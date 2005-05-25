Watching him last season, he didn't strike me as the very analytical type where if you gave him more freedom, more spaces to work in, that he would make the most out of those situations. He was in and out in terms of impact.
What we saw v Ipswich, as the 6, he has a very clear, important and responsible brief. Always a part of the structure, providing cover, and starting moves. He needs that responsibility and clear but limited brief, to make the most of his physical and technical qualities imo.
He's a 6 for me, with periods in games where he can support the play further up. He needs that focus, to be his best.