As much as it's *in* to argue with Al these days, that video doesn't really show that? It shows him receiving it from Ali once in and around the box, but otherwise he's almost exclusively receiving the ball in the middle third of the pitch, if not typically the opposition half. Maybe one other example of him receving the ball from Robertson under pressure but again, he's about 15 yards outside his own box. I thought I remembered him doing more of it, but if that is an all-touch video then it's demonstrably not showing him dropping deep and receiving the ball on the edge of his own area really. Which is not to say he can't by the way, just that he didn't really do that today. I personally don't see why he couldn't do it as he has the technique.



What stood out to me watching that video though, and watching the game earlier, is how much his defensive awareness seems to have come on - he was properly switched on all game, including that quick throw-in Brentford took that he nodded out for the corner when a lot of the other players didn't look quite set. His defensive effort looks miles better too, and his movement to make himself available off the ball was also great.



He's a really, really talented footballer. He's also shown a very demonstrable improvement in a short space of time during pre-season and these early games. Given his age and quality, there's no reason not to believe that if he's given consistent game-time that he'll really flourish and kick on. As much as I'm someone who thinks we really ought to sign another midfielder, I am actually very excited to see Gravenberch play more regularly for us. There will be hiccups and he's still young and having to learn a somewhat new role, but he really does have all the ability in the world. The problem in the past has seemed to be trying to harness and apply that consistently, but the early signs this season are super promising.



Really good post.Yeh have to agree about his defensive work it has genuinely surprised me. He has looked far more defensively switched on and as I said in an earlier post what has impressed me most is how few times he has been caught ahead of the ball.That for me was our biggest issue last season Endo and at times Macca ended up far too high up the pitch and simply didn't have the athleticism to recover. Gravenberch is far quicker especially over 20-30 yards where his long strides eat up the ground. His starting position has also been better almost certainly helped by Slots tactics.Last season our tactic against a counter was to try and immediately press and win the ball back pretty much on every occasion. Slots system is different. In a similar way to Ped or Arteta he likes to overload the areas we are likely to lose the ball in. Our progressive play around the opposition box is far more precise which means we can owerwhelm the opposition when we lose the ball. However if we can't then we drop into a low mid block much quicker under Slot. Whereas Endo would be charging up field looking to win tackles Gravenberch has already dropped in front of the centre backs. He doesn't look to win the ball high up the pitch he looks to provide cover.There are a couple of issues however when he is asked to be the first pivot when we look to play out from the back in the build up phase. Firstly your first pivot has to be pretty static so that he offers a straight vertical pass to the centre backs when you create a box midfield. That is what kills the press. They want you to play horizontal passes so they can close you down. To receive those vertical passes you either need to be able to receive the ball under pressure and use your physique to hold off a player the way a Rodri or Stones would or just use a little dart of acceleration and a feint like a Thiago or Zubimendi.I think once Grav fills out he will be much better at holding off players. Currently he is better higher up the pitch because his strength is constantly moving and finding space. That is fine against a low to mid block. That was what he was doing in the video. When there was no pressure on the centre backs then he is great at finding pockets of space and either playing it back to the centre backs or even better turning into space. You can only do the former though if the centre backs aren't being pressed. Whilst turning on the ball as the six on the edge of your box is way too high a strategy. You need to be able to be pretty stationary then either ride the challenge and play it around the corner or get half a yard and do the same.The other issue with Grav as the deepest player is that he wants to drift to the right. We want two different ways of creating a double pivot. Either one of the 8s usually Macca but sometimes Szob drops in to make it a double pivot. Or Trent inverts and we make it a double pivot that way. If it's Macca it is more balanced but he isn't great and receiving the ball under pressure that deep. The real issue is if it is Trent inverting. Grav is far more comfortable as the right side pivot. So we end up with the two of them on the right. The perfect example would be when Ali played it to Grav on the right hand side.The other issue is that Grav is very right side orientated he wants to play the ball with his right foot under pressure and he wants to turn right to left. A first pivot 6 needs to be able to go both like Thiago whose use of the outside of his foot was ridiculous both in terms of passing and turning. Become more two footed or have the physique to get away with being easy to read.The very best teams will exploit that. Against Madrid in Kiev was a good example. The Madrid players openly admitted that as soon as the ball went into Henderson they were already on their bikes closing down our right back and right centre back. They did that because they knew Henderson was a pivot who almost entirely favoured that side.As you say Gravenberch is hugely talented and will get better. The question is will he ever become elite in the role. For me he has far more chance of becoming an elite 2nd pivot box to box player. That ability to break the lines with either the ball at his feet or through his passing is so rare. He reminds me of Yaya Toure who was very passable as a six. However he took a giant leap when he played higher up the pitch as did Barca when they replaced him at 6 with Busquets.