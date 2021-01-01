Please
Author
Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
LiverBirdKop
A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,366
51,077 Deleted
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
«
Reply #1720 on:
Yesterday
at 10:26:15 pm »
I desperately want the kid to succeed as he's definitely talented, but I just don't see a lot of fire in him. I'll be ecstatic for him if wrong.
Logged
kop306
Anny Roader
Posts: 359
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
«
Reply #1721 on:
Yesterday
at 10:41:25 pm »
to early to judge him
needs a full season with the new manager
Logged
spider-neil
Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 18,001
does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
«
Reply #1722 on:
Today
at 05:48:08 am »
I think the new manager has to get it in his head he is 6'3 and 13 stone. With his physical stature and technical ability he should be a monster. Think Yaya Toure.
Logged
