryan and Dom- enabling them to reach their potential. What a signing that lad has been for this new midfield. Absolutely indispensable!
Quote from: MartinSkrtelsBasement on Yesterday at 01:35:16 pm
Seems a shame, but I wonder if he get's more minutes in the attacking midfield role now that Harvey is out for a while?

Might have been the plan when squad building prior to his fantastic start, but would seem counter intuitive now.

I think they might move him forward with Tyler Morton deputising in the pivot positions. Obviously there is Nyoni too who can play both.
Agree with Neil.. 6 is now his. At least for the immediate future.
He had part of his education as a 6, played there a lot, and seems to be slowly settling in.
All I know is that with him there sofar, we're a better prospect than without.
Dont move him out the 6, hes been our best player playing in that position, thats where he should stay.
Van der Vaart who hates on evrey Dutch palyer going speaks highly of Gravy after his last two showings with the Dutch. If only Red Ron did the same.
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 02:16:31 pm
Not sure why we'd move someone who has started every game out of that position to cover someone who's not played yet. Seems a bizarre shout :D

You're basically agreeing with me though, I said it's counter intuitive.

My only thought is that someone is going to have to deputise in that role because Dom cannot play every game, and there is no obvious choice now that Elliott is out.

I would imagine, pre-Ipswich, Gravenberch would have been the obvious choice. Now it's a trickier question, but as others have mentioned above, it's probably Jones.
Quote from: MartinSkrtelsBasement on Yesterday at 05:38:28 pm
You're basically agreeing with me though, I said it's counter intuitive.

My only thought is that someone is going to have to deputise in that role because Dom cannot play every game, and there is no obvious choice now that Elliott is out.

I would imagine, pre-Ipswich, Gravenberch would have been the obvious choice. Now it's a trickier question, but as others have mentioned above, it's probably Jones.

Jones can play there, Jota could drop back there, Gakpo could play there. Are def a number of options before we even considered moving Grav.
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 05:53:44 pm
Jones can play there, Jota could drop back there, Gakpo could play there. Are def a number of options before we even considered moving Grav.

We have only played 3 games at the rate of one a week and you are already talking about playing Jota or Gakpo out of position. Don't you think it would have been better to actually have enough squad depth to cope with one injury without playing multiple players out of position?

What do think will happen when the games are coming thick and fast?
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:00:14 pm
We have only played 3 games at the rate of one a week and you are already talking about playing Jota or Gakpo out of position. Don't you think it would have been better to actually have enough squad depth to cope with one injury without playing multiple players out of position?

What do think will happen when the games are coming thick and fast?

Did you bother reading the discussion being had or did you just see a post from me and hit reply?

The point made was would we consider moving Grav there to cover for Eliott, and my point in return is we have a number of options there (yes, 3rd or 4th choice would be a Gakpo or a Jota out of position - after Jones, which isn't out of position).
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:14:40 pm
Did you bother reading the discussion being had or did you just see a post from me and hit reply?

The point made was would we consider moving Grav there to cover for Eliott, and my point in return is we have a number of options there (yes, 3rd or 4th choice would be a Gakpo or a Jota out of position - after Jones, which isn't out of position).

The point is instead of recruiting enough 6's we are playing 8's at 6. Now you are suggesting because our 8's are playing at 6 we should play forwards as 8's to allow a bit of rotation. It is just a case of robbing Peter to pay Paul. Before you know it we will end up in a situation in which we have numerous players playing out of position.

As I said three games in whilst we have been playing 1 game a week and we are already stretched.
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:23:04 pm
The point is instead of recruiting enough 6's we are playing 8's at 6. Now you are suggesting because our 8's are playing at 6 we should play forwards as 8's to allow a bit of rotation. It is just a case of robbing Peter to pay Paul. Before you know it we will end up in a situation in which we have numerous players playing out of position.

As I said three games in whilst we have been playing 1 game a week and we are already stretched.

Yes, I know your point, but it wasn't what was being discussed. The squad is what it is currently, no one is being added now, and we were discussing what to do NOW. I know you love to turn every single fucking thread into one about how the club have done something wrong in some way though.

So the discussion was what do we do now if we need fresh legs or cover whilst Eliott is out and does Grav find his way back to that more advanced role. Now thankfully Eliott seems to be cover himself currently, so we're only needing cover for cover, which Jones can provide, and as I said if really needed so can Gakpo or Jota.
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:27:25 pm
So the discussion was what do we do now if we need fresh legs or cover whilst Eliott is out and does Grav find his way back to that more advanced role. Now thankfully Eliott seems to be cover himself currently, so we're only needing cover for cover

Do we have enough cover in the squad?
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:05:02 pm
Do we have enough cover in the squad?

For Eliott? Yeah. For others, well guess it depends who gets injured.
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:27:25 pm
Yes, I know your point, but it wasn't what was being discussed. The squad is what it is currently, no one is being added now, and we were discussing what to do NOW. I know you love to turn every single fucking thread into one about how the club have done something wrong in some way though.

So the discussion was what do we do now if we need fresh legs or cover whilst Eliott is out and does Grav find his way back to that more advanced role. Now thankfully Eliott seems to be cover himself currently, so we're only needing cover for cover, which Jones can provide, and as I said if really needed so can Gakpo or Jota.

It isn't about cover though. That is as ludicrous as stating that Fabinho's was the 4th choice centreback whilst being our first-choice 6. Jones who is apparently cover for pretty much everyone isn't even fully fit. Macca is carrying an abductor injury and Grav and Szobo could ideally do with a rest after playing loads of minutes already.

So unless Curtis turns himself into a firm of solicitors and we have a Jones, Jones and Jones midfield then we have issues. What we needed was a squad of viable first-choice midfield players with all positions covered. We are a million miles away from that. Hence why Slot was at pains to point out that we have only played one game a week and that the wheels came off last time we had to play both the League and CL.

Gravenberch is currently being played out of position and now people are talking about playing Jones in a double pivot and even playing a forward as an 8. So before you know it you end up with a makeshift midfield. Our midfield has worked this season because Grav, Macca and Szobo have had a great understanding of each others game. They have dropped in for each other and covered when one of them has changed position.

Throwing different players into the mix and expecting players playing out of position to cope is nuts.
OK Al.
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:19:49 pm
It isn't about cover though. That is as ludicrous as stating that Fabinho's was the 4th choice centreback whilst being our first-choice 6. Jones who is apparently cover for pretty much everyone isn't even fully fit. Macca is carrying an abductor injury and Grav and Szobo could ideally do with a rest after playing loads of minutes already.

So unless Curtis turns himself into a firm of solicitors and we have a Jones, Jones and Jones midfield then we have issues. What we needed was a squad of viable first-choice midfield players with all positions covered. We are a million miles away from that. Hence why Slot was at pains to point out that we have only played one game a week and that the wheels came off last time we had to play both the League and CL.

Gravenberch is currently being played out of position and now people are talking about playing Jones in a double pivot and even playing a forward as an 8. So before you know it you end up with a makeshift midfield. Our midfield has worked this season because Grav, Macca and Szobo have had a great understanding of each others game. They have dropped in for each other and covered when one of them has changed position.

Throwing different players into the mix and expecting players playing out of position to cope is nuts.

We are 3 games in, 3 wins fella. You could argue our squad is deeper than City and Arsenal on paper.

Understandably we all have a bit of collective PTSD when it comes to injury crises, but it's not realistic for your 7th choice midfield option to be better than Tyler Morton. This is a solid 21 year old with good Championship experience, who excels in all stats models, and an England U21 international.




Ryan Is a fucking mountain
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:19:49 pm


Gravenberch is currently finally being played in the right position and people the world over are sitting up and taking notice at the excellent results and now people are talking about playing Jones in a double pivot where he played with gomes when england won the u 21 world cup and neither of them ever lost possession even once in the entire tournament start to finish it was an amazing feat as they simply toyed with the age group and


FYP
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 08:49:54 pm
FYP
Hahaha I read your quote and was like has Al been abducted by aliens, thats a great post.. then..
Quote from: MartinSkrtelsBasement on Yesterday at 08:15:39 pm
We are 3 games in, 3 wins fella. You could argue our squad is deeper than City and Arsenal on paper.

Understandably we all have a bit of collective PTSD when it comes to injury crises, but it's not realistic for your 7th choice midfield option to be better than Tyler Morton. This is a solid 21 year old with good Championship experience, who excels in all stats models, and an England U21 international.

What did Slot say after the third win. That we have only been playing one game a week and that when we last played the League and CL together it ended badly. That was when we had far more depth in midfield.

It is fine saying that Morton is 7th choice except it ignores the fact that we were prepared to offload him. We haven't got depth when the coach clearly doesn't rate players like Endo and Morton. We haven't got a natural first pivot 6. Grav and Macca have done a really good job alleviating that issue but for me that has worked because the midfield 3 have worked exceptionally well as a unit.

It has been seamless the way Grav, Macca and Szobo have rotated positions and covered for each other. The three of them and Macca especially have really high game intelligence. That is very different to lesser players coming in who haven't played together hitting it off the way Grav, Macca and Szobo have.
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 08:44:13 pm
Ryan Is a fucking mountain

There is hope for Zubimendi in January then.
Zubi in in January would be excellent, I'd have no complaints at all.

fully agree that the parts are excellent but the sum of the parts is even more than the whole in terms of that tremendous midfield 3, but im putting much of that down to the coaching, especially the covering and rotating and seizing of opportunity knowing someone's got your back. Slots been meticulously taking them through it day after day, and the better they get the better they get. I think even Arnes a little freaked out at how well they've meshed "they run they keep running they arrive in the duel and they win it" .

However i also think that Jones can do it too just like the other 3 certainly at 90% because the other 3 are very good players and that he is in fact good cover for any one of the 3 that need a rest, and likewise Elliot for Mac and Endo for Grav, its not bottom of the barrel desperation stuff its rotation with the same game plan. The others have been getting drilled just as hard as the starters im quite sure, and Arnes literally laid it down as the next challenge. Im pretty sure they will be pretty effective at exactly the same process, esp if only one gets rested at a time.

Its a right piss off that Elliot and Jones seem to be the current injuries because that's problematic and grabbing a very good player who can challenge Gravy has obviously been the goal that's starting to look a bit like the forever search for a decent lb we had for about 20 years, but generically speaking wecan  look at these esp the starters and start thinking about resurrecting "We got the best midfield in the world" except the names are challenging to fit  in to say the least. 

Not panic stations is what im saying. One more would be good, no question. If you had a natural for all 3 spots in that system so rest and injuries dont cripple you, the rest of em are in big trouble.

Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:44:25 pm
Zubi in in January would be excellent, I'd have no complaints at all.

fully agree that the parts are excellent but the sum of the parts is even more than the whole in terms of that tremendous midfield 3, but im putting much of that down to the coaching, especially the covering and rotating and seizing of opportunity knowing someone's got your back. Slots been meticulously taking them through it day after day, and the better they get the better they get. I think even Arnes a little freaked out at how well they've meshed "they run they keep running they arrive in the duel and they win it" .

However i also think that Jones can do it too just like the other 3 certainly at 90% because the other 3 are very good players and that he is in fact good cover for any one of the 3 that need a rest, and likewise Elliot for Mac and Endo for Grav, its not bottom of the barrel desperation stuff its rotation with the same game plan. The others have been getting drilled just as hard as the starters im quite sure, and Arnes literally laid it down as the next challenge. Im pretty sure they will be pretty effective at exactly the same process, esp if only one gets rested at a time.

Its a right piss off that Elliot and Jones seem to be the current injuries because that's problematic and grabbing a very good player who can challenge Gravy has obviously been the goal that's starting to look a bit like the forever search for a decent lb we had for about 20 years, but generically speaking wecan  look at these esp the starters and start thinking about resurrecting "We got the best midfield in the world" except the names are challenging to fit  in to say the least. 

Not panic stations is what im saying. One more would be good, no question. If you had a natural for all 3 spots in that system so rest and injuries dont cripple you, the rest of em are in big trouble.
I think Jones is back in training and may well be in the squad for Forest.
