Offline spider-neil

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1840 on: July 17, 2024, 07:29:49 am »
If I were him I'd cut my holiday short to increase the time he has in preseason. I think this season is crucial and make or break for him so those two extra weeks could be pivotal for him.
Offline Giono

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1841 on: July 18, 2024, 12:30:29 pm »
I hope that he cuts his holiday short. He needs to impress the new boss. This is a huge season for him.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1842 on: July 18, 2024, 12:42:00 pm »
I half hope he doesn't cut his holiday short, players need breaks. I know he didn't play a huge amount last season but he'd still be training and keeping sharp all year round.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1843 on: July 18, 2024, 12:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on July 18, 2024, 12:42:00 pm
I half hope he doesn't cut his holiday short, players need breaks. I know he didn't play a huge amount last season but he'd still be training and keeping sharp all year round.

Considering Slot went on holiday when he'd just started his contract, I can see him being quite in favour of players actually having a holiday.
Offline Knight

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1844 on: July 18, 2024, 07:28:23 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on July 18, 2024, 12:49:57 pm
Considering Slot went on holiday when he'd just started his contract, I can see him being quite in favour of players actually having a holiday.


Being involved in football is wild for breaks. That window he had was basically the only opportunity for a break he'll get all year. No wonder Klopp takes his sabbaticals.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1845 on: July 18, 2024, 08:42:19 pm »
Quote from: Knight on July 18, 2024, 07:28:23 pm

Being involved in football is wild for breaks. That window he had was basically the only opportunity for a break he'll get all year. No wonder Klopp takes his sabbaticals.

It's probably the biggest break he will have being the Liverpool manager in general be honest
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1846 on: July 18, 2024, 11:32:58 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on July 18, 2024, 08:42:19 pm
It's probably the biggest break he will have being the Liverpool manager in general be honest

Yep, agreed. And he said he was still having phone calls nearly every day. But I still think it shows that he values having breaks.
Offline SamLad

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1847 on: July 19, 2024, 01:35:22 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on July 18, 2024, 08:42:19 pm
It's probably the biggest break he will have being the Liverpool manager in general be honest
during Jurgens' departure, I read about one manager (damned if I can remember his name) who had been in a top job for a while.

he said the one thing he dreamed about was having a break from "people talking to me all day every day" which is a great simple way of describing what their life is like. and it's a bit sad as well.
 
- everyone you know, and anyone who recognizes you anywhere,  has opinions on what you should be doing
- the 24/7 media of course never goes away
- your players wanting a word about themselves and their future
- potential new players who want to talk to you before deciding
- the list is endless

Jurgen's the smartest of them all to take his sabbaticals.

btw I know they get paid huge sums.  it doesn't insulate them from the effects this stress places on them as human beings and can damage their health.
Offline JP!

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1848 on: July 21, 2024, 01:34:20 pm »
Big season for him, I feel for him as his last 4 seasons will have been with four or five managers (can't remember how many he had at Bayern now) with completely different approaches. Head must be spinning. Give him a role and let him develop.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1849 on: July 22, 2024, 05:35:41 am »
Quote from: JP! on July 21, 2024, 01:34:20 pm
Big season for him, I feel for him as his last 4 seasons will have been with four or five managers (can't remember how many he had at Bayern now) with completely different approaches. Head must be spinning. Give him a role and let him develop.

Completely different approaches? Wouldnt go that far at all.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1850 on: July 22, 2024, 07:17:51 am »
For Grav, this season has got to be adding aggression to his game both physically by using his size and mentally by being proactive in his play.
Offline JP!

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1851 on: July 22, 2024, 12:30:24 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on July 22, 2024, 05:35:41 am
Completely different approaches? Wouldnt go that far at all.

Of course you wouldn't, I posted it.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1852 on: July 22, 2024, 02:50:29 pm »
He had an up and down season, but theres something to build on. Defensively there are obvious concerns, but hes brilliant on the ball.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8JERl0jntk
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1853 on: July 22, 2024, 11:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on July 22, 2024, 02:50:29 pm
He had an up and down season, but theres something to build on. Defensively there are obvious concerns, but hes brilliant on the ball.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8JERl0jntk

All the physical and technical tools are there. If Slot can get the best out of him, we are talking about top class level ...
Offline The Red artist.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1854 on: July 22, 2024, 11:15:03 pm »
His first touch is majestic and love the way he checks and lets the ball run, beats a player without touching the ball, Thiago style.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1855 on: July 23, 2024, 08:32:30 am »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on July 22, 2024, 02:50:29 pm
He had an up and down season, but theres something to build on. Defensively there are obvious concerns, but hes brilliant on the ball.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8JERl0jntk

Looking at that he certainly gets fouled a lot and maybe he should be scoring more.
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1856 on: July 23, 2024, 09:42:15 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on July 22, 2024, 11:00:01 pm
All the physical and technical tools are there. If Slot can get the best out of him, we are talking about top class level ...
I agree, personally really like him and have high hopes.
I didn't want us to get him but now super happy we got him.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1857 on: July 23, 2024, 06:01:10 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 23, 2024, 08:32:30 am
Looking at that he certainly gets fouled a lot and maybe he should be scoring more.
Believe that is one thing the nerds pointed out when we were first linked and it's one of the reasons he is so press resistant.

It's a shame his preseason will be cut short, especially since he didn't play a minute at the Euros, but hope he can come out strong this season.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1858 on: July 23, 2024, 07:01:48 pm »
If he learns to play without the ball and be better positionally skys the limit

Big IF though but since he wears the shirt, I'd rather give him the time to show that he can or can't.
Online Kansti

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1859 on: Today at 05:25:34 am »
Prior to Slot's appointment, I remember there was an article about him sending some of the lads in Feyenoord for some boxing/MMA training as a seemingly unorthodox way of harnessing competitive aggression. My first thoughts on who would benefit most from that is Gravenberch. He seems like such a soft character. Massive massive potential though.
