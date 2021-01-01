I thought they done alright to be honest, we didn't take advantage in between the lines when we got through their midfield (a Coutinho in his pomp would have had a field day there) but they fought hard enough, wanted to make it a dogfight which they did and went direct at our weak spot in Trent.



If their name was something other than Manchester United we wouldn't be bothered, we'd be saying a mid-table side came to Anfield and played a formation not many play these days and gave us a good game. You could see the very early implementations of what Amorim is going to try and do there.