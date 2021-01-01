We've seen this game-raising energy before against us and then City last season, before they revert to type in the smaller games and as they can't replicate the one off, manic, nothing to lose performance every week. It's what we used to do them when we were shite and they were running away with the league.



It also shows how small time mentally their players are that they are walking off celebrating a draw instead of being embarrassed their billion pound squad is 13th. Keep your head down and get down the tunnel.