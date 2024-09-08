« previous next »
September 8, 2024, 08:39:46 am
Watched the game. Gravenberch looked like he looked under Klopp, lost. Operating in a double pivot Gravenberch looks influential. Koeman is a poor manager, he has seen Gravenberch thrive in a new position and has played him in a position that has seen him struggle.
September 8, 2024, 09:13:55 am
spider-neil:
Watched the game. Gravenberch looked like he looked under Klopp, lost. Operating in a double pivot Gravenberch looks influential. Koeman is a poor manager, he has seen Gravenberch thrive in a new position and has played him in a position that has seen him struggle.

Doesnt that sum up Koeman though. Hes had his differences with Gravenberch so sets him up to fail.
September 8, 2024, 01:07:43 pm
I'm confused by the comments about his game yesterday.

I saw a clip* of his highlights and he was fucking excellent.


(*no, I can't insert it here - couldn't be arsed going on a course to learn how)
September 8, 2024, 01:56:24 pm
SamLad:
I'm confused by the comments about his game yesterday.

I saw a clip* of his highlights and he was fucking excellent.


(*no, I can't insert it here - couldn't be arsed going on a course to learn how)
I'm assuming it's a YT clip...
Paste the URL.. click on the "Preview" button, select the whole line, then choose the "Flash" icon...
This will surround the URL with the Flash player tags- change the height and width at your leisure and to your taste.
If you like beer, go with 800,400.
If you prefer Red Bull, keep it like that..

Remove "watch?". Then replace "=" with a "/".

So to recap:
Original URL:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3WfZzpW3_uU

Edited URL:
https://www.youtube.com/v/3WfZzpW3_uU

(Obviously needs to be surrounded with the "flash" tag, found by clicking the red Flash icon in the format menu)
September 8, 2024, 01:58:33 pm
the_red_pill:
I'm assuming it's a YT clip...
Paste the URL.. click on the "Preview" button, select the whole line, then choose the "Flash" icon...
This will surround the URL with the Flash player tags- change the height and width at your leisure and to your taste.
If you like beer, go with 800,400.
If you prefer Red Bull, keep it like that..

Remove "watch?". Then replace "=" with a "/".

So to recap:
Original URL:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3WfZzpW3_uU

Edited URL:
https://www.youtube.com/v/3WfZzpW3_uU

(Obviously needs to be surrounded with the "flash" tag, found by clicking the red Flash icon in the format menu)
thanks - but I think you missed out the bit about doing the hokey-cokey part way through.
September 8, 2024, 02:02:10 pm
SamLad:
thanks - but I think you missed out the bit about doing the hokey-cokey part way through.
Yeah.. I sometimes also forget it, but there's a thread about it and some other funky do-able stuff with this software.
This is one of the things in there.. Can't remember where it is though.
September 8, 2024, 02:10:55 pm
spider-neil:
Watched the game. Gravenberch looked like he looked under Klopp, lost. Operating in a double pivot Gravenberch looks influential. Koeman is a poor manager, he has seen Gravenberch thrive in a new position and has played him in a position that has seen him struggle.

Ryan Gravenberch is playing very good! Super sharp, looking like a free man, super dynamic, always between the lines. He is playing with so much confidence, its finally coming out!
Van der Vaart
September 8, 2024, 02:29:50 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ItwtCRXY9uo

A better highlights reel of Gravenberch yesterday.

I personally think he has looked more effective from a deeper position but the highlights showed he did a lot of good things.
September 8, 2024, 03:15:27 pm
spider-neil:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ItwtCRXY9uo

A better highlights reel of Gravenberch yesterday.

I personally think he has looked more effective from a deeper position but the highlights showed he did a lot of good things.

that's the clip I wanted to post.  thanks spider.
September 8, 2024, 04:57:59 pm
spider-neil:
Watched the game. Gravenberch looked like he looked under Klopp, lost. Operating in a double pivot Gravenberch looks influential. Koeman is a poor manager, he has seen Gravenberch thrive in a new position and has played him in a position that has seen him struggle.

I saw a different performance to you I guess; he looked sharp and effective not "lost" at all.  I hope MacAllister is fit for Forest as our current midfield trio is well balanced.
September 8, 2024, 05:23:24 pm
number 168:
I saw a different performance to you I guess; he looked sharp and effective not "lost" at all.  I hope MacAllister is fit for Forest as our current midfield trio is well balanced.

I was too harsh with my initial criticism watching it back. I wonder if Grav, Dom and Mac are saved for the midweek CL game.
September 8, 2024, 11:48:40 pm
spider-neil:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ItwtCRXY9uo

A better highlights reel of Gravenberch yesterday.

I personally think he has looked more effective from a deeper position but the highlights showed he did a lot of good things.

Looking at that i think he played brilliant.  A very tidy Gini Wjnaldum type performance. 
Yesterday at 09:39:59 am
Ryan getting rave reviews in the Dutch press. That's annoying because it probably means he'll start midweek.
Today at 11:44:18 am
Nice breakdown of Gravenberch so far this season

https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1833136042875994318.html
Today at 12:14:59 pm
spider-neil:
Ryan getting rave reviews in the Dutch press. That's annoying because it probably means he'll start midweek.

I'm all for it, will boost the lads confidence & belief even more.
Today at 12:43:07 pm
CraigDS:
I'm all for it, will boost the lads confidence & belief even more.

yep hes finding his feet, can only be good news
