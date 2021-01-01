I thought they done alright to be honest, we didn't take advantage in between the lines when we got through their midfield (a Coutinho in his pomp would have had a field day there) but they fought hard enough, wanted to make it a dogfight which they did and went direct at our weak spot in Trent.
If their name was something other than Manchester United we wouldn't be bothered, we'd be saying a mid-table side came to Anfield and played a formation not many play these days and gave us a good game. You could see the very early implementations of what Amorim is going to try and do there.
How many mid table teams cost £600 million to assemble? They were shockingly poor, for that kind of outlay, you'd expect a team that can pass, run, defend. Apparently Amorim is fuming according to the Manc at work, due to the fact that they are game raising c*nts.
They were massive helped by Trent being a fucking lazy bastard yesterday - I don't normally pile on to our players, I accept that players have off days, but when there is visibly no effort, that's unacceptable, especially for the first goal. As someone behind us said, Slot should have brought Bradley on at 2-1, although my lad said at half time.