« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 96275 times)

Offline Marys Donkey

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,533
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1160 on: December 23, 2023, 09:38:20 pm »
Hasn't been the same player since that well-known ITK Chopper said he had done his ACL.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,343
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1161 on: December 23, 2023, 09:47:48 pm »
So calling him out and stating clearly he killed our momentum and delivered serious pressure on our team - is scapegoating? Goats are innocent of anything, that is the point of sacrificing them. Gravenberch had a stinker. If he learns something from it - great. Meanwhile keep him out of any important games.
Logged

Offline crewlove

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 27
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1162 on: December 23, 2023, 09:53:08 pm »
Unfortunately another performance in line with performances before Liverpool from him.

I agree saying he's lazy may be too much, but he is really lacking off the ball and it is not anything new. When our concrete interest was announced, people were pointing to his physical attributes. While he's tall, he's also relatively easy to beat off the ball and dribble through. When he's on it, he's great with the ball and constant threat but there must be other players making up for his lack of intensity.

Not trying to scapegoat him, but he is not necessary my pick for matches against that agressive opponents like Arsenal. I'm still more worried about lack of solid performances from players that are at Liverpool longer than him, but he should step up a little bit as well.
Logged

Offline Chakan Stevens

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,826
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1163 on: December 23, 2023, 09:57:01 pm »
Obviously still finding his feet in the team and the league.
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,037
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1164 on: December 23, 2023, 10:13:33 pm »
Still new.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1165 on: December 23, 2023, 10:28:08 pm »
The worst substitute appearance by a Liverpool player since Milner's hilarious cameo at Goodison in 18/19. He has quality, he'll be alright.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1166 on: December 23, 2023, 10:30:54 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on December 23, 2023, 10:28:08 pm
The worst substitute appearance by a Liverpool player since Milner's hilarious cameo at Goodison in 18/19. He has quality, he'll be alright.

Worse that Stevie Gerrard's against Utd ?
Logged

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1167 on: December 23, 2023, 10:34:22 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on December 23, 2023, 10:30:54 pm
Worse that Stevie Gerrard's against Utd ?

That was what, 2015? Of course that was worse, but it was well before the Milner one that I mentioned.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1168 on: December 23, 2023, 11:02:15 pm »
We've seen enough to know he has quality, but that was poor today - reminiscent of the worst of Pogba. In general he hasn't been great for weeks. We obviously have alot of of midfield injuries, so he's been needed, but I think he could really do with being eased in a bit more and hopefully he'll benefit from the short break/mini preseason in January. Jones is a far better option as the left midfielder of the three right now.
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,193
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1169 on: December 23, 2023, 11:13:02 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on December 23, 2023, 09:47:48 pm
So calling him out and stating clearly he killed our momentum and delivered serious pressure on our team - is scapegoating? Goats are innocent of anything, that is the point of sacrificing them. Gravenberch had a stinker. If he learns something from it - great. Meanwhile keep him out of any important games.

It's just knee jerk and reactionary. He was on for 30 mins and people are just frustrated because we didn't win. So yeh, it is scapegoating imo. It always happens to one or two of our  players after any game we don't win.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,343
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1170 on: December 23, 2023, 11:20:02 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on December 23, 2023, 11:13:02 pm
It's just knee jerk and reactionary. He was on for 30 mins and people are just frustrated because we didn't win. So yeh, it is scapegoating imo. It always happens to one or two of our  players after any game we don't win.

And during those 30 minutes he almost continuously put us under pressure through poor passing, tackling and general awareness.

He is not a scapegoat for dropping points. He was truly and undeniably shit. What is the problem in stating the obvious?

Let him stew on the bench a bit more this season. He isnt ready yet to contribute.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,598
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1171 on: December 23, 2023, 11:22:02 pm »
Still 21. Don't think it's fair at all to make any definitive judgements of him at this stage, particularly when he's already shown glimpses of real quality.
Logged

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,016
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1172 on: December 23, 2023, 11:27:14 pm »
Someone above said that he hadn't done anything good for weeks.

Well I agree with the sentiment that he hasn't been great, but I seem to recall in the Man Utd game he was in his own half, tight up against the touchline and he did this beautiful turn in tight spaces to beat one player and then was dribbling down the touchline and then beat a 2nd player.  I don't think we have anyone in our team that could do that.

Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,193
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1173 on: December 23, 2023, 11:29:24 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on December 23, 2023, 11:20:02 pm
And during those 30 minutes he almost continuously put us under pressure through poor passing, tackling and general awareness.

He is not a scapegoat for dropping points. He was truly and undeniably shit. What is the problem in stating the obvious?

Let him stew on the bench a bit more this season. He isnt ready yet to contribute.

You're just knee-jerking and frustrated, and now doubling down on this harsh opinion. Nunez and Elliott also made little impact when they came on. It happens
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,598
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1174 on: December 23, 2023, 11:44:22 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on December 23, 2023, 11:29:24 pm
You're just knee-jerking and frustrated, and now doubling down on this harsh opinion. Nunez and Elliott also made little impact when they came on. It happens

I don't think people appreciate how difficult it will be to play against this Arsenal team - they are very well organised with big lads in keys areas and make good decisions all over the pitch. Not unusual for players to come into a frantic game against opponents like that and struggle to assert themselves.
Logged

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,027
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1175 on: December 23, 2023, 11:48:40 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on December 23, 2023, 07:31:25 pm
I do not get it. He just never is where he should be. Seems decent technically but he seems to just not be able to read the game at all.

Looks good in a training kind? I really hope not
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Online Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,826
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1176 on: Yesterday at 12:09:41 am »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 23, 2023, 09:38:20 pm
Hasn't been the same player since that well-known ITK Chopper said he had done his ACL.
;D
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,497
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1177 on: Yesterday at 07:11:30 am »
Gravenberch was not his usual self. Tentative and holding back himself. The hamstring injury still a bother or at least playing on his mind
Logged
Neither party wishes to be bent over backwards but...
coitus will occur

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1178 on: Yesterday at 07:33:58 am »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on December 23, 2023, 10:28:08 pm
The worst substitute appearance by a Liverpool player since Milner's hilarious cameo at Goodison in 18/19. He has quality, he'll be alright.

You must have missed Fabinho against Brighton
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,026
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1179 on: Yesterday at 07:37:13 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on December 23, 2023, 11:29:24 pm
You're just knee-jerking and frustrated, and now doubling down on this harsh opinion. Nunez and Elliott also made little impact when they came on. It happens

But they at least looked like they cared when they came on.  Gravenberch played like he was down Power League with his mates, no intensity, and everything he did looked casual and lazy.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,343
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1180 on: Yesterday at 07:43:00 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on December 23, 2023, 11:29:24 pm
You're just knee-jerking and frustrated, and now doubling down on this harsh opinion. Nunez and Elliott also made little impact when they came on. It happens

Harsh opinion?
Go look at it again.
It was a car crash.

Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1181 on: Yesterday at 07:50:39 am »
Pretty sure missing a game through muscle fatigue then coming into the next one and struggling have something big in common to be honest
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1182 on: Yesterday at 10:27:25 am »
He's now playing as I expected him to do when we signed him. However the first couple of months gave me hope. Really hoping he's tired. Because how he's played the last several games is a reason I didn't really want us to sign him. Off the ball he's so slow to react.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,325
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1183 on: Today at 02:05:01 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on December 23, 2023, 11:29:24 pm
You're just knee-jerking and frustrated, and now doubling down on this harsh opinion. Nunez and Elliott also made little impact when they came on. It happens

It's not knee jerk. It's valid criticism. No one is saying we should sell him or that he is not good enough. He just isnt performing and there is frustration with regards to his effort on the pitch, especially without the ball. Both Elliott and Darwin applied themselves when they got on. They couldn't create much but in general the whole system struggles and Ryan was one of the reasons why. Constantly losing the ball and then not working hard off it to win it back made it difficult for the whole team.
I am sure he is far better than this and can play much better because the talent is there for us to see. He cannot, however, get away with half arsing it. That just cannot be accepted. With all his gifts, the bare minimum expected of him is to commit with his challenges instead of pulling out. Try to win his duels and atleast compete aerially given how big he is. My issue isnt that he is a bad player. My issue is that he is not putting in a shift. I am sure he'll get told on that behind the scenes because I can't see Klopp allowing this to happen so frequently.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Up
« previous next »
 