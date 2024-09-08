« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
September 8, 2024, 08:39:46 am
Watched the game. Gravenberch looked like he looked under Klopp, lost. Operating in a double pivot Gravenberch looks influential. Koeman is a poor manager, he has seen Gravenberch thrive in a new position and has played him in a position that has seen him struggle.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
September 8, 2024, 09:13:55 am
Quote from: spider-neil on September  8, 2024, 08:39:46 am
Watched the game. Gravenberch looked like he looked under Klopp, lost. Operating in a double pivot Gravenberch looks influential. Koeman is a poor manager, he has seen Gravenberch thrive in a new position and has played him in a position that has seen him struggle.

Doesnt that sum up Koeman though. Hes had his differences with Gravenberch so sets him up to fail.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
September 8, 2024, 01:07:43 pm
I'm confused by the comments about his game yesterday.

I saw a clip* of his highlights and he was fucking excellent.


(*no, I can't insert it here - couldn't be arsed going on a course to learn how)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
September 8, 2024, 01:56:24 pm
Quote from: SamLad on September  8, 2024, 01:07:43 pm
I'm confused by the comments about his game yesterday.

I saw a clip* of his highlights and he was fucking excellent.


(*no, I can't insert it here - couldn't be arsed going on a course to learn how)
I'm assuming it's a YT clip...
Paste the URL.. click on the "Preview" button, select the whole line, then choose the "Flash" icon...
This will surround the URL with the Flash player tags- change the height and width at your leisure and to your taste.
If you like beer, go with 800,400.
If you prefer Red Bull, keep it like that..

Remove "watch?". Then replace "=" with a "/".

So to recap:
Original URL:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3WfZzpW3_uU

Edited URL:
https://www.youtube.com/v/3WfZzpW3_uU

(Obviously needs to be surrounded with the "flash" tag, found by clicking the red Flash icon in the format menu)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
September 8, 2024, 01:58:33 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on September  8, 2024, 01:56:24 pm
I'm assuming it's a YT clip...
Paste the URL.. click on the "Preview" button, select the whole line, then choose the "Flash" icon...
This will surround the URL with the Flash player tags- change the height and width at your leisure and to your taste.
If you like beer, go with 800,400.
If you prefer Red Bull, keep it like that..

Remove "watch?". Then replace "=" with a "/".

So to recap:
Original URL:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3WfZzpW3_uU

Edited URL:
https://www.youtube.com/v/3WfZzpW3_uU

(Obviously needs to be surrounded with the "flash" tag, found by clicking the red Flash icon in the format menu)
thanks - but I think you missed out the bit about doing the hokey-cokey part way through.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
September 8, 2024, 02:02:10 pm
Quote from: SamLad on September  8, 2024, 01:58:33 pm
thanks - but I think you missed out the bit about doing the hokey-cokey part way through.
;D
Yeah.. I sometimes also forget it, but there's a thread about it and some other funky do-able stuff with this software.
This is one of the things in there.. Can't remember where it is though.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
September 8, 2024, 02:10:55 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on September  8, 2024, 08:39:46 am
Watched the game. Gravenberch looked like he looked under Klopp, lost. Operating in a double pivot Gravenberch looks influential. Koeman is a poor manager, he has seen Gravenberch thrive in a new position and has played him in a position that has seen him struggle.

Ryan Gravenberch is playing very good! Super sharp, looking like a free man, super dynamic, always between the lines. He is playing with so much confidence, its finally coming out!
Van der Vaart
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
September 8, 2024, 02:29:50 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ItwtCRXY9uo

A better highlights reel of Gravenberch yesterday.

I personally think he has looked more effective from a deeper position but the highlights showed he did a lot of good things.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
September 8, 2024, 03:15:27 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on September  8, 2024, 02:29:50 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ItwtCRXY9uo

A better highlights reel of Gravenberch yesterday.

I personally think he has looked more effective from a deeper position but the highlights showed he did a lot of good things.

that's the clip I wanted to post.  thanks spider.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
September 8, 2024, 04:57:59 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on September  8, 2024, 08:39:46 am
Watched the game. Gravenberch looked like he looked under Klopp, lost. Operating in a double pivot Gravenberch looks influential. Koeman is a poor manager, he has seen Gravenberch thrive in a new position and has played him in a position that has seen him struggle.

I saw a different performance to you I guess; he looked sharp and effective not "lost" at all.  I hope MacAllister is fit for Forest as our current midfield trio is well balanced.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
September 8, 2024, 05:23:24 pm
Quote from: number 168 on September  8, 2024, 04:57:59 pm
I saw a different performance to you I guess; he looked sharp and effective not "lost" at all.  I hope MacAllister is fit for Forest as our current midfield trio is well balanced.

I was too harsh with my initial criticism watching it back. I wonder if Grav, Dom and Mac are saved for the midweek CL game.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
September 8, 2024, 11:48:40 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on September  8, 2024, 02:29:50 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ItwtCRXY9uo

A better highlights reel of Gravenberch yesterday.

I personally think he has looked more effective from a deeper position but the highlights showed he did a lot of good things.

Looking at that i think he played brilliant.  A very tidy Gini Wjnaldum type performance. 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 09:39:59 am
Ryan getting rave reviews in the Dutch press. That's annoying because it probably means he'll start midweek.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 11:44:18 am
Nice breakdown of Gravenberch so far this season

https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1833136042875994318.html
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 12:14:59 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 09:39:59 am
Ryan getting rave reviews in the Dutch press. That's annoying because it probably means he'll start midweek.

I'm all for it, will boost the lads confidence & belief even more.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 12:43:07 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:14:59 pm
I'm all for it, will boost the lads confidence & belief even more.

yep hes finding his feet, can only be good news
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 12:59:02 pm
Quote from: Chakan on September  1, 2023, 09:44:08 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-complete-signing-midfielder-ryan-gravenberch

A great signing for Liverpool! Ryan Gravenberch is a talented midfielder and his experience at Ajax and Bayern speaks volumes. It will be interesting to see how he fits into Klopp's team, especially alongside the other summer recruits. He seems to be full of ambition and ready to contribute to the fight for trophies. Hopefully he will adapt quickly and become a key player at Anfield.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 01:01:42 pm
Quote from: CheckMate on Today at 12:59:02 pm
A great signing for Liverpool! Ryan Gravenberch is a talented midfielder and his experience at Ajax and Bayern speaks volumes. It will be interesting to see how he fits into Klopp's team, especially alongside the other summer recruits. He seems to be full of ambition and ready to contribute to the fight for trophies. Hopefully he will adapt quickly and become a key player at Anfield.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 01:07:28 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:14:59 pm
I'm all for it, will boost the lads confidence & belief even more.
I'd prefer him to spend the 90 minutes on the bench.  he'll get all the confidence he needs playing in a Red shirt.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 01:09:58 pm
Quote from: CheckMate on Today at 12:59:02 pm
A great signing for Liverpool! Ryan Gravenberch is a talented midfielder and his experience at Ajax and Bayern speaks volumes. It will be interesting to see how he fits into Klopp's team, especially alongside the other summer recruits. He seems to be full of ambition and ready to contribute to the fight for trophies. Hopefully he will adapt quickly and become a key player at Anfield.
I think he'll flatter to deceive and then ultimately require a full season of bedding in and a change of manager before we get to see his full potential.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 01:19:39 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:09:58 pm
I think he'll flatter to deceive
LOL I hate that phrase - in a football context, what on earth is it supposed to mean?  the player tells the manager /fans / teammates they're all wonderful, in the hope they'll ignore how he's playing?  :)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 01:21:36 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:07:28 pm
I'd prefer him to spend the 90 minutes on the bench.  he'll get all the confidence he needs playing in a Red shirt.

Sure, as fans we'd love to see him wrapped in cotton wool when not with us.

However as a young player I'm sure he takes massive confidence from being selected as a starter for his country, and will likely spur him on massively to continue in the way he's started this season and push on further.

He's getting a taste of being a main player for club and country after 2 seasons (and a Euros) of mainly being on the bench, I reckon that's going to massively motivate him.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 01:30:52 pm
Quote from: CheckMate on Today at 12:59:02 pm
A great signing for Liverpool! Ryan Gravenberch is a talented midfielder and his experience at Ajax and Bayern speaks volumes. It will be interesting to see how he fits into Klopp's team, especially alongside the other summer recruits. He seems to be full of ambition and ready to contribute to the fight for trophies. Hopefully he will adapt quickly and become a key player at Anfield.
;D

In other news... Christopher Columbus has just discovered the New World!..
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 01:31:51 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:19:39 pm
LOL I hate that phrase - in a football context, what on earth is it supposed to mean?  the player tells the manager /fans / teammates they're all wonderful, in the hope they'll ignore how he's playing?  :)
;D

In Grav's case he'll probably shoulder barge a few 16-year olds in pre-season so we all think he's well 'ard and then start getting bounced around in the league games.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 07:59:19 pm
Assist for Hollands first tonight
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 08:07:09 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:59:19 pm
Assist for Hollands first tonight

Followed up by an absolutely crazy pass to send Simons free on goal
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 08:09:27 pm
Yes some lovely passing from Gravenberch
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 08:10:25 pm
And a very entertaining game as well!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 08:12:06 pm
Quote from: Copenred on Today at 08:07:09 pm
Followed up by an absolutely crazy pass to send Simons free on goal

Beautiful that was.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 08:13:43 pm
For a second I thought it was Trent.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 08:37:29 pm
Insane technique on that pass, delightful stuff.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 08:43:19 pm
That long ball at 1-0 deserved a goal

Trent would have been proud of that
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 08:51:24 pm
Insert Morpheus hes starting to believe gif..
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 09:44:36 pm
Won the turnover high up in the field for the 2-2 goal as well.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 09:51:45 pm
Looks like something has just clicked with him. If he keeps it up for the season he will be considered world class.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 09:58:17 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 09:51:45 pm
Looks like something has just clicked with him. If he keeps it up for the season he will be considered world class.

Is why I was happy he was playing tonight. His confidence is up, and the more he plays during this the better. He's only a young lad, and after a few seasons of sitting on the bench this will be making him feel on top of the world and it will 100% show on the pitch.
