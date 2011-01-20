Yes, I know your point, but it wasn't what was being discussed. The squad is what it is currently, no one is being added now, and we were discussing what to do NOW. I know you love to turn every single fucking thread into one about how the club have done something wrong in some way though.



So the discussion was what do we do now if we need fresh legs or cover whilst Eliott is out and does Grav find his way back to that more advanced role. Now thankfully Eliott seems to be cover himself currently, so we're only needing cover for cover, which Jones can provide, and as I said if really needed so can Gakpo or Jota.



It isn't about cover though. That is as ludicrous as stating that Fabinho's was the 4th choice centreback whilst being our first-choice 6. Jones who is apparently cover for pretty much everyone isn't even fully fit. Macca is carrying an abductor injury and Grav and Szobo could ideally do with a rest after playing loads of minutes already.So unless Curtis turns himself into a firm of solicitors and we have a Jones, Jones and Jones midfield then we have issues. What we needed was a squad of viable first-choice midfield players with all positions covered. We are a million miles away from that. Hence why Slot was at pains to point out that we have only played one game a week and that the wheels came off last time we had to play both the League and CL.Gravenberch is currently being played out of position and now people are talking about playing Jones in a double pivot and even playing a forward as an 8. So before you know it you end up with a makeshift midfield. Our midfield has worked this season because Grav, Macca and Szobo have had a great understanding of each others game. They have dropped in for each other and covered when one of them has changed position.Throwing different players into the mix and expecting players playing out of position to cope is nuts.