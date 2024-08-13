« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 184879 times)

Offline SamLad

  Legacy Fan
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1960 on: Yesterday at 12:09:45 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on August 13, 2024, 11:14:46 pm
Holding a reasonable opinion on a footballer and discussing that on a football forum makes you a vulture now? Behave yourself.
no, the vulture part will come in if he makes a serious error while playing in Slot's midfield - which is what I said. 

some posters seem to love to point out a perceived weakness in a player and be proven right when that weakness shows up in a game.

we've seen it before on RAWK, many times.
Offline Draex

  Legacy Fan
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1961 on: Yesterday at 06:44:09 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:09:45 am
no, the vulture part will come in if he makes a serious error while playing in Slot's midfield - which is what I said. 

some posters seem to love to point out a perceived weakness in a player and be proven right when that weakness shows up in a game.

we've seen it before on RAWK, many times.

But you are cherry picking just only negative parts of peoples posts, I posted lots of positive things and you took the one constructive criticism to highlight a theoretical point which hasnt happened yet.
Offline spider-neil

  Legacy Fan
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1962 on: Yesterday at 07:09:12 am »
The scrutiny on Gravenberch is going to be ramped up to 11.
Offline Draex

  Legacy Fan
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1963 on: Yesterday at 07:17:51 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:09:12 am
The scrutiny on Gravenberch is going to be ramped up to 11.

No hell be playing 6 mate.
Offline spider-neil

  Legacy Fan
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1964 on: Yesterday at 07:25:43 am »
Patience needs to shown and also we need to defend as a team rather than leaving it to an individual.
Offline Yorkykopite

  Legacy Fan
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1965 on: Yesterday at 09:16:01 am »
Quote from: SamLad on August 13, 2024, 10:25:29 pm
5 minutes reviewing posts shows narratives being prepped. if he makes some mistakes that cost us, all we'll hear is "I knew it!"  "I told yer!"  "I predicted that!".

you'd think the lad had 3 fucking left legs or something, none of which work ....

What worries me is his off the ball work which lacks work rate and intensity at times. Also havent seen much evidence of him being good in the tackle

he just needs to improve some of his defensive elements i.e. tackling / aggression

Not much evidence he's up to the task

My questions are whether hes got the discipline to sit in and see the game? Can he orchestrate play? Can he see fires and put them out? Can he slow things down and accelerate things consistently?

He will let slip a few attackers, make an error or two, in games we lose narrowly against mid tier opposition.  And from there, it will unravel

His ball control is too messy

whether he has the concentration required to make basically zero mistakes on the ball in dangerous areas

whether he can get involved enough

whether he has the defensive instincts to be constantly switched on, reading the game and getting into good positions

if he's a successful number 6 here at the level we need I'd be very surprised. The likes of him and Curtis should not be considered the options to play there

here is the potential for some mad moments with Gravenberch being so deep.

He goes missing way too often and he's not defensively switched on.

The ball too often runs away from him because it's heavy or because it seems to bounce off his shin.



A couple of those are mine. Ripped from their contexts, and shorn of balancing comment, as maybe the others are.

The idea that "narratives are being prepped" is exactly what I object to. That's certainly not my motive in expressing an opinion of Gravenberch at 6 and I'm amazed you know my motive for writing better than I do. It seems to get harder to have a football discussion on RAWK without someone coming along and claiming you have an "ulterior agenda".
Offline Giono

  Legacy Fan
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1966 on: Yesterday at 11:12:35 am »
Quote from: kavah on August 13, 2024, 10:38:01 pm
No reason Aurelio cant come in as a #3 cover.

Fabio would still be the best passer on the team. :)
Offline SerbianScouser

  Legacy Fan
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1967 on: Yesterday at 11:54:07 am »
My prediction is that Ryan will pleasantly surprise a lot of people as a 6.

With his last two performances he has deserved his chance vs Ipswich...if he performs the role of Mac's partner in a double pivot will be Ryan's to lose.

If we execute Slot's system properly we'll be compact...any player that doesn't have to defend big spaces will look defensively competent. If we are not compact not even the Rodris of the world would make much of a difference. Execution of the system is much more important than how individuals excel defensively.
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  Legacy Fan
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1968 on: Yesterday at 12:01:53 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 11:54:07 am
My prediction is that Ryan will pleasantly surprise a lot of people as a 6.

With his last two performances he has deserved his chance vs Ipswich...if he performs the role of Mac's partner in a double pivot will be Ryan's to lose.

If we execute Slot's system properly we'll be compact...any player that doesn't have to defend big spaces will look defensively competent. If we are not compact not even the Rodris of the world would make much of a difference. Execution of the system is much more important than how individuals excel defensively.

I have my doubts. I don't doubt he'll be very good at receiving the ball under pressure and progressing it. But can he sit in there and control the space from a defensive perspective, and sit in there and control the play from an offensive perspective? I think when we play competitive games at a higher tempo he might struggle with those elements but hopefully I'll be wrong.
Offline JackWard33

  Legacy Fan
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1969 on: Yesterday at 12:41:24 pm »
It's a bit mad he's now being cast as the deepest lying midfielder ... I don't totally buy it
I posted at the start of the summer he'd play in the midfield 2 under Slot but there's a decent sized difference between the position he played at Ajax and what people would view as a '6' 
He can make a go of it, he's a really good footballer, but its tough to see it vs good opponents

If we don't buy I suspect it won't be long before Mac is the deepest lying midfielder again - he's much better suited to it than the other candidates
I do think a Mac-Gravy has a lot of potential though
Offline RyanBabel19

  Legacy Fan
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1970 on: Yesterday at 10:02:37 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:41:24 pm
It's a bit mad he's now being cast as the deepest lying midfielder ... I don't totally buy it
I posted at the start of the summer he'd play in the midfield 2 under Slot but there's a decent sized difference between the position he played at Ajax and what people would view as a '6' 
He can make a go of it, he's a really good footballer, but its tough to see it vs good opponents

If we don't buy I suspect it won't be long before Mac is the deepest lying midfielder again - he's much better suited to it than the other candidates
I do think a Mac-Gravy has a lot of potential though

Think youre likely spot on there to be honest mate
Offline Knight

  Legacy Fan
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1971 on: Yesterday at 10:17:13 pm »
Quote from: Avens on August 13, 2024, 11:05:22 pm
I agree with the principle of your post and it's great to defend one of our players, but most of the posts in here are clearly people hoping he can adapt to the new role, while asking fair questions about how his attributes fit. I think he's shown enough to be a success in the Slot version of a DM, but it's reasonable if people aren't yet convinced. I think they will be by the end of the season - if indeed he does actually end up in that role.

Doesnt seem like you do agree with the principle of the post!
Offline Knight

  Legacy Fan
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1972 on: Yesterday at 10:19:14 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:41:24 pm
It's a bit mad he's now being cast as the deepest lying midfielder ... I don't totally buy it
I posted at the start of the summer he'd play in the midfield 2 under Slot but there's a decent sized difference between the position he played at Ajax and what people would view as a '6' 
He can make a go of it, he's a really good footballer, but its tough to see it vs good opponents

If we don't buy I suspect it won't be long before Mac is the deepest lying midfielder again - he's much better suited to it than the other candidates
I do think a Mac-Gravy has a lot of potential though

Are people doing that? Or are they just using terms differently. I think people mean one of the dual pivot when they use the term 6. Whereas youre using 6 to mean the deeper lying CM in a dual pivot.
Online Redwhiteandnotblue

  Legacy Fan
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1973 on: Today at 12:36:45 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:41:24 pm
It's a bit mad he's now being cast as the deepest lying midfielder ... I don't totally buy it
I posted at the start of the summer he'd play in the midfield 2 under Slot but there's a decent sized difference between the position he played at Ajax and what people would view as a '6' 
He can make a go of it, he's a really good footballer, but its tough to see it vs good opponents

If we don't buy I suspect it won't be long before Mac is the deepest lying midfielder again - he's much better suited to it than the other candidates
I do think a Mac-Gravy has a lot of potential though

I prefer Mac n Cheese.
Offline bornandbRED

  Legacy Fan
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1974 on: Today at 01:06:19 am »
His off the ball work was miles off it last season. We have to hope a full pre season can help fix that.
