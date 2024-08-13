It's a bit mad he's now being cast as the deepest lying midfielder ... I don't totally buy it

I posted at the start of the summer he'd play in the midfield 2 under Slot but there's a decent sized difference between the position he played at Ajax and what people would view as a '6'

He can make a go of it, he's a really good footballer, but its tough to see it vs good opponents



If we don't buy I suspect it won't be long before Mac is the deepest lying midfielder again - he's much better suited to it than the other candidates

I do think a Mac-Gravy has a lot of potential though