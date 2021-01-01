He has a lot of traits but you could argue most of our midfielders have those traits. Its as much about tactical understanding and how you see the game, though. I watched Gravenberch quite a few times for Bayern who at the time played with the Kimmich/Goretzka duo in midfield, when he came on if you watched him in isolation he didnt do much wrong, but if you compared him to the two who started, he really looked out of his depth. He was younger then and its harsh to judge him against one of Europes best midfield duos, but that was the level.



I have zero doubts he could get on the ball in front of the back 4, he could evade pressure and he could progress the ball forwards either with a pass or a dribble. My questions are whether hes got the discipline to sit in and see the game? Can he orchestrate play? Can he see fires and put them out? Can he slow things down and accelerate things consistently? Theyre really really difficult qualities develop at our level. I have zero doubts around the talent, but its whether he wants to and whether he can do it to a sufficient standard at a club wanting to compete for trophies. Its one thing developing your game at a middling club, where expectations arent as high and the magnifying glass isnt on your every move. With us its completely different. Ill always back him, but I do think it would be a lot to expect him to be a great 6 next season. Maybe in 2-3 years of working at it.