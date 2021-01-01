Couple of things..
Has he been picked for the internationals? Hopefully not.
Is it berk or berch?
It's "Bergh" ('gh' = gurgling sound. Like Sousers pronounce the "k" sound at the end or middle of a word).. The "e" is flat, like "ehh".
Grah-fin-bergh
(I'm an Afrikaans-speaker, so you can take that to the bank)
It means someone who lives near/on a hill. (A hill is similar to a "koppie", btw)
EDIT: Here ya go:<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0XfKvmtLnR4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0XfKvmtLnR4</a>