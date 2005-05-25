In an interview, Slot was asked about Ryan and what he needs to improve defensively and Slot said all 11 players have to help out defensively and I agree. The DM role is no longer about a lone lighthouse, it's a collective.



A lot of people don't seem to get this. It's not up to one player to win balls back and protect the defence. All our outfield players must work as a unit to keep pressure on the opposition. We will always focus more on attack and our DM needs to be very good at going forwards and releasing the attackers. Gravenberch is not a "scrapper" but he is very good at bringing the ball forwards. He'll be a bit like TAA, not great at defending but when we have the ball he's going to quickly release our attack. There aren't many players who defend as well as they attack and our emphasis is more on the offensive side. We'll have two great defenders behind Gravenberch (VVD and Quansah/Konate)) so they will help to mop up any mistakes Ryan makes. He has a lot to learn but he does have the ability to turn and stride into space where he can play a through ball for our forwards. Jones and Mac can also do this but I think we'll see Gravenberch playing the 6 role this season and I am confident that he will grow into it.