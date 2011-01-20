Looks like something has just clicked with him. If he keeps it up for the season he will be considered world class.
Despite his obvious talents, I always thought he looked a little unsure of himself last season. I think that season sitting on the bench for Bayern rocked him a bit mentally having been the big cheese at Ajax. Slot talked him up in pre-season as the 6 and has made him first pick there from our squad which must feel good. If he stays fit this could be really big four months in his career.
Could be just that Ryan needed a season to bed in?
One would never know for sure if he would've been just as good under Klopp after a season, or if it's down to some newfound purpose.
Personally, I think something clicked at Bayern already- which led to the move, and he needed a season, so we're seeing an inevitable outcome.
Either way, the signs are encouraging. With Macca - our midfield maestro beside him to do a lot of the dirty work, he can turn into something wonderful. His potential looks frightening.
Macca will be the making of Ryan and Dom- enabling them to reach their potential. What a signing that lad has been for this new midfield. Absolutely indispensable!