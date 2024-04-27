« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 160990 times)

Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1800 on: April 27, 2024, 03:51:08 pm »
He deserves to keep his starting place.
Offline Kalito

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1801 on: April 27, 2024, 06:07:50 pm »
Impressive performance today.

More of the same please kid.

Offline spider-neil

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1802 on: April 27, 2024, 06:10:27 pm »
Slowly he is getting better. He played a lovely through ball today.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1803 on: April 27, 2024, 06:13:25 pm »
Agree started to see the potential showing. Hopefully improves more next season and matures
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1804 on: April 27, 2024, 09:17:01 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on April 27, 2024, 03:51:08 pm
He deserves to keep his starting place.
he absolutely does, and I expect he will
Offline Caps4444

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1805 on: April 27, 2024, 09:58:30 pm »
Good for him a Dutch manager coming in.
Online RedG13

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1806 on: April 28, 2024, 12:05:17 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on April 21, 2024, 09:47:01 pm
No I understand all of this, but will the new manager have a different profile of player to build the team around?

Depend who takes over and their philosphopy?

Or do they go with someone with a similar one?
Probably looking at similar Philosophy stuff wise.
Online Giono

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1807 on: May 6, 2024, 03:33:52 pm »
The new manager playing 4-2-3-1 should be beneficial to him. Could see him playing 10 or on either side.
Offline Hard Gerrard

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1808 on: May 25, 2024, 10:24:46 pm »
Hello everyone, I'm a long-standing Italian supporter. I'm glad to participate in this community.
About Gravenberch, I agree he's a player with great potential, but I think he should consider a move back to midfield. I know he's shown little stamina and tackling ability for this position, but he has the physique to play there, along with the ball-carrying skills, long passing, and first touch to escape pressure. I'm not sure he'll be a top class as a winger. Hope the new manager will be able to turn him into a fighter.
Offline newterp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1809 on: May 25, 2024, 10:27:23 pm »
Quote from: Hard Gerrard on May 25, 2024, 10:24:46 pm
Hello everyone, I'm a long-standing Italian supporter. I'm glad to participate in this community.
About Gravenberch, I agree he's a player with great potential, but I think he should consider a move back to midfield. I know he's shown little stamina and tackling ability for this position, but he has the physique to play there, along with the ball-carrying skills, long passing, and first touch to escape pressure. I'm not sure he'll be a top class as a winger. Hope the new manager will be able to turn him into a fighter.

I believe he was only played in midfield. there were some shouts to try him as a DM before he joined - but that may have been due to his build. He's got a lot of potential - but needs to become way more aggressive.
Offline Hard Gerrard

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1810 on: May 25, 2024, 10:33:46 pm »
Quote from: newterp on May 25, 2024, 10:27:23 pm
I believe he was only played in midfield. there were some shouts to try him as a DM before he joined - but that may have been due to his build. He's got a lot of potential - but needs to become way more aggressive.

I mean more like in a pivot position. If Slot will play the double pivot i would like to see him in that position. I know he did not show yet the consistency to play there (klopp tried pretty much anyone this season there, including Jones and Gomez but him, it must mean something), but in the position he is actually playing i don't know if he will flourish.
Online Giono

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1811 on: May 26, 2024, 03:18:33 am »
I wonder if we could see Gravenberch played in the 10 role sometimes next season? He has the ability to function in tight spaces. Plus he has a shot on him.
Offline jonkrux

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1812 on: May 26, 2024, 07:09:47 am »
Quote from: Giono on May 26, 2024, 03:18:33 am
I wonder if we could see Gravenberch played in the 10 role sometimes next season? He has the ability to function in tight spaces. Plus he has a shot on him.

Id imagine that spot is going to be kept for Mac Allister or Szoboszlai
Offline spider-neil

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1813 on: May 26, 2024, 07:40:20 am »
I think Gravenberch has to have a really good preseason or could find himself struggling for minutes this season.
Offline Hard Gerrard

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1814 on: May 26, 2024, 08:24:36 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on May 26, 2024, 07:40:20 am
I think Gravenberch has to have a really good preseason or could find himself struggling for minutes this season.

I agree. i think he should learn how to use his body. Gini looked much bigger than he actually was, somehow he looks smaller than his size. He is still young though, i hope he is willing to work on it. There are also stretches where he disappear, he should touch the ball more and be involved (that's why i think Slot might consider to try him in a different position).

If Slot will play the double pivot i think we really need to buy one. The other one may be Macca (but he showed to play better as the attacking midfielder). The other ones should be Endo and Bajcetic (i believe this could be the year for him). We are still short for all the competitions, so i think Arne might find a way to Slot Ryan in.. 
Offline red1977

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1815 on: May 26, 2024, 10:03:18 am »
Quote from: Hard Gerrard on May 25, 2024, 10:24:46 pm
Hello everyone, I'm a long-standing Italian supporter. I'm glad to participate in this community.
About Gravenberch, I agree he's a player with great potential, but I think he should consider a move back to midfield. I know he's shown little stamina and tackling ability for this position, but he has the physique to play there, along with the ball-carrying skills, long passing, and first touch to escape pressure. I'm not sure he'll be a top class as a winger. Hope the new manager will be able to turn him into a fighter.

Welcome mate. I don't belive he has been played on the wing, however I do believe you might be refering to some good work he did going out to the left in a couple of games at the end of the season. Think this was a Klopp thing, Gini would also go quite wide to collect the ball and in the half space. I like Grav as raw as he is, if he can improve his game intelligence, he will have the lot for me.
Offline Hard Gerrard

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1816 on: May 26, 2024, 10:43:10 am »
Quote from: red1977 on May 26, 2024, 10:03:18 am
Welcome mate. I don't belive he has been played on the wing, however I do believe you might be refering to some good work he did going out to the left in a couple of games at the end of the season. Think this was a Klopp thing, Gini would also go quite wide to collect the ball and in the half space. I like Grav as raw as he is, if he can improve his game intelligence, he will have the lot for me.

Thank you, it's nice to be here. 
Sorry, I apologize for my English, something should have been lost in translation. Wing is Diaz or Salah? If so I didn't mean that, of course. In Italy we use the term half wing, so that's why I wrote that. Maybe I could say at number 8?Anyway I didn't want to focus on the position too much. I just wanted to say that a player with that quality should be involved more into the construction, have more touches and use his size to regain the ball. He should do pretty much everything in the midfield. I don't like he running deep and having touches only near the box. I like the comparison with Pogba and I think the best Pogba we have seen was in a box to box or pivot position (France and Juventus when he was the replacement of Pirlo). I would look at Gini as a player to look at for him.
I hope I've explained myself, but I'm not sure 😃
Thank you again
Online Giono

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1817 on: May 26, 2024, 10:43:30 am »
Quote from: jonkrux on May 26, 2024, 07:09:47 am
Id imagine that spot is going to be kept for Mac Allister or Szoboszlai

You could be right, but I imagine Alexis playing deeper, but not as a 6 like under Klopp. Szoboszlai to me has speed and has a good shot, but isn't the assist maker that you'd expect as a 10. Perhaps he is more suited to being wide under Slot's 4-2-3-1. I can see Harvey Elliot getting a chance as a 10 with his ability to create and his shot from distance.

I do think Gravenberch has some great raw skill, but he had no summer with us last season and played mostly as a sub in various roles. It will be interesting what will happen this season with a full summer under Slot.
Offline Hard Gerrard

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1818 on: May 26, 2024, 10:52:01 am »
Quote from: Giono on May 26, 2024, 10:43:30 am
You could be right, but I imagine Alexis playing deeper, but not as a 6 like under Klopp. Szoboszlai to me has speed and has a good shot, but isn't the assist maker that you'd expect as a 10. Perhaps he is more suited to being wide under Slot's 4-2-3-1. 

I do agree with you. I see Szlobo and Diaz at the wing (it should be right now  :)) and Macca at 10. We can use Gakpo or Jota at 10 when we want to be more offensive.
Offline Zlen

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1819 on: May 26, 2024, 10:59:03 am »
Quote from: Giono on May 26, 2024, 10:43:30 am
You could be right, but I imagine Alexis playing deeper, but not as a 6 like under Klopp. Szoboszlai to me has speed and has a good shot, but isn't the assist maker that you'd expect as a 10. Perhaps he is more suited to being wide under Slot's 4-2-3-1. I can see Harvey Elliot getting a chance as a 10 with his ability to create and his shot from distance. I do think Gravenberch has some great raw skill, but he had no summer with us last season and played mostly as a sub in various roles. It will be interesting what will happen this season with a full summer under Slot.

I also don't think Szoboslai has the close control you need for a 10. He is often a bit clunky and takes too much space to control and move the ball. Harvey is the best and most suited player we have for that position, one that could genuinely develop into a world class creator. As for Ryan, he could be a pretty good box to box player, but he needs to work on his mental approach to the game as he is way to prone to switching off. When he is on it - you can see a player there, but when he disappears he really fucking evaporates into thin air. It's the biggest obstacle he needs to overcome, you can claim a first team spot in a team like Liverpool with such tendency to oscilate wildly.
Offline Hard Gerrard

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1820 on: May 26, 2024, 11:07:46 am »
Quote from: Zlen on May 26, 2024, 10:59:03 am
I also don't think Szoboslai has the close control you need for a 10. He is often a bit clunky and takes too much space to control and move the ball. Harvey is the best and most suited player we have for that position, one that could genuinely develop into a world class creator. As for Ryan, he could be a pretty good box to box player, but he needs to work on his mental approach to the game as he is way to prone to switching off. When he is on it - you can see a player there, but when he disappears he really fucking evaporates into thin air. It's the biggest obstacle he needs to overcome, you can claim a first team spot in a team like Liverpool with such tendency to oscilate wildly.

I perfectly agree on Dom and Graven. I am not sure on Elliott, i think he should improve on his right foot to play there. He's still very young though, he can do that. Macca is good at counter pressing and he passes the ball very well. Jota is great at turning toward the box (if i explain myself) and scoring (if only he'd stay healthy..)
Offline red1977

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1821 on: May 26, 2024, 11:08:03 am »
Quote from: Zlen on May 26, 2024, 10:59:03 am
I also don't think Szoboslai has the close control you need for a 10. He is often a bit clunky and takes too much space to control and move the ball. Harvey is the best and most suited player we have for that position, one that could genuinely develop into a world class creator. As for Ryan, he could be a pretty good box to box player, but he needs to work on his mental approach to the game as he is way to prone to switching off. When he is on it - you can see a player there, but when he disappears he really fucking evaporates into thin air. It's the biggest obstacle he needs to overcome, you can claim a first team spot in a team like Liverpool with such tendency to oscilate wildly.

Think this is a fair assesment of Grav. When he is switched on he looks a player and so you have to hope he can maintain that.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1822 on: May 26, 2024, 11:19:53 am »
Still think he has all the physicals to be the elite cdm everybody wants us to spend 150m on. Not sure if hes got the focus or drive or defensive instincts though,  but hes young.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1823 on: May 26, 2024, 11:22:39 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on May 26, 2024, 11:19:53 am
Still think he has all the physicals to be the elite cdm everybody wants us to spend 150m on. Not sure if hes got the focus or drive or defensive instincts though,  but hes young.

How? Hes not the fastest, not the strongest, doesnt use his body well, doesnt play with intensity, isnt quick off the mark, doesnt have hoards of stamina but he is tall I guess.
Offline red1977

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1824 on: May 26, 2024, 11:30:38 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on May 26, 2024, 11:22:39 am
How? Hes not the fastest, not the strongest, doesnt use his body well, doesnt play with intensity, isnt quick off the mark, doesnt have hoards of stamina but he is tall I guess.
But he is fast, is strong, can use his body well, can play with intensity, can be sharp, can get up and down. We have seen it, we have also seen him go completely missing. iI depends which side of the fence you are on. I dont think anyone is right or wrong atm in terms of where you rate him given the obvious inconsistency. I prefer to think over time he comes into his own and we see him getting it all together. Be a shame if he doesnt because he has shown in glimpses that he can boss it.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1825 on: May 26, 2024, 11:33:25 am »
Quote from: red1977 on May 26, 2024, 11:30:38 am
But he is fast, is strong, can use his body well, can play with intensity, can be sharp, can get up and down. We have seen it, we have also seen him go completely missing. iI depends which side of the fence you are on. I dont think anyone is right or wrong atm in terms of where you rate him given the obvious inconsistency. I prefer to think over time he comes into his own and we see him getting it all together. Be a shame if he doesnt because he has shown in glimpses that he can boss it.

In some respects Klopp leaving when he did gives Gravenberch and a few others a clean sheet.

A full pre season and then a busy season should give him the chance to prove himself or move him on.

And the same applies to a number of others as well.
Offline Hard Gerrard

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1826 on: May 26, 2024, 01:05:20 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on May 26, 2024, 11:30:38 am
But he is fast, is strong, can use his body well, can play with intensity, can be sharp, can get up and down. We have seen it, we have also seen him go completely missing. iI depends which side of the fence you are on. I dont think anyone is right or wrong atm in terms of where you rate him given the obvious inconsistency. I prefer to think over time he comes into his own and we see him getting it all together. Be a shame if he doesnt because he has shown in glimpses that he can boss it.

I totally agree with your post. It doesn't need to be the fastest in that position but he can bring up the ball because he's good at it. He didn't show the charisma to play there. I wonder if with the right player next to him he can improve that. Maybe we missed a "boss" of the midfield. Maybe with Henderson or Fabinho he would have performed more consistently. I think you could see it when a defender plays with or without VVD.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1827 on: May 26, 2024, 01:19:27 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on May 26, 2024, 11:30:38 am
But he is fast, is strong, can use his body well, can play with intensity, can be sharp, can get up and down. We have seen it, we have also seen him go completely missing. iI depends which side of the fence you are on. I dont think anyone is right or wrong atm in terms of where you rate him given the obvious inconsistency. I prefer to think over time he comes into his own and we see him getting it all together. Be a shame if he doesnt because he has shown in glimpses that he can boss it.

He can be quick when he gets going but Ive seen nothing in his game to suggest he can be a top DM, his passing from deep isnt anything special and he doesnt offer the sharpness and intensity one needs to be a top player in that position. Its not about him showing he can do it on occasion he needs to show it nearly every time, otherwise you get a player like Toure, who has great as he was, could be caught out at the top level for not having enough intensity in his game and choosing periods when to switch it on.

Thats strictly analysing him as a DM, of course if he ends up like Toure hell be one of the best midfielders around and thats the type of player in an ideal world I would compare him to, he doesnt have the same passing ability but I see similarities in his technique the way he receives the ball, his touch which can be exquisite at times and the way he can carry the ball.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1828 on: May 26, 2024, 04:32:16 pm »
I dont think he's a DM and although still very young he can be prone to switching off which is the last thing you want from the man shielding your defence.

Box to box I think he could be sublime though. He's effective, just still quite raw. When he's at his best he is an extremely difficult man to play against, he has all the tools, it's the application that needs refining. I have high hopes for him as he could go on to be a special talent if he realises the huge potential he possesses. The way he's able to recieve the ball could make him a real asset in transition which is huge in this league. The likes of Gravenberch, Bajcetic and MacAllister all excel at this and could make for a real dominating display in the centre of the park
Offline Knight

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1829 on: May 26, 2024, 05:18:12 pm »
It might be possible but it'd take some coaching to turn a player who isn't naturally aggressive and doesn't seem to be instinctively 'switched on' to the off the ball side of things into a really good DM. Just being big, pretty athletic and a midfielder isn't anywhere near enough. It'd be different if his passing range and tempo setting was really good, then you could stick him at the base of midfield, trust him in an on the ball sense, and develop his off the ball stuff. But he doesn't seem like a deep lying playmaker either.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1830 on: Yesterday at 08:23:36 am »
Grav makes the cut for the Dutch squad. I don't know if that is a good thing or a bad thing. He gets to showcase his talent on the international stage but if he hadn't made the cut we would have a full preseason in which to impress the new manager.
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1831 on: Yesterday at 10:08:11 am »
I think Grav's time to shine will be in the cups next season. Don't forget we've got an extended Champions League to fit in to the already congested schedule, and if Slot is tempted to stick to to the same starting eleven every game we'll soon start picking up the injuries again. I'm expecting a lot of rotation and players like Grav, Endo, Curtis and Harvey I think will be heavily utilised. I watched a bit of the Dutch game last night against Canada while I was in a pub and he looked decent and steady, albeit he seemed to be playing a bit deeper. But I think having a larger Dutch contingent at the club next year will really benefit him, because there absolutely is a world class player ready to burst out.
Offline DelTrotter

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1832 on: Yesterday at 10:10:15 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:23:36 am
Grav makes the cut for the Dutch squad. I don't know if that is a good thing or a bad thing. He gets to showcase his talent on the international stage but if he hadn't made the cut we would have a full preseason in which to impress the new manager.

Yeah he's one that could have done with a full pre season really, it's constant change for him with a different manager all the time from Bayern to here. Still, given his lack of football in recent years I suppose it might not be too harmful but would have been nice to have him in early July getting used to Arne.
Online Giono

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1833 on: Yesterday at 12:43:51 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Yesterday at 10:08:11 am
I think Grav's time to shine will be in the cups next season. Don't forget we've got an extended Champions League to fit in to the already congested schedule, and if Slot is tempted to stick to to the same starting eleven every game we'll soon start picking up the injuries again. I'm expecting a lot of rotation and players like Grav, Endo, Curtis and Harvey I think will be heavily utilised. I watched a bit of the Dutch game last night against Canada while I was in a pub and he looked decent and steady, albeit he seemed to be playing a bit deeper. But I think having a larger Dutch contingent at the club next year will really benefit him, because there absolutely is a world class player ready to burst out.

I watched the whole Ned v Can match. He did play deeper, while Gini Wijnaldum played farther forward. But Ryan still got forward sometimes and joined the attack. I thought he was quite good defensively. Canada isn't a fantastic side, but they are attacking with Davies and others. Ryan did a good job qnd ipeven ended up defending near Ned's corner flag at times. He really got around the pitch.


He played the full 90.
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1834 on: Yesterday at 03:41:56 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 12:43:51 pm

He played the full 90.

Almost, he went off in the 86th minute.
Online Giono

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1835 on: Yesterday at 03:46:17 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 03:41:56 pm
Almost, he went off in the 86th minute.

"Detail Oriented" is for CVs and job interviews... :)
Offline SamLad

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1836 on: Yesterday at 04:40:14 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 03:46:17 pm
"Detail Oriented" is for CVs and job interviews... :)
meanwhile there's a poster on RAWK whose philospohy on timekeeping goes like this:
"if it's 9.58, say it's 9.58 - don't say it's 10, nearly 10, about 10, coming up for 10. Tell me the actual hour and minute of the day and I'll do my own calculations/rounding thank you very much. I'm more than capable of summarizing the time to the specifications I require."

no I didn't make that up.  :)
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1837 on: Yesterday at 05:43:02 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:40:14 pm
meanwhile there's a poster on RAWK whose philospohy on timekeeping goes like this:
"if it's 9.58, say it's 9.58 - don't say it's 10, nearly 10, about 10, coming up for 10. Tell me the actual hour and minute of the day and I'll do my own calculations/rounding thank you very much. I'm more than capable of summarizing the time to the specifications I require."

no I didn't make that up.  :)

:D
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1838 on: Today at 04:11:15 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/p0c-9NM_xpw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/p0c-9NM_xpw</a>
