Newcastle are struggling because theyre playing Burn and Krafth at centre back. It would appear its a conscious move by Howe to keep them deep, facing play, given their limitations, I watched the Spurs game and they willingly played as the underdog IMO, Isak was a handful leading the line.



Id agree with the above, Newcastle will be a big test, Joelintons a proper handful on his day, full of running power and tenacity. If Newcastle stand off and play as they have been, its probably a really tough low block test in the same way Everton at Goodison could/would be. If Newcastle come out and play a bit we should play them off the park, but we all know the script when Howe sides play us by now. Outside of City and Arsenal I think Newcastle will be his most challenging opponent. I fancy Newcastle to get 4th this season given theyll be fully charged for most games not being in Europe n all.