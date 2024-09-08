I'd prefer him to spend the 90 minutes on the bench. he'll get all the confidence he needs playing in a Red shirt.



Sure, as fans we'd love to see him wrapped in cotton wool when not with us.However as a young player I'm sure he takes massive confidence from being selected as a starter for his country, and will likely spur him on massively to continue in the way he's started this season and push on further.He's getting a taste of being a main player for club and country after 2 seasons (and a Euros) of mainly being on the bench, I reckon that's going to massively motivate him.