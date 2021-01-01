« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20240 on: Yesterday at 06:36:53 pm
Did Amad score a hat trick? Hes walking off with the match ball. Keeping the ball after scoring an equalising goal at Anfield shows their mentality these days. Putting in a bit of effort against us is more important than anything else.

Much like the current Arsenal side have become everything Wenger hated this lot have become everything Ferguson hated. He called sides like this cheats. Cheating their fans and their manager(s) because they can get up for a game against a big team but cant be arsed in 80% of their other games.

You wont see anything anywhere near that effort against Southampton.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20241 on: Yesterday at 06:39:31 pm
So that was Amorim masterclass? 
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20242 on: Yesterday at 06:48:29 pm
This is the peak of their season. A draw at Anfield. They'll continue to be mid-table water treaders, and come the end of the season we won't even remember this game. The Manc Everton.  :wave
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20243 on: Yesterday at 07:02:38 pm
Amorim is obviously a good coach on a tactical level, I can see lot of the bigger sides struggling against his version of the 3-4-3..

Problem for him is United still need about 7-8 players to actually be someone who can consistently finish in the top 4 positions, let alone challenge for the league.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20244 on: Yesterday at 07:09:16 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:48:29 pm
This is the peak of their season. A draw at Anfield. They'll continue to be mid-table water treaders, and come the end of the season we won't even remember this game. The Manc Everton.  :wave
This every day of the week. For them, it's a "win". Very Everton behaviour. 6 points clear. With a game in hand. Suck on that.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20245 on: Yesterday at 07:26:44 pm
It was their one good game in 5, and the drill will be much the same as after the Manchester derby.

Theyll have their open top bus parade during the week. Theyll embarrass themselves with some sort of banter online, and then by midweek theyll remember theyre 13th, and a point hasnt really done anything for them.

Then theyll lose to Arsenal in the cup, be crap against Southampton, publicly soil themselves at home to Rangers in Europe and then Neville will be back to whining about them the worst team in the league.  Like clockwork this lot.


Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20246 on: Yesterday at 07:28:01 pm
We've seen this game-raising energy before against us and then City last season, before they revert to type in the smaller games and as they can't replicate the one off, manic, nothing to lose performance every week. It's what we used to do them when we were shite and they were running away with the league.

It also shows how small time mentally their players are that they are walking off celebrating a draw instead of being embarrassed their billion pound squad is 13th. Keep your head down and get down the tunnel.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20247 on: Yesterday at 07:42:00 pm
They'll get embarrassed again before the month is out. This was their World Cup final, and frankly, we were dogshit. They'll underperform again quite soon because that's who they are; no consistency. Of course, we'll be treated to more Manc propaganda before they get beaten by Southampton or someone.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20248 on: Yesterday at 07:45:15 pm
Quote from: Alvador on Yesterday at 07:28:01 pm
We've seen this game-raising energy before against us and then City last season, before they revert to type in the smaller games and as they can't replicate the one off, manic, nothing to lose performance every week. It's what we used to do them when we were shite and they were running away with the league.

It also shows how small time mentally their players are that they are walking off celebrating a draw instead of being embarrassed their billion pound squad is 13th. Keep your head down and get down the tunnel.

For years & years when Ferguson was manager United fans used to claim opposition teams were 'game raising c*nts' if they had the audacity to take points off their beloved Manchester United. Shoe is well & truly on the other foot now.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20249 on: Yesterday at 07:53:47 pm
That was definitely their cup final today. They created some very decent chances today and we struggled with their shape today. We seem to struggle against back 3. Atalanta also springs to mind. Game could have went either way today so probably a draw was a fair result. Like others have said, theyll now go and lose to shite teams again now.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20250 on: Yesterday at 07:55:25 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 06:36:53 pm
Did Amad score a hat trick? Hes walking off with the match ball. Keeping the ball after scoring an equalising goal at Anfield shows their mentality these days. Putting in a bit of effort against us is more important than anything else.

Much like the current Arsenal side have become everything Wenger hated this lot have become everything Ferguson hated. He called sides like this cheats. Cheating their fans and their manager(s) because they can get up for a game against a big team but cant be arsed in 80% of their other games.

You wont see anything anywhere near that effort against Southampton.

He was giving it to the crowd late on, if I was a Manc I'd be fuming. They are in 13th and have put some effort in on a game for the first match in weeks and think it reflects well on them
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20251 on: Yesterday at 07:59:11 pm
We got results like this at their place when they were on top.  Just one of those things.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20252 on: Yesterday at 08:08:05 pm
That was their cup final and they won a draw with 5 at the back they cant play like that against fellow lower table teams. At the end of the day We are still competing for the league, they got a point in their fight to stay out of the relegation battle. They celebrated a draw at Anfield like Burnley or Ipswich would. Their reality that onr draw wont change.  Congratulations boys
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20253 on: Yesterday at 08:11:31 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 06:36:53 pm
Did Amad score a hat trick? Hes walking off with the match ball. Keeping the ball after scoring an equalising goal at Anfield shows their mentality these days. Putting in a bit of effort against us is more important than anything else.

Much like the current Arsenal side have become everything Wenger hated this lot have become everything Ferguson hated. He called sides like this cheats. Cheating their fans and their manager(s) because they can get up for a game against a big team but cant be arsed in 80% of their other games.

You wont see anything anywhere near that effort against Southampton.
Leave them alone, biggest day of their little lives
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20254 on: Yesterday at 08:15:32 pm
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 07:55:25 pm
He was giving it to the crowd late on, if I was a Manc I'd be fuming. They are in 13th and have put some effort in on a game for the first match in weeks and think it reflects well on them

Theyve taken four points from their last seven games, which is relegation form, but those four points have come against Man City and us. The fans have been doing metaphorical laps of honour online, whilst the players have done actual ones on the pitch, which speaks volumes about the mentality running right through that club these days.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20255 on: Yesterday at 08:45:20 pm
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 07:55:25 pm
He was giving it to the crowd late on, if I was a Manc I'd be fuming. They are in 13th and have put some effort in on a game for the first match in weeks and think it reflects well on them

He gave Robbo the shush aswell. THe next Jesse Lingard giving the Scotland captain with a CL medal and a PL medal disrespect.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20256 on: Yesterday at 09:17:47 pm
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 07:55:25 pm
He was giving it to the crowd late on, if I was a Manc I'd be fuming. They are in 13th and have put some effort in on a game for the first match in weeks and think it reflects well on them

Yeah they're close on points where we were under the Owl before he was sacked aren't they? Good game from them but doesn't really help their season.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20257 on: Yesterday at 11:28:25 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 07:53:47 pm
That was definitely their cup final today. They created some very decent chances today and we struggled with their shape today. We seem to struggle against back 3. Atalanta also springs to mind. Game could have went either way today so probably a draw was a fair result. Like others have said, theyll now go and lose to shite teams again now.

Was this today?  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20258 on: Today at 02:01:57 am
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 07:55:25 pm
He was giving it to the crowd late on, if I was a Manc I'd be fuming. They are in 13th and have put some effort in on a game for the first match in weeks and think it reflects well on them
Mid-table club managed to get a point away at the leaders, can't blame them tbf  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20259 on: Today at 08:24:29 am
Their reaction to this result is a perfect display of how far theyve fallen

Not far off relegation but theyre so giddy they got a point
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20260 on: Today at 08:34:04 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:24:29 am
Their reaction to this result is a perfect display of how far theyve fallen

Not far off relegation but theyre so giddy they got a point

In a way you can't blame them. There was a few on here saying we were going to tonk them. Unfortunately, they lifted for this match while we dropped our game.

When you have 0 points from 9 against, Bournemouth & Newcastle at home and Wolves away and then you play Liverpool away anything is a bonus.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20261 on: Today at 08:36:18 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:24:29 am
Their reaction to this result is a perfect display of how far theyve fallen

Not far off relegation but theyre so giddy they got a point

They also had that pre match boost of seeing Ipswich getting pegged back late on so cant really blame them.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20262 on: Today at 08:36:31 am
Honestly felt like I watched a different game. Thought they were distinctly average and got very lucky they caught a rusty Konate (I think had Gomez been fit he wouldn't have started) and two full backs who were not at their usual level.

Jones looked like the player who gets stick and not the one who's able to run a game and the front three, well not great.

Now all I've seen is Man U fans calling us the greatest team in Europe. That will last until their next spawny result.

We've drawn a home game and neither Chelsea or Arsenal have made ground on us.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20263 on: Today at 08:39:23 am
Walking down the steps of the Kop, looked up to see them celebrating with the mutants that follow them. You snatched a draw at the league leaders, highlight of your season is it? That your level now is it?

And what the fuck where those league two goal kicks all about? Was that a tactical choice due to the pitch being heavy as fuck or just because the defence can play football?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20264 on: Today at 08:42:36 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:36:31 am
Honestly felt like I watched a different game. Thought they were distinctly average and got very lucky they caught a rusty Konate (I think had Gomez been fit he wouldn't have started) and two full backs who were not at their usual level.

Jones looked like the player who gets stick and not the one who's able to run a game and the front three, well not great.

Now all I've seen is Man U fans calling us the greatest team in Europe. That will last until their next spawny result.

We've drawn a home game and neither Chelsea or Arsenal have made ground on us.

My missus got a right cob on with me because I said the weather dragged us down to their level and refused to then speak to me. I saw nothing to suggest they were anything. My 14yr old says other than Leeds when we beat them 6-0, they're the worst team he's seen live at Anfield and that includes Norwich. When I said they cost £600 million, he agreed they're the worst full stop.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20265 on: Today at 09:16:38 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:42:36 am
My missus got a right cob on with me because I said the weather dragged us down to their level and refused to then speak to me. I saw nothing to suggest they were anything. My 14yr old says other than Leeds when we beat them 6-0, they're the worst team he's seen live at Anfield and that includes Norwich. When I said they cost £600 million, he agreed they're the worst full stop.

You're not wrong. It looked like we were a little out of rhythm as we've been so used to two games a week.

One of them. We've taken four points from them this season which is a good return in my book..swap the results so we get a 2-2 at the dump and win last night and no one is crying. Some of the reaction I've seen is weird.

Six points clear with a game in hand.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20266 on: Today at 09:21:27 am
The best bit is their manager will probably last the season and get to blow a wad on players for a 3-4-3.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20267 on: Today at 09:54:46 am
I'm going against the grain here but I think United just about deserved their point and to be honest I hope it launches the second half of their season. We've played them twice so let an improved United cause trouble for the rest of the division. Although it probably helps us if Arsenal go through in the cup, at least that game should be challenge for them now either way.

They are still 4-5 perfect transfer windows (which basically never happen) away from being a consistent, genuine team.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20268 on: Today at 10:04:31 am
I thought they done alright to be honest, we didn't take advantage in between the lines when we got through their midfield (a Coutinho in his pomp would have had a field day there) but they fought hard enough, wanted to make it a dogfight which they did and went direct at our weak spot in Trent.

If their name was something other than Manchester United we wouldn't be bothered, we'd be saying a mid-table side came to Anfield and played a formation not many play these days and gave us a good game. You could see the very early implementations of what Amorim is going to try and do there.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20269 on: Today at 10:10:28 am
They sang 'where's your famous atmosphere?' 6 times in the first half alone today. Pretty sure I also heard 'you're not singing any more.'

It's League One behaviour - Stanley won't sing that as often next week.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20270 on: Today at 10:30:18 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 10:10:28 am
They sang 'where's your famous atmosphere?' 6 times in the first half alone today. Pretty sure I also heard 'you're not singing any more.'

It's League One behaviour - Stanley won't sing that as often next week.

Fans celebrating a draw like they've just won the Champions League, the team taking a standing ovation, players taking mementos off the field with them, media fawning over them, and all because they didn't get an absolute pummeling.

"Biggest club in the world" though.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20271 on: Today at 10:34:28 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 10:04:31 am
I thought they done alright to be honest, we didn't take advantage in between the lines when we got through their midfield (a Coutinho in his pomp would have had a field day there) but they fought hard enough, wanted to make it a dogfight which they did and went direct at our weak spot in Trent.

If their name was something other than Manchester United we wouldn't be bothered, we'd be saying a mid-table side came to Anfield and played a formation not many play these days and gave us a good game. You could see the very early implementations of what Amorim is going to try and do there.

How many mid table teams cost £600 million to assemble? They were shockingly poor, for that kind of outlay, you'd expect a team that can pass, run, defend. Apparently Amorim is fuming according to the Manc at work, due to the fact that they are game raising c*nts.

They were massive helped by Trent being a fucking lazy bastard yesterday - I don't normally pile on to our players, I accept that players have off days, but when there is visibly no effort, that's unacceptable, especially for the first goal. As someone behind us said, Slot should have brought Bradley on at 2-1, although my lad said at half time.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20272 on: Today at 10:50:05 am
Who on earth gloats over a draw? The manc fans at work thats who. Weirdos
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20273 on: Today at 10:58:52 am
I knew the media would be fawning over this lot. Making out it was some sort of tactical masterclass from Utd. They are absolutely desperate for them to be BACK.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20274 on: Today at 11:01:35 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:54:46 am
I'm going against the grain here but I think United just about deserved their point and to be honest I hope it launches the second half of their season. We've played them twice so let an improved United cause trouble for the rest of the division. Although it probably helps us if Arsenal go through in the cup, at least that game should be challenge for them now either way.

They are still 4-5 perfect transfer windows (which basically never happen) away from being a consistent, genuine team.

What sort of heathen nonsense is this?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20275 on: Today at 11:02:07 am
When is the parade?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20276 on: Today at 11:04:32 am
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:30:18 am
Fans celebrating a draw like they've just won the Champions League, the team taking a standing ovation, players taking mementos off the field with them, media fawning over them, and all because they didn't get an absolute pummeling.

Diallo claiming the match ball at the end was priceless.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20277 on: Today at 11:19:21 am
I've got a load of these plonkers on my Facebook. A consequence of living in Cheshire unfortunately, they are everywhere. But it really does show the level they have reached when they are gloating over and celebrating a draw.

I don't engage with them, wouldn't waste my time, but jesus christ, you drew a game not won a treble.

How the mighty have fallen.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20278 on: Today at 11:22:07 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 10:10:28 am
They sang 'where's your famous atmosphere?' 6 times in the first half alone today. Pretty sure I also heard 'you're not singing any more.'

It's League One behaviour - Stanley won't sing that as often next week.
I've been to games against them since 1971 and I can honestly say they've always behaved like fans of lower league clubs. They are a storied club. The only club in England that has been around more and seen more than them is Liverpool. They gift themselves the tag of Biggest club in the world. It's not true, of course, but they believe it anyway. So you'd think they have a bit of culture and at least a little bit of style and class about them. Yet they've always acted like smalltime, small town, lower league fans who don't get out much.

They're a genuinely strange bunch.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #20279 on: Today at 11:23:42 am
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 11:19:21 am
I don't engage with them, wouldn't waste my time, but jesus christ, you drew a game not won a treble.
How the mighty have fallen.

Vibes of that infamous Moyes fist pump in "that" infamous draw with Fulham.

92 crosses was it?
