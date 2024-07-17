« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 168749 times)

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1840 on: July 17, 2024, 07:20:23 am »
I wonder if Gravenberch will be a recipient of Slots infamous kick boxing training..

Really think he has the highest ceiling of all our midfielders, just needs unlocking, especially around intensity and aggression.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1841 on: July 17, 2024, 07:29:49 am »
If I were him I'd cut my holiday short to increase the time he has in preseason. I think this season is crucial and make or break for him so those two extra weeks could be pivotal for him.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1842 on: July 18, 2024, 12:30:29 pm »
I hope that he cuts his holiday short. He needs to impress the new boss. This is a huge season for him.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1843 on: July 18, 2024, 12:42:00 pm »
I half hope he doesn't cut his holiday short, players need breaks. I know he didn't play a huge amount last season but he'd still be training and keeping sharp all year round.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1844 on: July 18, 2024, 12:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on July 18, 2024, 12:42:00 pm
I half hope he doesn't cut his holiday short, players need breaks. I know he didn't play a huge amount last season but he'd still be training and keeping sharp all year round.

Considering Slot went on holiday when he'd just started his contract, I can see him being quite in favour of players actually having a holiday.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1845 on: July 18, 2024, 07:28:23 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on July 18, 2024, 12:49:57 pm
Considering Slot went on holiday when he'd just started his contract, I can see him being quite in favour of players actually having a holiday.


Being involved in football is wild for breaks. That window he had was basically the only opportunity for a break he'll get all year. No wonder Klopp takes his sabbaticals.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1846 on: July 18, 2024, 08:42:19 pm »
Quote from: Knight on July 18, 2024, 07:28:23 pm

Being involved in football is wild for breaks. That window he had was basically the only opportunity for a break he'll get all year. No wonder Klopp takes his sabbaticals.

It's probably the biggest break he will have being the Liverpool manager in general be honest
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1847 on: July 18, 2024, 11:32:58 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on July 18, 2024, 08:42:19 pm
It's probably the biggest break he will have being the Liverpool manager in general be honest

Yep, agreed. And he said he was still having phone calls nearly every day. But I still think it shows that he values having breaks.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1848 on: July 19, 2024, 01:35:22 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on July 18, 2024, 08:42:19 pm
It's probably the biggest break he will have being the Liverpool manager in general be honest
during Jurgens' departure, I read about one manager (damned if I can remember his name) who had been in a top job for a while.

he said the one thing he dreamed about was having a break from "people talking to me all day every day" which is a great simple way of describing what their life is like. and it's a bit sad as well.
 
- everyone you know, and anyone who recognizes you anywhere,  has opinions on what you should be doing
- the 24/7 media of course never goes away
- your players wanting a word about themselves and their future
- potential new players who want to talk to you before deciding
- the list is endless

Jurgen's the smartest of them all to take his sabbaticals.

btw I know they get paid huge sums.  it doesn't insulate them from the effects this stress places on them as human beings and can damage their health.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1849 on: Yesterday at 01:34:20 pm »
Big season for him, I feel for him as his last 4 seasons will have been with four or five managers (can't remember how many he had at Bayern now) with completely different approaches. Head must be spinning. Give him a role and let him develop.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1850 on: Today at 05:35:41 am »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 01:34:20 pm
Big season for him, I feel for him as his last 4 seasons will have been with four or five managers (can't remember how many he had at Bayern now) with completely different approaches. Head must be spinning. Give him a role and let him develop.

Completely different approaches? Wouldnt go that far at all.
