Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1126140 times)

Today at 09:14:36 am
jacobs chains:
I used to go to the Oldham games when I couldn't afford to go to our games. The 3-3 at Maine road was one of the best games of football I've ever been to in terms of action over quality, and the atmosphere in the Oldham end was crazy. The game that saved Ferguson was the semi at Wembley when as you say all Hughes scored in the last minute. All the talk locally was he was getting sacked if he didn't win and, naturally enough, 'Sacked in the morning' rang out like a glorious hymn to the footballing gods. Pity..

I used to have a soft spot for that Oldham team. Loads of good cup runs around that time, including making a League Cup final. Can still reel off most of the team I think!

Surely Ferguson wouldnt have been sacked if theyd lost that 94 semi. Hed just win their first title in donkeys and were on course to win a second. Sadly!
Today at 09:22:18 am
Ghost Town:
Yep, same here. I was expecting us to do very well, and be joint favourites for the league, with City, not because I knew anything about Slot (I knew nothing about him), but because I knew a lot about Klopp and about the squad he had assembled

He just left a wonderful team didn't he. Knowing how we run as a club too, I reckon Slot was identified at least 18 months ago and spoken to, with a view to being manager next summer when Kloppwasdue to leave. No evidence just a belief, especially as he spoke with Hughes last February.

Meanwhile it appears the Mancs write names on Michael McIntyres wheel , spin it and choose who it lands on.
Jurgen YNWA

Today at 09:25:00 am
Red Beret:
That's Alice Abrahams. When she does that I keep thinking in my head, "Alice.exe has stopped working, please close the app." ;D

Alice and Goldbridge are the sanest ones out the lot of them, and at least Alice can be objective and gives stats/game analysis. But a lot of these reaction videos finish off by showing their pre-match predictions, and they're so arrogant and off the wall in their delusions - it's little wonder they all have a break down during the game!

'Sane' as in they've both cottoned on that LFC coverage gets them more clicks/revenue. No problem with that, but it's deffo 'business' dressed up as 'balance'/'fair coverage'.

I'll confess to liking some of Goldbridge's patter though.
Today at 09:49:46 am
A Red Abroad:
'Sane' as in they've both cottoned on that LFC coverage gets them more clicks/revenue. No problem with that, but it's deffo 'business' dressed up as 'balance'/'fair coverage'.

I'll confess to liking some of Goldbridge's patter though.

They're prepared to engage with supporters outside the United fanbase. They realised there are likely more people tuning in to hopefully watch United lose than there are supporters looking for a United win. The pair of them aren't above lobbing clickbait grenades, but like I said, Alice at least goes into some of the stats. I like Goldbridge, but he does still spout some right bollocks. :D
Today at 09:51:22 am
Red Beret:
They're prepared to engage with supporters outside the United fanbase. They realised there are likely more people tuning in to hopefully watch United lose than there are supporters looking for a United win. The pair of them aren't above lobbing clickbait grenades, but like I said, Alice at least goes into some of the stats. I like Goldbridge, but he does still spout some right bollocks. :D

That's his 'USP'.  ;D
Today at 09:56:18 am

Ghost Town:
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:01:38 am
It's all an act, designed to fool people into thinking they're watching genuine reactions. There's nothing real about any of them.

It's near enough scripted material. With some of them you can pinpoint the day they realised that the way to make money was to target certain fanbases, such as Liverpool fans, and give them what they want to see, even though it's fake

It's why I'm not subbed to any of them and will typically watch reaction mashups rather than their actual videos. Goldbridge for instance predicted a 2 nil loss to Newcastle - but he still completely loses his shit when the goals are scored, like he's actually surprised.

Flying Pig is probably the biggest offender when it comes to scripts. There's no way those outbursts of "gashtasticpenetratedbyscousegitsaneurysmlargebowlofporridgemelterrrrrrr" are spontaneous.

In any case, fair play to them. It's more entertaining than the drivel put out by Sky, BT, Amazon etc.
Today at 10:04:12 am

Ghost Town:
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:03:46 am
Yep, same here. I was expecting us to do very well, and be joint favourites for the league, with City, not because I knew anything about Slot (I knew nothing about him), but because I knew a lot about Klopp and about the squad he had assembled
Same as me .
Id never heard of Arne slot but once I looked him up and saw what he was about I was very impressed and optimistic.
A quiet unassuming fellow just wanting to get on with the job ,carrying on the great work his predecessor did with the minimum of fuss .
As Rob says I too looked at it like shanks to bob paisley appointment.it was exactly the same for most of us back in 74 ,Bob who ? .
Again he was a quiet unassuming fellow who just wanted to carry on the great job his predecessor did with the minimum of fuss.And he didnt even want the job.
They both began their managerial career with Liverpool on the 17th of August exactly 50 years to the day apart .
Bob finished his first year in second ,lets hope Arne goes one better
Its looking good
Today at 10:30:18 am

GreatEx:
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 03:58:15 am
We're a midtable squad with a midtable manager that has been fortunate to face injury-blighted relegation fodder every week, with an assist from LiVARpool.

Don't forget the mild doping, effective enough to have Salah & others tearing round the pitch game after game, but diluted enough to never show up in tests.
