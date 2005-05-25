« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch

wemmick

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
August 18, 2024, 01:36:26 am
Quote from: newterp on August 18, 2024, 01:21:01 am
Sorry not where - when?

Mac , Dom , new 6 , Elliot, Jones, Grav.

I don't know, but it's a problem I'd like us to have.
Eeyore

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
August 18, 2024, 02:05:39 am
Quote from: wemmick on August 18, 2024, 01:34:52 am
That run and through ball for Diaz was gorgeous: https://x.com/SamueILFC/status/1824913557214884052?t=Nm5PVTUZgpsuup-aOeh73g&s=19

As I said players that can break the lines like that are priceless. That was prime Yaya Toure. The key is he is picking the ball up in between the lines because the press had gone when Ipswich had tired. Have him as the deepest midfield player against a high press and he doesn't get those opportunities.

The other thing is having a player like Grav as a box to box player stops teams going man to man.
Knight

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
August 18, 2024, 05:39:00 am
It was really, really surprising to me that he played deeper than Mac when we had possession. It feels like a classic double pivot out of possession but in possession we often inverted Trent, Mac pulled higher and wider to the left and Grav stayed in the middle. Id of thought it would have been the other way round.
spider-neil

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
August 18, 2024, 06:07:11 am
In an interview, Slot was asked about Ryan and what he needs to improve defensively and Slot said all 11 players have to help out defensively and I agree. The DM role is no longer about a lone lighthouse, it's a collective.
Hard Gerrard

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
August 18, 2024, 06:17:55 am
Quote from: Eeyore on August 18, 2024, 01:24:44 am
Exactly.

As soon as we got him higher up the pitch in second half he was unplayable. Probably the closest example in the Premier league would be Yaya Toure he was used much deeper at Barca but when he was pushed up higher at City he became unplayable.

As you say you don't want Grav as the first player trying to play through the press. You want him as the player receiving that pass. Players who can break the lines with the ball at their feet are priceless, Grav also has a lovely weight of pass and knows when to release the ball.

I agree with you. He isn't the pivot to put on the line of CB but the player the one that gets the ball between the line. His first touch is great and the release of the ball very quick. The thing with him playing deeper is also he gets more involved, more touches. He slips away from the match in higher positions.

However, I am not sure we need a DM to help him get the ball between the lines. I think in the first half our CBs did not risk that pass most of the time. We need to improve that and use Trent everytime when possible to make that pass and progress the ball.
redbyrdz

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
August 18, 2024, 06:59:32 am
Quote from: jckliew on August 18, 2024, 01:20:38 am
Was thinking the same. We have 3 midfielders for the No.8 role..Grav, Szobo and Macca and Curtis. 4  Who's going to play there?

He said Szobo and Elliot are 10s, so it'd think its more like: 6 - Macca, new player, 8 - Grav, Jones, 10 - Szobo, Elliot. Doesn't seem that excessive to me?
JC the Messiah

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
August 18, 2024, 07:13:36 am
Think he's going to thrive under Slot's coaching and this system.

Is he to Slot, what Wijnaldum was for Klopp? If you know what I mean.
spider-neil

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
August 18, 2024, 07:17:45 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on August 18, 2024, 06:59:32 am
He said Szobo and Elliot are 10s, so it'd think its more like: 6 - Macca, new player, 8 - Grav, Jones, 10 - Szobo, Elliot. Doesn't seem that excessive to me?

Endo is still on the books.
redbyrdz

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
August 18, 2024, 07:30:48 am
Quote from: spider-neil on August 18, 2024, 07:17:45 am
Endo is still on the books.

Ah, knew I'd missed someone! (and also Baj has been relegated back to the youth programme). But I also think the understanding is that we want a 6 "other than Endo", and he was a stop-gap fix.
Fitzy.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
August 18, 2024, 07:31:43 am
He might be the biggest winner in terms of changing manager. Early days, but might be good news for him.
spider-neil

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
August 18, 2024, 07:46:11 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on August 18, 2024, 07:31:43 am
He might be the biggest winner in terms of changing manager. Early days, but might be good news for him.

He'll be the biggest winner if we fail to bring in a 6 just as Quansah was the biggest winner when we failed to bring in a centre back last season.
Garlic Red

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
August 18, 2024, 08:09:56 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on August 18, 2024, 07:31:43 am
He might be the biggest winner in terms of changing manager. Early days, but might be good news for him.

Think who weve brought in as manager really suits him. You hear a lot about young players these days, how they want demanding coaching, they want 1 to 1 tactical work, they want things explaining to them and some of the old school managers have struggled to adapt. Not saying Jurgen couldnt adapt, but he probably couldnt spend anywhere near as much time as hed like with the squad due to the commitments of the role.

Hearing that Arnes having lots of meetings, 1 to 1s with players and seems to be really digging into the detail with the squad, it really bodes well for the younger element of our squad.
Schmidt

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
August 18, 2024, 08:14:03 am
Most tackles of anyone in the game, not including the tackles that the referee erroneously decided were fouls to "balance" the game out. That was probably the biggest concern people had when playing him as a 6 so it was good to see him so tenacious and combative.

His ability to press evade is brilliant, though he perhaps needs to work on making himself available to receive the ball more often.
baffled

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
August 18, 2024, 08:26:36 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 18, 2024, 12:11:19 am
Last year we didnt quite seem to know what to do with him. Although we were told that he had the  potential to develop into a 6 when he signed, he never actually seemed to play there.

Maybe thats the befit of a new manager, yiu come in and see problems and solutions with a fresh perspective.  Hes seen Grav play against his sides and probably had a different idea of what he could do for him.  Lets hope its a long term fix

Really does appear that way. He was neither fish nor foul last year.

As a roving 8 in an attacking system he didn't have the space in front of him that makes the most of ability to accept pressure and get out of it (excepting the charge past Rodri at Etihad for Trent's goal), and he didn't seem to have the legs to play that system (although that might ahve been a consequence of barely playing for Bayern, then not having our pre-season), and his finishing wasn't good enough. (I think that miss against Brighton probably counted against him early too). I loved that goal he scored against Fulham last year and it's nice that he also has the tools to do that sometimes, but we don't need that to be a main part of his game if we're getting him to do the kinds of things he did yesterday.

Absolutely caveat that it's Ipswich and it's one game but I really like what I see.
stockdam

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
August 18, 2024, 08:39:00 am
Quote from: spider-neil on August 18, 2024, 06:07:11 am
In an interview, Slot was asked about Ryan and what he needs to improve defensively and Slot said all 11 players have to help out defensively and I agree. The DM role is no longer about a lone lighthouse, it's a collective.

A lot of people don't seem to get this. It's not up to one player to win balls back and protect the defence. All our outfield players must work as a unit to keep pressure on the opposition. We will always focus more on attack and our DM needs to be very good at going forwards and releasing the attackers. Gravenberch is not a "scrapper" but he is very good at bringing the ball forwards. He'll be a bit like TAA, not great at defending but when we have the ball he's going to quickly release our attack. There aren't many players who defend as well as they attack and our emphasis is more on the offensive side. We'll have two great defenders behind Gravenberch (VVD and Quansah/Konate)) so they will help to mop up any mistakes Ryan makes. He has a lot to learn but he does have the ability to turn and stride into space where he can play a through ball for our forwards. Jones and Mac can also do this but I think we'll see Gravenberch playing the 6 role this season and I am confident that he will grow into it.
KirkVanHouten

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
August 18, 2024, 08:44:08 am
That second goal was owed in large part to his ability to take a soft touch under pressure and glide through those two players. He definitely has a tendency to drift out of games for large stretches, if he could just stay involved in games I think he could be an extremely good player.
surfer.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
August 18, 2024, 08:50:24 am
Watching him last season, he didn't strike me as the very analytical type where if you gave him more freedom, more spaces to work in, that he would make the most out of those situations. He was in and out in terms of impact.
What we saw v Ipswich, as the 6, he has a very clear, important and responsible brief. Always a part of the structure, providing cover, and starting moves. He needs that responsibility and clear but limited brief, to make the most of his physical and technical qualities imo.
He's a 6 for me, with periods in games where he can support the play further up. He needs that focus, to be his best.
spider-neil

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
August 18, 2024, 09:01:33 am
I thought it was interesting that Trent was more of a partner to Grav than Mac.  Trent moved inside and Mac pushed closer to the goal.
Draex

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
August 18, 2024, 09:57:22 am
Anyone see when he went full sprint? He was catching Trent. Hes quick once he gets going.
MNAA

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
August 18, 2024, 10:27:48 am
Quote from: newterp on August 18, 2024, 12:45:07 am
Is it because klopp and slot want different things from a 6?
Not a tactical expert but I believe with Slot, our midfield 3 is more 2-1 (double pivot) as opposed to 1-2 (pure 6 with two 8s) with Klopp. Against Ipswich, Grav and Macca was the double pivot) with Grav slightly deeper to Macca. Gravenberch 6 is unlike Fabinho 6 or Endo 6

I thought Gravenberch was alright in the 1st half but in the 2nd half, he was absolutely brilliant. Love those forwards runs that carved open Ipswich. If we cant get someone better before the end of the window, I would be delighted for Gravenberch to have the opportunity to make the role his own with Jones or Bacjetic as his backup
Dree

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
August 18, 2024, 11:41:13 am
Quote from: Knight on August 18, 2024, 05:39:00 am
It was really, really surprising to me that he played deeper than Mac when we had possession. It feels like a classic double pivot out of possession but in possession we often inverted Trent, Mac pulled higher and wider to the left and Grav stayed in the middle. Id of thought it would have been the other way round.

It makes sense when Mac Allister is really not great with his back to goal. Gravenberch with his build and ability to turn should in theory make him more suited, its just whether he can be consistent.
DiggerJohn

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
August 18, 2024, 12:00:24 pm
Good start for Ryan, I was confident he could play well in a double pivot. Its a long hard season now does he have the mentality to do it game after game I have some doubts about. Has he that dog in him.
jepovic

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
August 18, 2024, 12:02:29 pm
My doubts around Gravenberch were never about his ability on the ball, but his defense.
Ipswich were never testing him, but thats not his fault. Lets see how it goes against decent and good teams, because we wont play many teams this bad.
vivabobbygraham

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
August 18, 2024, 12:31:33 pm
Considering he hasn't had much playing time at 6, I thought he was outstanding. I get it was Ipswich but they swarmed us first half, very aggressive and he stood up to that but really came into his own 2nd half. He's always available for a pass, seems press resistant in that he can go either way on the turn and is very careful defending in the box. Shades of Fab - and not just in stature - but breaks lines for fun once he gets those long legs going, can motor that lad. I can see him eventually playing as a single pivot. Too early to call as to whether he becomes top drawer in that position but the signs are encouraging and personally I love him there. Had a lot of ups and down in his short career with things to prove  which is probably what attracted Jurgen to him. Couldn't be in better hands to progress under Arnie particularly as the language helps. The sky's the limit.
McrRed

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
August 19, 2024, 07:21:59 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on August 18, 2024, 12:31:33 pm
Considering he hasn't had much playing time at 6, I thought he was outstanding. I get it was Ipswich but they swarmed us first half, very aggressive and he stood up to that but really came into his own 2nd half. He's always available for a pass, seems press resistant in that he can go either way on the turn and is very careful defending in the box. Shades of Fab - and not just in stature - but breaks lines for fun once he gets those long legs going, can motor that lad. I can see him eventually playing as a single pivot. Too early to call as to whether he becomes top drawer in that position but the signs are encouraging and personally I love him there. Had a lot of ups and down in his short career with things to prove  which is probably what attracted Jurgen to him. Couldn't be in better hands to progress under Arnie particularly as the language helps. The sky's the limit.

Great summary, VBG
MD1990

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 03:01:30 pm
Been watching him closely
He has been excellent as a 6 so far
Data backs it up https://x.com/borbely_imre/status/1826960025824145660/photo/1

It is a myth he doesnt work hard
