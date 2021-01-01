It was their one good game in 5, and the drill will be much the same as after the Manchester derby.
Theyll have their open top bus parade during the week. Theyll embarrass themselves with some sort of banter online, and then by midweek theyll remember theyre 13th, and a point hasnt really done anything for them.
Then theyll lose to Arsenal in the cup, be crap against Southampton, publicly soil themselves at home to Rangers in Europe and then Neville will be back to whining about them the worst team in the league. Like clockwork this lot.