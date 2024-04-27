But he is fast, is strong, can use his body well, can play with intensity, can be sharp, can get up and down. We have seen it, we have also seen him go completely missing. iI depends which side of the fence you are on. I dont think anyone is right or wrong atm in terms of where you rate him given the obvious inconsistency. I prefer to think over time he comes into his own and we see him getting it all together. Be a shame if he doesnt because he has shown in glimpses that he can boss it.



He can be quick when he gets going but Ive seen nothing in his game to suggest he can be a top DM, his passing from deep isnt anything special and he doesnt offer the sharpness and intensity one needs to be a top player in that position. Its not about him showing he can do it on occasion he needs to show it nearly every time, otherwise you get a player like Toure, who has great as he was, could be caught out at the top level for not having enough intensity in his game and choosing periods when to switch it on.Thats strictly analysing him as a DM, of course if he ends up like Toure hell be one of the best midfielders around and thats the type of player in an ideal world I would compare him to, he doesnt have the same passing ability but I see similarities in his technique the way he receives the ball, his touch which can be exquisite at times and the way he can carry the ball.