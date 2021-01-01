« previous next »
Stevo

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2280 on: Today at 07:07:17 pm
Outstanding today. Looks so good this season, hope this carries on after the international break.
Copenred

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2281 on: Today at 07:08:32 pm
Great reader of the game - seems to be in the right place at the right time (all the time!)
Draex

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2282 on: Today at 07:09:06 pm
Slot said here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NdE5mHrHtQM

around 4:30 clearly Ryan is excellent on the ball but his off the ball running and arriving to duels with intensity is a big positive.
RedDeadRejection

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2283 on: Today at 07:12:31 pm
A different player entirely this year. Can't believe what I was watching today. Quality
MH41

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2284 on: Today at 07:12:46 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:01:25 pm
We played 2 deeper double pivot midfielders who create a box with the two center backs.

This is the primary shift from Klopp's single 6, seems to be helping us defensively.

Oh for a fit Thiago....
tbonejones

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2285 on: Today at 07:14:44 pm
Hes growing. Go ed Grav.
afc tukrish

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2286 on: Today at 07:20:27 pm
Quote from: Copenred on Today at 07:08:32 pm
Great reader of the game - seems to be in the right place at the right time (all the time!)

My thought as well, and he uses the ball purposefully and quickly when coming into possession in those right spots...

There very likely isn't one reason why he's playing so well, but whatever factors have combined for him, he's playing extraordinarily well...
masher

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2287 on: Today at 07:33:29 pm
What a start to the season, he has been absolutely immense. I dont think many saw this coming, his performances as a 6 have been world class. (Not saying he is world class yet). If he continues to perform at this level we have some player on our hands,
Draex

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2288 on: Today at 07:34:46 pm
Realgman

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2289 on: Today at 07:35:14 pm
a huge part of the positive Arne vibes is what hes doing with this fellah... great again today
John C

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2290 on: Today at 07:37:32 pm
Honesty is a virtue.

I can honestly say this morning I was worried about how Ryan would cope. A big pitch to shuttle across and I anticipated more periods of the game would be like the first 7 minutes or so which Gravenberch would eventually succumb to, and perhaps get found out.

But today I found out Gravenberch is up for the challenge. The challenge at Liverpool is always being an honest player. Honest to yourself, honest to the fans and honest to the shirt. Ryan was immense today, immensely honest.

I honestly couldn't be happier.
PIPA23

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2291 on: Today at 07:40:44 pm
He was everywhere Today. He reminded me of Fabinho's early days.
newterp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2292 on: Today at 07:47:41 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:50:52 pm


Yep, double pivot.
shocked that the stats show a "close" game
Realgman

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2293 on: Today at 07:52:24 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:47:41 pm
shocked that the stats show a "close" game
the casimero stat doesnt really show, a misplaced pass, losing possesion...  2 of our three goals, thanks
DiggerJohn

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2294 on: Today at 08:01:36 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:37:32 pm
Honesty is a virtue.

I can honestly say this morning I was worried about how Ryan would cope. A big pitch to shuttle across and I anticipated more periods of the game would be like the first 7 minutes or so which Gravenberch would eventually succumb to, and perhaps get found out.

But today I found out Gravenberch is up for the challenge. The challenge at Liverpool is always being an honest player. Honest to yourself, honest to the fans and honest to the shirt. Ryan was immense today, immensely honest.

I honestly couldn't be happier.

I like your post honestly 😀
MBL?

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2295 on: Today at 08:08:13 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 06:17:52 pm
I dont think he was tested to be honest, United was terrible especially in the center, but he did well.
Away at old Trafford is a real test. Had he not done his job we wouldn't have won so easily.
Fitzy.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2296 on: Today at 08:11:10 pm
Whisper it quietly...













Ballon d'or!!!
Fromola

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2297 on: Today at 08:12:00 pm
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 07:07:17 pm
Outstanding today. Looks so good this season, hope this carries on after the international break.

Wonder if Koeman gives him a go now after the shite he picked over him at the Euros with a depleted midfield.
Hazell

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2298 on: Today at 08:15:39 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:11:10 pm
Whisper it quietly...













Ballon d'or!!!

Alright Rio Ferdinand, calm down.
the_red_pill

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2299 on: Today at 08:25:23 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 06:17:52 pm
I dont think he was tested to be honest, United was terrible especially in the center, but he did well.
We know he's got the skill and attributes, but like I said in the pre-match, this wasn't about that.

I think you're doing him a disservice. This wasn't about skill or energy or any of that. This was about one thing only- for the entire team: Mentality

He passed with flying colours and so did Slot and the team and the Traveling Kop. It was all about the mentality in a hostile stadium, in a pressure game, with a hostile crowd and a partial referee- with the world looking on. In those circustances, you need to steel yourself. And my man did it. He didn't shirk away, he didn't get tackled and decide to hide away. He played HIS game, the way HE wanted it to be played, to the level HE wanted to- and more.

This was my main concern for today, and I articultaed that in the pre-match thread... and I think we're good to go.
It's one thing to be 10/10 at Newcastle or even Spurs- when the pressure's off.

I am now re-assured that we can go to any stadium in Europe (and hopefully South America) and we will turn up- just like uder Kloppo.
Fitzy.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2300 on: Today at 08:25:37 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:15:39 pm
Alright Rio Ferdinand, calm down.
;D
Lynndenberries

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2301 on: Today at 08:29:13 pm
Hes immense. Obviously not on his level defensively, but he has those long legs like Fabinho.
Samie

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2302 on: Today at 08:29:40 pm
Now I know how Ruud Gullit felt when he was on the pitch.



Hazell

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2303 on: Today at 08:32:25 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:29:40 pm
Now I know how Ruud Gullit felt when he was on the pitch.

Wasnt bothered about signing a centreback this sunmer; always knew we had a 5th centre back already in the squad.
TepidT2O

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2304 on: Today at 08:32:46 pm
Really really good today.
amir87

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2305 on: Today at 08:34:51 pm
Such an impressive performance. He was probably the one player that had the biggest question mark on him today and whether he could continue his great start against better opponents. As it goes, he was head and shoulders above their entire midfield and forced Casemiro into an early retirement.
DiggerJohn

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2306 on: Today at 08:34:52 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:29:40 pm
Now I know how Ruud Gullit felt when he was on the pitch.





Best post of the day :champ
hide5seek

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2307 on: Today at 08:37:01 pm
If I had to pick a player from our past who he reminds me of its Ronnie Whelan. So under rated.
Eeyore

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2308 on: Today at 08:41:07 pm
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 08:37:01 pm
If I had to pick a player from our past who he reminds me of its Ronnie Whelan. So under rated.
If I was going to compare him to a Liverpool player of that era. Then I think Molby is a better fit. For me the passing ability and ability to break the lines with the ball at his feet.
