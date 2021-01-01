« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2400 on: Yesterday at 10:55:17 pm
Couple of things..

Has he been picked for the internationals? Hopefully not.

Is it berk or berch?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2401 on: Yesterday at 11:20:02 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:55:17 pm
Couple of things..

Has he been picked for the internationals? Hopefully not.

Is it berk or berch?
It's "Bergh" ('gh' = gurgling sound. Like Sousers pronounce the "k" sound at the end or middle of a word).. The "e" is flat, like "ehh".

Grah-fin-bergh

(I'm an Afrikaans-speaker, so you can take that to the bank)

It means someone who lives near/on a hill. (A hill is similar to a "koppie", btw)


EDIT: Here ya go:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0XfKvmtLnR4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0XfKvmtLnR4</a>
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2402 on: Today at 12:28:36 am
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:55:17 pm
Couple of things..

Has he been picked for the internationals? Hopefully not.

Is it berk or berch?

berk but with a scouse K.

https://m.youtube.com/shorts/0RuARONBus8
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2403 on: Today at 01:05:43 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:20:02 pm
It's "Bergh" ('gh' = gurgling sound. Like Sousers pronounce the "k" sound at the end or middle of a word).. The "e" is flat, like "ehh".

Grah-fin-bergh

(I'm an Afrikaans-speaker, so you can take that to the bank)

It means someone who lives near/on a hill. (A hill is similar to a "koppie", btw)


EDIT: Here ya go:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0XfKvmtLnR4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0XfKvmtLnR4</a>

There is no way anyone is going to pronounce it correctly going by that video. Sure brits can't say Doherty right and that is so simple to me. But from that I conclude that it would end in berk rather than berch.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2404 on: Today at 04:13:12 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:05:43 am
There is no way anyone is going to pronounce it correctly going by that video. Sure brits can't say Doherty right and that is so simple to me. But from that I conclude that it would end in berk rather than berch.
Well... you asked...  ;D
Yeah, I suppose in English it would end in "berk".

That's how I pronounce it in English anyway.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2405 on: Today at 04:43:54 am
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 10:09:44 am
Luchos second must have been very low in xg terms as well. The passing between Lucho and Salah in the build-up, and the finish were all outrageous.
Lucho first goal was .29 Xg and 2nd was .32.
He had two really good finishes. Like most likely case is he scores one of those or misses both. 2 lower end what would be expected but it great that was the case
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2406 on: Today at 04:46:21 am
Quote from: baffled on Yesterday at 10:37:19 am
How much was Szoboszlai's chance in xG? I'm sure zero because there was no shot in the end.
0 no shot. Guessing it around .3-.4 if he shot it first time, it about 12 yards out pretty central and from a cutback irc so that would be my guess.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2407 on: Today at 07:04:08 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 04:43:54 am
Lucho first goal was .29 Xg and 2nd was .32.
He had two really good finishes. Like most likely case is he scores one of those or misses both. 2 lower end what would be expected but it great that was the case
Different goal, but reminded me of the Salah-Mane goal against them, where Mane just skimmed it (on the half-turn?), with his right into the path of Salah... GOAL!

EDIT:
0:21

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3PHhl2pa3jo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3PHhl2pa3jo</a>
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2408 on: Today at 07:39:33 am
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:55:17 pm
Couple of things..

Has he been picked for the internationals? Hopefully not.


Last I saw, he had.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2409 on: Today at 10:06:05 am
Started this season off really good.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2410 on: Today at 11:41:41 am
Saw some discussion on which teams could give Gravenberch a tougher time, I think Newcastle would be a horrible midfield to come up against. Tonali, Guimares and Joelinton IMO are a very decent 3.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2411 on: Today at 11:44:58 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 11:41:41 am
Saw some discussion on which teams could give Gravenberch a tougher time, I think Newcastle would be a horrible midfield to come up against. Tonali, Guimares and Joelinton IMO are a very decent 3.

They are really struggling, had 27% possesion in their last game.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2412 on: Today at 03:31:00 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 11:41:41 am
Saw some discussion on which teams could give Gravenberch a tougher time, I think Newcastle would be a horrible midfield to come up against. Tonali, Guimares and Joelinton IMO are a very decent 3.

They were outplayed by Tottenham on Sunday.

It's also to do with the system. Their primary job when Newcastle play us will be to prevent us from getting into the final third, a big task considering the flank players that we have. The minute they become proactive in attack, they lose shape and the game will run away from them.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2413 on: Today at 03:37:25 pm
Newcastle are struggling because theyre playing Burn and Krafth at centre back. It would appear its a conscious move by Howe to keep them deep, facing play, given their limitations, I watched the Spurs game and they willingly played as the underdog IMO, Isak was a handful leading the line.

Id agree with the above, Newcastle will be a big test, Joelintons a proper handful on his day, full of running power and tenacity. If Newcastle stand off and play as they have been, its probably a really tough low block test in the same way Everton at Goodison could/would be. If Newcastle come out and play a bit we should play them off the park, but we all know the script when Howe sides play us by now. Outside of City and Arsenal I think Newcastle will be his most challenging opponent. I fancy Newcastle to get 4th this season given theyll be fully charged for most games not being in Europe n all.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2414 on: Today at 04:22:21 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 03:37:25 pm
Newcastle are struggling because theyre playing Burn and Krafth at centre back. It would appear its a conscious move by Howe to keep them deep, facing play, given their limitations, I watched the Spurs game and they willingly played as the underdog IMO, Isak was a handful leading the line.

Id agree with the above, Newcastle will be a big test, Joelintons a proper handful on his day, full of running power and tenacity. If Newcastle stand off and play as they have been, its probably a really tough low block test in the same way Everton at Goodison could/would be. If Newcastle come out and play a bit we should play them off the park, but we all know the script when Howe sides play us by now. Outside of City and Arsenal I think Newcastle will be his most challenging opponent. I fancy Newcastle to get 4th this season given theyll be fully charged for most games not being in Europe n all.
They shipped a lot of goals last season. GF was 1 less than us and 5 less than Arsenal, so I can see why they're perhaps thinking of playing deeper this season. The midfield need to get to grips with that though.

GA was 62, while we had 41 and Arsenal, 29. If they want to to improve.. gotta tweak the system to allow less goals against.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2415 on: Today at 04:34:28 pm
Red Ron having a go at Gravy again.  ::)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2416 on: Today at 04:59:24 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:34:28 pm
Red Ron having a go at Gravy again.  ::)

Let's hope that relationship completely breaks down so we can keep him fresh.
