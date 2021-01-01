« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch

MBL?

Reply #2400 on: Yesterday at 10:55:17 pm
Couple of things..

Has he been picked for the internationals? Hopefully not.

Is it berk or berch?
the_red_pill

Reply #2401 on: Yesterday at 11:20:02 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:55:17 pm
Couple of things..

Has he been picked for the internationals? Hopefully not.

Is it berk or berch?
It's "Bergh" ('gh' = gurgling sound. Like Sousers pronounce the "k" sound at the end or middle of a word).. The "e" is flat, like "ehh".

Grah-fin-bergh

(I'm an Afrikaans-speaker, so you can take that to the bank)

It means someone who lives near/on a hill. (A hill is similar to a "koppie", btw)


EDIT: Here ya go:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0XfKvmtLnR4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0XfKvmtLnR4</a>
terry_macss_perm

Reply #2402 on: Today at 12:28:36 am
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:55:17 pm
Couple of things..

Has he been picked for the internationals? Hopefully not.

Is it berk or berch?

berk but with a scouse K.

https://m.youtube.com/shorts/0RuARONBus8
MBL?

Reply #2403 on: Today at 01:05:43 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:20:02 pm
It's "Bergh" ('gh' = gurgling sound. Like Sousers pronounce the "k" sound at the end or middle of a word).. The "e" is flat, like "ehh".

Grah-fin-bergh

(I'm an Afrikaans-speaker, so you can take that to the bank)

It means someone who lives near/on a hill. (A hill is similar to a "koppie", btw)


EDIT: Here ya go:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0XfKvmtLnR4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0XfKvmtLnR4</a>

There is no way anyone is going to pronounce it correctly going by that video. Sure brits can't say Doherty right and that is so simple to me. But from that I conclude that it would end in berk rather than berch.
the_red_pill

Reply #2404 on: Today at 04:13:12 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:05:43 am
There is no way anyone is going to pronounce it correctly going by that video. Sure brits can't say Doherty right and that is so simple to me. But from that I conclude that it would end in berk rather than berch.
Well... you asked...  ;D
Yeah, I suppose in English it would end in "berk".

That's how I pronounce it in English anyway.
RedG13

Reply #2405 on: Today at 04:43:54 am
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 10:09:44 am
Luchos second must have been very low in xg terms as well. The passing between Lucho and Salah in the build-up, and the finish were all outrageous.
Lucho first goal was .29 Xg and 2nd was .32.
He had two really good finishes. Like most likely case is he scores one of those or misses both. 2 lower end what would be expected but it great that was the case
RedG13

Reply #2406 on: Today at 04:46:21 am
Quote from: baffled on Yesterday at 10:37:19 am
How much was Szoboszlai's chance in xG? I'm sure zero because there was no shot in the end.
0 no shot. Guessing it around .3-.4 if he shot it first time, it about 12 yards out pretty central and from a cutback irc so that would be my guess.
