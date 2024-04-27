Welcome mate. I don't belive he has been played on the wing, however I do believe you might be refering to some good work he did going out to the left in a couple of games at the end of the season. Think this was a Klopp thing, Gini would also go quite wide to collect the ball and in the half space. I like Grav as raw as he is, if he can improve his game intelligence, he will have the lot for me.



Thank you, it's nice to be here.Sorry, I apologize for my English, something should have been lost in translation. Wing is Diaz or Salah? If so I didn't mean that, of course. In Italy we use the term half wing, so that's why I wrote that. Maybe I could say at number 8?Anyway I didn't want to focus on the position too much. I just wanted to say that a player with that quality should be involved more into the construction, have more touches and use his size to regain the ball. He should do pretty much everything in the midfield. I don't like he running deep and having touches only near the box. I like the comparison with Pogba and I think the best Pogba we have seen was in a box to box or pivot position (France and Juventus when he was the replacement of Pirlo). I would look at Gini as a player to look at for him.I hope I've explained myself, but I'm not sure 😃Thank you again