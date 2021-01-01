This weeks game for a laugh again they never let us down. They are back!!! Shit Ole football returns and Capt Black didnt know how to cope. Heard them shouting Amorims name with the Oles at the wheel tune. Looking forward to some spawny wins some unfounded bigging up before the inevitable crash and the cycle starting again.



Exactly what it reminded me of, low block pack the box and spring on the counter and as you have some very expensive players with some quality it can occasionally work well against the big sides, which Ole did to great effect at times.Then soon as you play at OT or against the lesser sides and you can't get away with playing a flat back 5 on the edge of your box, with 2 DMs in front it falls apart, as you constantly are relying on getting counters against attacking teams with high lines.