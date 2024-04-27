I believe he was only played in midfield. there were some shouts to try him as a DM before he joined - but that may have been due to his build. He's got a lot of potential - but needs to become way more aggressive.



I mean more like in a pivot position. If Slot will play the double pivot i would like to see him in that position. I know he did not show yet the consistency to play there (klopp tried pretty much anyone this season there, including Jones and Gomez but him, it must mean something), but in the position he is actually playing i don't know if he will flourish.