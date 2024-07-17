It's probably the biggest break he will have being the Liverpool manager in general be honest



during Jurgens' departure, I read about one manager (damned if I can remember his name) who had been in a top job for a while.he said the one thing he dreamed about was having a break from "people talking to me all day every day" which is a great simple way of describing what their life is like. and it's a bit sad as well.- everyone you know, and anyone who recognizes you anywhere, has opinions on what you should be doing- the 24/7 media of course never goes away- your players wanting a word about themselves and their future- potential new players who want to talk to you before deciding- the list is endlessJurgen's the smartest of them all to take his sabbaticals.btw I know they get paid huge sums. it doesn't insulate them from the effects this stress places on them as human beings and can damage their health.