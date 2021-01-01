So, are we accepting he can play as a number six now after a fair few decided he couldn't without actually seeing him play there?

Granted, I think everyone's surprised at exactly how good he's been!



There were never any doubts that he could play as a 2nd pivot 6. He had played there for Ajax and the national team successfully. The question is whether he could play as the 1st pivot especially when we play a 1-2 midfield with Trent inverting. The question marks are still there. He has been excellent. The thing is most of his really good play has been when he has been freed up and played higher up the pitch.Yesterday Macca played as the first pivot and Grav played box to box. That for me is his best position when he can use his ability to break the lines with the ball at his feet. I have said it before he reminds me of Yaya Toure who was a passable defensive midfield player at Barca but absolutely elite at City when played higher up the pitch.