we've played him as a 6 but that doesn't necessarily define him does it?



imo he's a midfielder who (I believe) can play in any mf role we give him.



I'm sure he can. But given we need a 6 long term and given Bacjetic has always been more of a defensive player it makes sense for him to be a 6 long term. Suits his attributes to a tee.And the thing is, he won't be starting ANY PL games at 8 this season assuming we don't have an injury crisis there. My original point was that we have 4 top class 8s now in Mac, Grav, Szoboslai and Jones. No one else will be getting a look in at 8 in the league aside from possibly Thiago if he can get fit. I wasn't dismissing Bacjetic or anyone else, more making a point about the frightening depth we have there, making it hard for anyone else to get a look in. I referred to Elliot specifically but you could apply it to Bacjtic, Thiago too.