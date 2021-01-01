« previous next »
Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1920 on: Today at 09:20:56 am
Good look to the lady, it would be incredibly helpful for us if he can make that role his own
Logged

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1921 on: Today at 09:28:46 am
It's going to be make or break for us depending on how he does in this role. Good luck to him. I hope he's ready.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,908
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1922 on: Today at 09:38:39 am
If you break down what we appear to want from a 6 it's not that far a leep to see Gravenberch being perfect for it.

Ability to move and recieve the ball under pressure and retain it
Ability to pass the ball quickly and forward breaking the press whilst under pressure
Ability to break lines by dribbling
Technical ability for long and short passes
Intelligent presser

So he has everything and more you want on the ball which I think it's the first priority, he just needs to improve some of his defensive elements i.e. tackling / aggression and considering Slot made Kokcu into a beast by sending him to boxing it's not something he's averse to doing.
Logged

stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,706
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1923 on: Today at 09:59:18 am
Mad that we're talking about Gravenberch as the saviour for the 6 position after 3 friendlies.

The lad never got a sniff under Jurgen in that position, despite being up against a 32 yo Endo and with numerous injury crisis in the midfield last year, and Liverpool's main target again this summer has been a 6. Not much evidence he's up to the task and would be astonishing if he's now to become the fulcrum of a Liverpool side who we're hoping will be challenging in the league and CL this season.

It could happen, and would be great if it did, but personally I won't hold my breath.
Logged

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,908
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1924 on: Today at 10:04:01 am
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 09:59:18 am
Mad that we're talking about Gravenberch as the saviour for the 6 position after 3 friendlies.

The lad never got a sniff under Jurgen in that position, despite being up against a 32 yo Endo and with numerous injury crisis in the midfield last year, and Liverpool's main target again this summer has been a 6. Not much evidence he's up to the task and would be astonishing if he's now to become the fulcrum of a Liverpool side who we're hoping will be challenging in the league and CL this season.

It could happen, and would be great if it did, but personally I won't hold my breath.

Slot and Klopp want/wanted very different things from their 6's though, that's why Endo who was very good under Klopp isn't fancied by Slot.

Still think we sign a 6 mind but I can see Gravenberch doing well there as well.
Logged

Evil Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1925 on: Today at 10:04:16 am
Well looks like Ryan just became a guaranteed first XI player...was always going to be for the 1st couple of games I suppose! Ideally he would have been the more advanced one in the double pivot but this could be a sneaky blessing in disguise if he can adapt to a deeper role. In theory he should hopefully pick up less injuries if he isn't getting chopped down while surging forward all the time. Anyway it's a big opportunity for the lad to show what he's made of now. Really do hope he steps up and bosses it under Slot. Good luck Ryan lad you got this!
Logged

stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,706
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1926 on: Today at 10:10:29 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:04:01 am
Slot and Klopp want/wanted very different things from their 6's though, that's why Endo who was very good under Klopp isn't fancied by Slot.

Still think we sign a 6 mind but I can see Gravenberch doing well there as well.

Yes I agree on what they wanted from a 6 but Klopp played Mac Allister there quite a lot too, who is not the same kind of player as Endo so I don't agree that it was a simple "oh I don't want that kind of footballer in the 6". I think if he felt he was capable of player there he would've got minutes.

I'm bang up for the optimism and I hope he does it.
Logged

Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,142
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1927 on: Today at 10:16:34 am
He has a lot of traits but you could argue most of our midfielders have those traits. Its as much about tactical understanding and how you see the game, though. I watched Gravenberch quite a few times for Bayern who at the time played with the Kimmich/Goretzka duo in midfield, when he came on if you watched him in isolation he didnt do much wrong, but if you compared him to the two who started, he really looked out of his depth. He was younger then and its harsh to judge him against one of Europes best midfield duos, but that was the level.

I have zero doubts he could get on the ball in front of the back 4, he could evade pressure and he could progress the ball forwards either with a pass or a dribble. My questions are whether hes got the discipline to sit in and see the game? Can he orchestrate play? Can he see fires and put them out? Can he slow things down and accelerate things consistently? Theyre really really difficult qualities develop at our level. I have zero doubts around the talent, but its whether he wants to and whether he can do it to a sufficient standard at a club wanting to compete for trophies. Its one thing developing your game at a middling club, where expectations arent as high and the magnifying glass isnt on your every move. With us its completely different. Ill always back him, but I do think it would be a lot to expect him to be a great 6 next season. Maybe in 2-3 years of working at it.
Logged

macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,415
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1928 on: Today at 10:31:42 am
I think the Gravenberch experiment at DM will be a short lived one.
He'll do well against some weaker teams, as he did in tbe friendlies.
But one doesn't just magically develop the defensive nous overnight.
He will let slip a few attackers, make an error or two, in games we lose narrowly against mid tier opposition.  And from there, it will unravel....

He is NOT the short term solution to defensive solidity in front of our defence,  despite all his other promising attacking traits.

Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Evil Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1929 on: Today at 10:53:15 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:16:34 am
He has a lot of traits but you could argue most of our midfielders have those traits. Its as much about tactical understanding and how you see the game, though. I watched Gravenberch quite a few times for Bayern who at the time played with the Kimmich/Goretzka duo in midfield, when he came on if you watched him in isolation he didnt do much wrong, but if you compared him to the two who started, he really looked out of his depth. He was younger then and its harsh to judge him against one of Europes best midfield duos, but that was the level.

I have zero doubts he could get on the ball in front of the back 4, he could evade pressure and he could progress the ball forwards either with a pass or a dribble. My questions are whether hes got the discipline to sit in and see the game? Can he orchestrate play? Can he see fires and put them out? Can he slow things down and accelerate things consistently? Theyre really really difficult qualities develop at our level. I have zero doubts around the talent, but its whether he wants to and whether he can do it to a sufficient standard at a club wanting to compete for trophies. Its one thing developing your game at a middling club, where expectations arent as high and the magnifying glass isnt on your every move. With us its completely different. Ill always back him, but I do think it would be a lot to expect him to be a great 6 next season. Maybe in 2-3 years of working at it.

Yeah you are right there are some big question marks. Like you say it takes a real specialist to do all that at the highest level. That's why we were in for he who shall not be named.... :-X
Logged

RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1930 on: Today at 10:54:17 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:16:34 am
He has a lot of traits but you could argue most of our midfielders have those traits. Its as much about tactical understanding and how you see the game, though. I watched Gravenberch quite a few times for Bayern who at the time played with the Kimmich/Goretzka duo in midfield, when he came on if you watched him in isolation he didnt do much wrong, but if you compared him to the two who started, he really looked out of his depth. He was younger then and its harsh to judge him against one of Europes best midfield duos, but that was the level.

I have zero doubts he could get on the ball in front of the back 4, he could evade pressure and he could progress the ball forwards either with a pass or a dribble. My questions are whether hes got the discipline to sit in and see the game? Can he orchestrate play? Can he see fires and put them out? Can he slow things down and accelerate things consistently? Theyre really really difficult qualities develop at our level. I have zero doubts around the talent, but its whether he wants to and whether he can do it to a sufficient standard at a club wanting to compete for trophies. Its one thing developing your game at a middling club, where expectations arent as high and the magnifying glass isnt on your every move. With us its completely different. Ill always back him, but I do think it would be a lot to expect him to be a great 6 next season. Maybe in 2-3 years of working at it.

Very good post mate
Logged

mercurial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,294
  • Lost my mind, let me know if you spot it
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1931 on: Today at 11:09:36 am
Grav is new to the role at top level. I dont see how he fits in. Round pegs square holes etc. Also, people will get on his back and also arnes back when the mishaps occur. Lets be optimistic and assume he works reasonably well. Can his body sustain so many games without good backup. Who is the backup- Bajcetic. Not sure about him too. Great potential but can his body cope. Last year also and many a times before we have had our season unravel due to injury or not buying backups in a transfer window. I see it happening yet again and the money men will only be a tunnel with their Profit-Loss statement when it does.
Logged
Kenny: "We play the way we want to play. We play to the style that suits us, no disrespect to other clubs but we don't focus on anybody else"

Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,319
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1932 on: Today at 11:24:58 am
Not at 6. His ball control is too messy for that at the moment.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,528
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1933 on: Today at 11:37:01 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:16:34 am
He has a lot of traits but you could argue most of our midfielders have those traits. Its as much about tactical understanding and how you see the game, though. I watched Gravenberch quite a few times for Bayern who at the time played with the Kimmich/Goretzka duo in midfield, when he came on if you watched him in isolation he didnt do much wrong, but if you compared him to the two who started, he really looked out of his depth. He was younger then and its harsh to judge him against one of Europes best midfield duos, but that was the level.

I have zero doubts he could get on the ball in front of the back 4, he could evade pressure and he could progress the ball forwards either with a pass or a dribble. My questions are whether hes got the discipline to sit in and see the game? Can he orchestrate play? Can he see fires and put them out? Can he slow things down and accelerate things consistently? Theyre really really difficult qualities develop at our level. I have zero doubts around the talent, but its whether he wants to and whether he can do it to a sufficient standard at a club wanting to compete for trophies. Its one thing developing your game at a middling club, where expectations arent as high and the magnifying glass isnt on your every move. With us its completely different. Ill always back him, but I do think it would be a lot to expect him to be a great 6 next season. Maybe in 2-3 years of working at it.

Yeah, I agree with that.

The other things are whether he has the concentration required to make basically zero mistakes on the ball in dangerous areas. You look at the elite players in that area and they are metronomes. They are just incredibly reliable and can just do the simple things over and over again.

Another one is whether he can get involved enough. He is a really talented kid but like a lot of young talented players, he plays in fits and starts. He does a couple of exceptional things. A fantastic turn or an exceptional bit of control but then he drifts out of games. The really elite pivots are the opposite of that they are constantly involved and do the basics over and over again.

That is before you even get to whether he has the defensive instincts to be constantly switched on, reading the game and getting into good positions. Who knows playing him as a six may be the making of him. However, I think it is a gamble we shouldn't be taking both in terms of his development and that of Slot as a Liverpool coach.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,528
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1934 on: Today at 11:38:59 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:24:58 am
Not at 6. His ball control is too messy for that at the moment.

His ball control is mad. He kills stone dead some incredibly difficult passes and then an easy one bounces off him. He is a young inconsistent talented player. That is normal but not what you want in a six.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,433
  • Seis Veces
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1935 on: Today at 11:49:02 am
I like him a lot but said in the transfer thread yesterday if he's a successful number 6 here at the level we need I'd be very surprised. The likes of him and Curtis should not be considered the options to play there IMO, but Slot obviously knows a lot more than me so good luck if he tries it. Endo can play there, Bajcetic should get opportunities now, I wouldn't send him out on loan unless maybe you could give him six months elsewhere before coming back in January. Honestly, I'd start Mac Allister there again. If it's not working just use Endo then.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
