« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 157209 times)

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1800 on: April 27, 2024, 03:51:08 pm »
He deserves to keep his starting place.
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,135
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1801 on: April 27, 2024, 06:07:50 pm »
Impressive performance today.

More of the same please kid.

Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,618
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1802 on: April 27, 2024, 06:10:27 pm »
Slowly he is getting better. He played a lovely through ball today.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 798
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1803 on: April 27, 2024, 06:13:25 pm »
Agree started to see the potential showing. Hopefully improves more next season and matures
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,806
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1804 on: April 27, 2024, 09:17:01 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on April 27, 2024, 03:51:08 pm
He deserves to keep his starting place.
he absolutely does, and I expect he will
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1805 on: April 27, 2024, 09:58:30 pm »
Good for him a Dutch manager coming in.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1806 on: April 28, 2024, 12:05:17 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on April 21, 2024, 09:47:01 pm
No I understand all of this, but will the new manager have a different profile of player to build the team around?

Depend who takes over and their philosphopy?

Or do they go with someone with a similar one?
Probably looking at similar Philosophy stuff wise.
Logged

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,976
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1807 on: May 6, 2024, 03:33:52 pm »
The new manager playing 4-2-3-1 should be beneficial to him. Could see him playing 10 or on either side.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Hard Gerrard

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1808 on: Yesterday at 10:24:46 pm »
Hello everyone, I'm a long-standing Italian supporter. I'm glad to participate in this community.
About Gravenberch, I agree he's a player with great potential, but I think he should consider a move back to midfield. I know he's shown little stamina and tackling ability for this position, but he has the physique to play there, along with the ball-carrying skills, long passing, and first touch to escape pressure. I'm not sure he'll be a top class as a winger. Hope the new manager will be able to turn him into a fighter.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,897
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1809 on: Yesterday at 10:27:23 pm »
Quote from: Hard Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:24:46 pm
Hello everyone, I'm a long-standing Italian supporter. I'm glad to participate in this community.
About Gravenberch, I agree he's a player with great potential, but I think he should consider a move back to midfield. I know he's shown little stamina and tackling ability for this position, but he has the physique to play there, along with the ball-carrying skills, long passing, and first touch to escape pressure. I'm not sure he'll be a top class as a winger. Hope the new manager will be able to turn him into a fighter.

I believe he was only played in midfield. there were some shouts to try him as a DM before he joined - but that may have been due to his build. He's got a lot of potential - but needs to become way more aggressive.
Logged

Offline Hard Gerrard

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1810 on: Yesterday at 10:33:46 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:27:23 pm
I believe he was only played in midfield. there were some shouts to try him as a DM before he joined - but that may have been due to his build. He's got a lot of potential - but needs to become way more aggressive.

I mean more like in a pivot position. If Slot will play the double pivot i would like to see him in that position. I know he did not show yet the consistency to play there (klopp tried pretty much anyone this season there, including Jones and Gomez but him, it must mean something), but in the position he is actually playing i don't know if he will flourish.
Logged

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,976
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1811 on: Today at 03:18:33 am »
I wonder if we could see Gravenberch played in the 10 role sometimes next season? He has the ability to function in tight spaces. Plus he has a shot on him.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Up
« previous next »
 