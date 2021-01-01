« previous next »
Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2360 on: Today at 11:03:18 am
https://youtu.be/Xe2evZAr8_4?si=uKphtZeMhTlBKvAX

Stelling and McCoist full of praise for him.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2361 on: Today at 11:06:32 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:00:49 am
4D chess from Klopp :D

Jurgen parting gift to us.  I include Mac and Szobo.  Opposite to the way Fergie left Utd milked everything from the old players for one last hoorah
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2362 on: Today at 11:13:45 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 11:03:18 am
https://youtu.be/Xe2evZAr8_4?si=uKphtZeMhTlBKvAX

Stelling and McCoist full of praise for him.
I watched that with the auto-generated subtitles on and it's fair to say they struggled a bit with McCoist  ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2363 on: Today at 11:14:28 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 11:06:32 am
Jurgen parting gift to us.  I include Mac and Szobo.  Opposite to the way Fergie left Utd milked everything from the old players for one last hoorah

Yep, bedding in an entire new midfield with an average age of 24 years old whilst still competing has put us in such a strong position.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2364 on: Today at 11:17:06 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:13:45 am
I watched that with the auto-generated subtitles on and it's fair to say they struggled a bit with McCoist  ;D

Ally the 'golf' between the top3 and the rest ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2365 on: Today at 11:24:35 am
He's started off really well. Seems to be so much braver in the tackle. So many times last season he ducked out of them.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2366 on: Today at 11:33:10 am
So, are we accepting he can play as a number six now after a fair few decided he couldn't without actually seeing him play there?
Granted, I think everyone's surprised at exactly how good he's been!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2367 on: Today at 11:39:42 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:57:14 am
We're able to compete because we buy.
Gravenberch is only at the club because we have the ability to give a 21 year old with about 800 top 5 league minutes 150k a week

Yeah but in fairness he was not working out at Bayern Munich after 2-3 top coaches had tried with him there. That's how it goes sometimes and yes, we had the money to take that risk.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2368 on: Today at 11:44:12 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:39:42 am
Yeah but in fairness he was not working out at Bayern Munich after 2-3 top coaches had tried with him there. That's how it goes sometimes and yes, we had the money to take that risk.

Bayern never really gave him a chance. It's not like he flopped there. He only started 3 matches.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2369 on: Today at 11:46:20 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:44:12 am
Bayern never really gave him a chance. It's not like he flopped there. He only started 3 matches.

I get the impression that supporters, fans, pundits, commentators, etc, overlook how young he is.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2370 on: Today at 11:54:40 am
Quote from: joezydudek on Today at 11:33:10 am
So, are we accepting he can play as a number six now after a fair few decided he couldn't without actually seeing him play there?
Granted, I think everyone's surprised at exactly how good he's been!

There were never any doubts that he could play as a 2nd pivot 6. He had played there for Ajax and the national team successfully. The question is whether he could play as the 1st pivot especially when we play a 1-2 midfield with Trent inverting. The question marks are still there. He has been excellent. The thing is most of his really good play has been when he has been freed up and played higher up the pitch.

Yesterday Macca played as the first pivot and Grav played box to box. That for me is his best position when he can use his ability to break the lines with the ball at his feet. I have said it before he reminds me of Yaya Toure who was a passable defensive midfield player at Barca but absolutely elite at City when played higher up the pitch.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2371 on: Today at 11:58:39 am
Mac played narrower yesterday but Im not sure he was deeper than Grav. Perhaps there was a bit more fluidity. That said Gravs single best moment yesterday came when he was higher up the pitch for the disallowed goal.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2372 on: Today at 12:00:57 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:54:40 am
There were never any doubts that he could play as a 2nd pivot 6. He had played there for Ajax and the national team successfully. The question is whether he could play as the 1st pivot especially when we play a 1-2 midfield with Trent inverting. The question marks are still there. He has been excellent. The thing is most of his really good play has been when he has been freed up and played higher up the pitch.

Yesterday Macca played as the first pivot and Grav played box to box. That for me is his best position when he can use his ability to break the lines with the ball at his feet. I have said it before he reminds me of Yaya Toure who was a passable defensive midfield player at Barca but absolutely elite at City when played higher up the pitch.

Fair enough, makes a lot of sense and there were shades of Yaya about him yesterday. Not sure there was every any likelihood of him just sitting holding in Slot's system, but it is interesting how he's seemingly got more attacking responsibility than Mac Allister
