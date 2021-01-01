It's "Bergh" ('gh' = gurgling sound. Like Sousers pronounce the "k" sound at the end or middle of a word).. The "e" is flat, like "ehh".



Grah-fin-bergh



(I'm an Afrikaans-speaker, so you can take that to the bank)



It means someone who lives near/on a hill. (A hill is similar to a "koppie", btw)





EDIT: Here ya go:



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0XfKvmtLnR4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0XfKvmtLnR4</a>





There is no way anyone is going to pronounce it correctly going by that video. Sure brits can't say Doherty right and that is so simple to me. But from that I conclude that it would end in berk rather than berch.