Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 06:36:53 pm
Did Amad score a hat trick? Hes walking off with the match ball. Keeping the ball after scoring an equalising goal at Anfield shows their mentality these days. Putting in a bit of effort against us is more important than anything else.

Much like the current Arsenal side have become everything Wenger hated this lot have become everything Ferguson hated. He called sides like this cheats. Cheating their fans and their manager(s) because they can get up for a game against a big team but cant be arsed in 80% of their other games.

You wont see anything anywhere near that effort against Southampton.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 06:39:31 pm
So that was Amorim masterclass? 
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 06:48:29 pm
This is the peak of their season. A draw at Anfield. They'll continue to be mid-table water treaders, and come the end of the season we won't even remember this game. The Manc Everton.  :wave
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 07:02:38 pm
Amorim is obviously a good coach on a tactical level, I can see lot of the bigger sides struggling against his version of the 3-4-3..

Problem for him is United still need about 7-8 players to actually be someone who can consistently finish in the top 4 positions, let alone challenge for the league.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 07:09:16 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:48:29 pm
This is the peak of their season. A draw at Anfield. They'll continue to be mid-table water treaders, and come the end of the season we won't even remember this game. The Manc Everton.  :wave
This every day of the week. For them, it's a "win". Very Everton behaviour. 6 points clear. With a game in hand. Suck on that.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 07:26:44 pm
It was their one good game in 5, and the drill will be much the same as after the Manchester derby.

Theyll have their open top bus parade during the week. Theyll embarrass themselves with some sort of banter online, and then by midweek theyll remember theyre 13th, and a point hasnt really done anything for them.

Then theyll lose to Arsenal in the cup, be crap against Southampton, publicly soil themselves at home to Rangers in Europe and then Neville will be back to whining about them the worst team in the league.  Like clockwork this lot.


Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 07:28:01 pm
We've seen this game-raising energy before against us and then City last season, before they revert to type in the smaller games and as they can't replicate the one off, manic, nothing to lose performance every week. It's what we used to do them when we were shite and they were running away with the league.

It also shows how small time mentally their players are that they are walking off celebrating a draw instead of being embarrassed their billion pound squad is 13th. Keep your head down and get down the tunnel.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 07:42:00 pm
They'll get embarrassed again before the month is out. This was their World Cup final, and frankly, we were dogshit. They'll underperform again quite soon because that's who they are; no consistency. Of course, we'll be treated to more Manc propaganda before they get beaten by Southampton or someone.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 07:45:15 pm
Quote from: Alvador on Yesterday at 07:28:01 pm
We've seen this game-raising energy before against us and then City last season, before they revert to type in the smaller games and as they can't replicate the one off, manic, nothing to lose performance every week. It's what we used to do them when we were shite and they were running away with the league.

It also shows how small time mentally their players are that they are walking off celebrating a draw instead of being embarrassed their billion pound squad is 13th. Keep your head down and get down the tunnel.

For years & years when Ferguson was manager United fans used to claim opposition teams were 'game raising c*nts' if they had the audacity to take points off their beloved Manchester United. Shoe is well & truly on the other foot now.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 07:53:47 pm
That was definitely their cup final today. They created some very decent chances today and we struggled with their shape today. We seem to struggle against back 3. Atalanta also springs to mind. Game could have went either way today so probably a draw was a fair result. Like others have said, theyll now go and lose to shite teams again now.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 07:55:25 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 06:36:53 pm
Did Amad score a hat trick? Hes walking off with the match ball. Keeping the ball after scoring an equalising goal at Anfield shows their mentality these days. Putting in a bit of effort against us is more important than anything else.

Much like the current Arsenal side have become everything Wenger hated this lot have become everything Ferguson hated. He called sides like this cheats. Cheating their fans and their manager(s) because they can get up for a game against a big team but cant be arsed in 80% of their other games.

You wont see anything anywhere near that effort against Southampton.

He was giving it to the crowd late on, if I was a Manc I'd be fuming. They are in 13th and have put some effort in on a game for the first match in weeks and think it reflects well on them
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 07:59:11 pm
We got results like this at their place when they were on top.  Just one of those things.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 08:08:05 pm
That was their cup final and they won a draw with 5 at the back they cant play like that against fellow lower table teams. At the end of the day We are still competing for the league, they got a point in their fight to stay out of the relegation battle. They celebrated a draw at Anfield like Burnley or Ipswich would. Their reality that onr draw wont change.  Congratulations boys
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 08:11:31 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 06:36:53 pm
Did Amad score a hat trick? Hes walking off with the match ball. Keeping the ball after scoring an equalising goal at Anfield shows their mentality these days. Putting in a bit of effort against us is more important than anything else.

Much like the current Arsenal side have become everything Wenger hated this lot have become everything Ferguson hated. He called sides like this cheats. Cheating their fans and their manager(s) because they can get up for a game against a big team but cant be arsed in 80% of their other games.

You wont see anything anywhere near that effort against Southampton.
Leave them alone, biggest day of their little lives
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 08:15:32 pm
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 07:55:25 pm
He was giving it to the crowd late on, if I was a Manc I'd be fuming. They are in 13th and have put some effort in on a game for the first match in weeks and think it reflects well on them

Theyve taken four points from their last seven games, which is relegation form, but those four points have come against Man City and us. The fans have been doing metaphorical laps of honour online, whilst the players have done actual ones on the pitch, which speaks volumes about the mentality running right through that club these days.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 08:45:20 pm
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 07:55:25 pm
He was giving it to the crowd late on, if I was a Manc I'd be fuming. They are in 13th and have put some effort in on a game for the first match in weeks and think it reflects well on them

He gave Robbo the shush aswell. THe next Jesse Lingard giving the Scotland captain with a CL medal and a PL medal disrespect.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 09:17:47 pm
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 07:55:25 pm
He was giving it to the crowd late on, if I was a Manc I'd be fuming. They are in 13th and have put some effort in on a game for the first match in weeks and think it reflects well on them

Yeah they're close on points where we were under the Owl before he was sacked aren't they? Good game from them but doesn't really help their season.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 11:28:25 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 07:53:47 pm
That was definitely their cup final today. They created some very decent chances today and we struggled with their shape today. We seem to struggle against back 3. Atalanta also springs to mind. Game could have went either way today so probably a draw was a fair result. Like others have said, theyll now go and lose to shite teams again now.

Was this today?  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 02:01:57 am
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 07:55:25 pm
He was giving it to the crowd late on, if I was a Manc I'd be fuming. They are in 13th and have put some effort in on a game for the first match in weeks and think it reflects well on them
Mid-table club managed to get a point away at the leaders, can't blame them tbf  ;D
