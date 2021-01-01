« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1147634 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Pretty funny that little old Everton have just sacked a manager playing like that. Absolute stink ball.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
This weeks game for a laugh again they never let us down. They are back!!! Shit Ole football returns and Capt Black didnt know how to cope. Heard them shouting Amorims name with the Oles at the wheel tune. Looking forward to some spawny wins some unfounded bigging up before the inevitable crash and the cycle starting again.
Watching Arne Slot right in after Klopp

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Getting a week gap between games has helped him and them. More games in short space of time will get them to revert back to normal.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Great to see the handbags and headbutts getting an airing today, thought Maguire was going to start crying at one point.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Quote from: Hymer Red on Today at 07:28:35 pm
This weeks game for a laugh again they never let us down. They are back!!! Shit Ole football returns and Capt Black didnt know how to cope. Heard them shouting Amorims name with the Oles at the wheel tune. Looking forward to some spawny wins some unfounded bigging up before the inevitable crash and the cycle starting again.

Exactly what it reminded me of, low block pack the box and spring on the counter and as you have some very expensive players with some quality it can occasionally work well against the big sides, which Ole did to great effect at times.

Then soon as you play at OT or against the lesser sides and you can't get away with playing a flat back 5 on the edge of your box, with 2 DMs in front it falls apart, as you constantly are relying on getting counters against attacking teams with high lines.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Good on Zirksee scoring the winner, got pelters against Newcastle.
