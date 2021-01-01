« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1720 on: Yesterday at 10:26:15 pm
I desperately want the kid to succeed as he's definitely talented, but I just don't see a lot of fire in him. I'll be ecstatic for him if wrong.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1721 on: Yesterday at 10:41:25 pm
to early to judge him

needs a full season with the new manager
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1722 on: Today at 05:48:08 am
I think the new manager has to get it in his head he is 6'3 and 13 stone. With his physical stature and technical ability he should be a monster. Think Yaya Toure.
