Exactly.



As soon as we got him higher up the pitch in second half he was unplayable. Probably the closest example in the Premier league would be Yaya Toure he was used much deeper at Barca but when he was pushed up higher at City he became unplayable.



As you say you don't want Grav as the first player trying to play through the press. You want him as the player receiving that pass. Players who can break the lines with the ball at their feet are priceless, Grav also has a lovely weight of pass and knows when to release the ball.



I agree with you. He isn't the pivot to put on the line of CB but the player the one that gets the ball between the line. His first touch is great and the release of the ball very quick. The thing with him playing deeper is also he gets more involved, more touches. He slips away from the match in higher positions.However, I am not sure we need a DM to help him get the ball between the lines. I think in the first half our CBs did not risk that pass most of the time. We need to improve that and use Trent everytime when possible to make that pass and progress the ball.