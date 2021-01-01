« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 500 501 502 503 504 [505]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1125385 times)

Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,139
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20160 on: Yesterday at 05:04:55 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 04:42:44 pm
Fair enough, I have heard he'd put on an extra yard of pace.


That's Garnacho
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,137
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20161 on: Yesterday at 05:05:41 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 04:40:14 pm

He was saying that Liverpool got lucky this year because City have gone to shit. Slot is lucky that he has all the players that Klopp 'bought'. Said Slot can only be judged when he has 'brought in' his own players, especially when Salah will need replacing. I find it an incredible take as there is absolutely no 'luck' involved in where Liverpool are, its down to how well run the club is but I'm quite happy for them to continue believing in this 'luck' thing, long may it continue. They really are living in the past and think it's all about the manager, they thought we were finished when Klopp left. I admit he was key but there is a lot more to it than that.

You're right on the delusion. Yes, there has been a degree of luck - nobody, including ourselves, expected us to be heading a title race this season - but it was solid planning by Klopp and the team behind the scenes that meant Liverpool were best placed to capitalise on Abu Dhabi FC's demise.

Compared to Arsenal and Chelsea randomly spunking money and seeing what sticks, The evidence is clear that we have a strong squad and the right manager and a team that knows what it's doing. Yes it can be frustrating sometime, and everybody makes mistakes. But you have to be a special kind of shit to repeatedly make the same blunders United have over the past decade or so.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,784
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20162 on: Yesterday at 05:18:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:31:20 pm
That must be the 89/90 season? My brother in law was at Villa Park on boxing Day 1989 and they were all singing "Fuck off Fergie" at Half Time as they trudged off. Wish they'd pulled the fucking trigger

Yeah that's the one

Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,246
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20163 on: Yesterday at 05:57:02 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 04:40:14 pm
...He was saying that Liverpool got lucky this year because City have gone to shit. Slot is lucky that he has all the players that Klopp 'bought'. Said Slot can only be judged when he has 'brought in' his own players, especially when Salah will need replacing. I find it an incredible take as there is absolutely no 'luck' involved in where Liverpool are, its down to how well run the club is but I'm quite happy for them to continue believing in this 'luck' thing, long may it continue. They really are living in the past and think it's all about the manager, they thought we were finished when Klopp left. I admit he was key but there is a lot more to it than that.

Where do you even start with that? 🙃

Luck? Well every club needs some of that in any campaign. Every team that wins anything will be able to point to some aspect within the season where something fell their way. There will be things that didn't go their way too.

Lucky that Abu Dhabi have gone to shit? Does he mean how Man United got lucky in the 90s and beyond as Liverpool went to relative shit too? Maybe he means how United hardly had any real competition during the Ferguson era? Maybe he was recalling getting battered by Bayern in '99 but bagging Big Ears with two scruffy goals at the death despite being pummelled for 90 minutes?

Luck, eh. Doesn't the entire 'Manchester City' thing itself have everything to do with luck? A nondescript yoyo club being bought out by a despot nation state for sportswashing purposes then purchasing trophies. I'd call that one hell of a slice of luck for the blue quarter of Manchester. There's nothing of merit there. They won the despot lottery then bought things.

Slot is lucky because he has Klopp's players? Would that be the Klopp they said was washed up? Players they said were past it and a team well past its peak? 🤔

Slot can only be judged once he's bought his own team? Yet they judge their new managers on day one and always claim that he's the best. How come their own managers don't have to replace their whole team with their own players before it's ok to judge them?

How come everything they win is all down to their supposed brilliance, yet anything we win is down to luck and the decline of others?

This fella sounds like a lot of shortsighted opposition fans who don't really understand how life works. They don't seem to understand or recognise continuity planning and good management. Putting everything down to luck is just a coping mechanism. It's easier to deal with your grief if you can deride your rivals success and pin it on luck rather than talent, hard work, foresight and planning.

In the Ferguson era United enjoyed monumental luck at times, but at least some of us can also acknowledge that his drive, determination, planning, focus and talent where the overriding factors in their success and got them in a position to capitalise on any luck that fell their way.

Slot? Well let's judge him now on how he's doing now. No need to wait a decade before having an opinion. If United can proclaim any new manager that comes through their revolving door as 'best in the world' I'm sure Slot can be lauded for his efforts so far.

I have to say, it's lovely hearing so much utter nonsense from so many United fans. So many of them seem really confused these days. I mean genuinely bewildered. The game overtook them and passed them by some years ago now, and they still can't grasp how or why. Like late 80s Everton, they believed they'd made it and that was that. Everton didn't have a clue about how to cultivate continuity, so they reverted to type very quickly. Post Ferguson, United didn't have a clue either. They never have had other than under Ferguson. I mean they were relegated just six years after their first European Cup win too. If we're talking about luck, United had a massive slice of it it hiring Ferguson. Then another monumental slice when they decided to stick with him as they were about to sack him and the fans were demanding his sacking. Their biggest slice of luck was Liverpool's own decline, basically giving them a free run to often win titles with fairly low points totals.

Luck, eh? That's only something Liverpool get. Or so we're told.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:02:39 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Tepid water

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,104
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20164 on: Yesterday at 06:04:59 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 02:32:44 pm
Looking forward to more years of watching Maguire do his little skip whenever they concede
I think hes their second best player to be honest
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,149
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20165 on: Yesterday at 06:05:39 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 04:40:14 pm
He did agree that the players are shit but that's down to the 'buys' by the previous managers. Er...okay?

I'm not sure the backroom setup and DoF is a concept they understand, I was saying that Liverpool are in a strong position now due to a good setup and strong player / coach recruitment. He said we haven't been that good at recruitment for the past 30 years! Personally I'm only interested in the last 10 and it was a strange number to throw out but it just shows you where their heads are, as you say desperate.

He was saying that Liverpool got lucky this year because City have gone to shit. Slot is lucky that he has all the players that Klopp 'bought'. Said Slot can only be judged when he has 'brought in' his own players, especially when Salah will need replacing. I find it an incredible take as there is absolutely no 'luck' involved in where Liverpool are, its down to how well run the club is but I'm quite happy for them to continue believing in this 'luck' thing, long may it continue. They really are living in the past and think it's all about the manager, they thought we were finished when Klopp left. I admit he was key but there is a lot more to it than that.

I think he was probably confused by a scenario where bringing in a new manager doesn't require you to immediately buy a new starting eleven due to having bought well in the past and hiring somebody whose footballing philosophy matches that of the club he is joining, none of that is anything they have experience of as they have lurched from one random manager signing to the next with no semblance of a plan let alone a coherent one.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,764
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20166 on: Yesterday at 06:21:21 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Yesterday at 12:13:40 pm
They're obsessed with the current 'big thing' rather than looking at what they already have and what sort of manager might get the best out of them.

I think if they want the manager to get the best out of that squad, they could do worse than look at P.T Barnum.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,764
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20167 on: Yesterday at 06:21:49 pm »
Quote from: Tepid water on Yesterday at 06:04:59 pm
I think hes their second best player to be honest

Who's their best.

He has shown a good attitude with them to be fair.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,282
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20168 on: Yesterday at 06:25:26 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on January  2, 2025, 10:50:22 pm
Never forget that a lot of these shitheads were on the pitch after their champions league final win in  2008 .how did they celebrate ? ..oh yes thats right with rousing rendition of  we won it 3 times without killing no one 
Wow. This is shocking. I did not know this.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20169 on: Yesterday at 06:25:51 pm »
Quote from: Tepid water on Yesterday at 06:04:59 pm
I think hes their second best player to be honest
As shit as he is, its hard to disagree with that.
Logged

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20170 on: Yesterday at 06:30:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:57:02 pm
Where do you even start with that? 🙃

Luck? Well every club needs some of that in any campaign. Every team that wins anything will be able to point to some aspect within the season where something fell their way. There will be things that didn't go their way too.

Lucky that Abu Dhabi have gone to shit? Does he mean how Man United got lucky in the 90s and beyond as Liverpool went to relative shit too? Maybe he means how United hardly had any real competition during the Ferguson era? Maybe he was recalling getting battered by Bayern in '99 but bagging Big Ears with two scruffy goals at the death despite being pummelled for 90 minutes?

Luck, eh. Doesn't the entire 'Manchester City' thing itself have everything to do with luck? A nondescript yoyo club being bought out by a despot nation state for sportswashing purposes then purchasing trophies. I'd call that one hell of a slice of luck for the blue quarter of Manchester. There's nothing of merit there. They won the despot lottery then bought things.

Slot is lucky because he has Klopp's players? Would that be the Klopp they said was washed up? Players they said were past it and a team well past its peak? 🤔

Slot can only be judged once he's bought his own team? Yet they judge their new managers on day one and always claim that he's the best. How come their own managers don't have to replace their whole team with their own players before it's ok to judge them?

How come everything they win is all down to their supposed brilliance, yet anything we win is down to luck and the decline of others?

This fella sounds like a lot of shortsighted opposition fans who don't really understand how life works. They don't seem to understand or recognise continuity planning and good management. Putting everything down to luck is just a coping mechanism. It's easier to deal with your grief if you can deride your rivals success and pin it on luck rather than talent, hard work, foresight and planning.

In the Ferguson era United enjoyed monumental luck at times, but at least some of us can also acknowledge that his drive, determination, planning, focus and talent where the overriding factors in their success and got them in a position to capitalise on any luck that fell their way.

Slot? Well let's judge him now on how he's doing now. No need to wait a decade before having an opinion. If United can proclaim any new manager that comes through their revolving door as 'best in the world' I'm sure Slot can be lauded for his efforts so far.

I have to say, it's lovely hearing so much utter nonsense from so many United fans. So many of them seem really confused these days. I mean genuinely bewildered. The game overtook them and passed them by some years ago now, and they still can't grasp how or why. Like late 80s Everton, they believed they'd made it and that was that. Everton didn't have a clue about how to cultivate continuity, so they reverted to type very quickly. Post Ferguson, United didn't have a clue either. They never have had other than under Ferguson. I mean they were relegated just six years after their first European Cup win too. If we're talking about luck, United had a massive slice of it it hiring Ferguson. Then another monumental slice when they decided to stick with him as they were about to sack him and the fans were demanding his sacking. Their biggest slice of luck was Liverpool's own decline, basically giving them a free run to often win titles with fairly low points totals.

Luck, eh? That's only something Liverpool get. Or so we're told.
Great post Sos ,as always
Logged

Offline Irishred1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20171 on: Yesterday at 06:36:51 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 02:47:36 pm
Funnily enough I just got recommended a bunch of Goldbridge watchalongs of us smashing them over the past 5 or so seasons, and in every one Maguire was diabolical. His redemption arc at united is baffling as he doesn't seem to have improved at all, they've just had other shit players taking the spotlight for a bit.
The less players play at United the more the fan base hype them up
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,208
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20172 on: Yesterday at 06:39:02 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 04:40:14 pm
Was talking to one the other day and I said I'm surprised that they looked worse now and that I wasn't convinced about 3-4-3 in the Premier League. His response, Bournemouth play it and in the past Chelsea have been successful with it. Er...okay?

Got talking about Jim Brexit sacking all the staff and he was saying a lot of it is media hype and costs do need cutting, some staff are reportedly on massive wages. Er...okay?

He did agree that the players are shit but that's down to the 'buys' by the previous managers. Er...okay?

I'm not sure the backroom setup and DoF is a concept they understand, I was saying that Liverpool are in a strong position now due to a good setup and strong player / coach recruitment. He said we haven't been that good at recruitment for the past 30 years! Personally I'm only interested in the last 10 and it was a strange number to throw out but it just shows you where their heads are, as you say desperate.

He was saying that Liverpool got lucky this year because City have gone to shit. Slot is lucky that he has all the players that Klopp 'bought'. Said Slot can only be judged when he has 'brought in' his own players, especially when Salah will need replacing. I find it an incredible take as there is absolutely no 'luck' involved in where Liverpool are, its down to how well run the club is but I'm quite happy for them to continue believing in this 'luck' thing, long may it continue. They really are living in the past and think it's all about the manager, they thought we were finished when Klopp left. I admit he was key but there is a lot more to it than that.

After reading Ian Grahams book, one of the biggest changes to Liverpool is the introduction of a coherent strategy across the club which encompasses playing style and recruitment. Gone of the days of Rodgers who chased Benteke for 2 seasons, despite all the evidence to the contrary regarding his suitability for our playing style.
Klopp worked with the analytics team and Edwards choosing players who fitted the system they introduced. From the u7s at the academy to the first team, we play the same way. We recruit the same type of player, thats why we have Quansah, Jones, Bradley, and others, all able to slip into the first team without any difficulty.
Slot was chosen using the same sort of analysis, making sure he was a good fit for us.
They dont realise that when people say their analytics at Carrington are shit, they dont mean they need iPads.
They need a good director of football who knows what style of play they want, they then need a team who can they identify players that fit that style. Along with a manager who knows how to deploy them.
When all the FSGout dickheads scream for the latest shiny toy and moan because we didnt buy XY or Z, they dont realise that they now only buy players who fit the system. United are still trying to find a good DoF, having sacked one DoF for pointing out that Amorims style required a whole new squad.
Now they have to find 3 centre backs who can play a high line for starters. Thats before they look at midfield, or a striker.
They aint doing that in one window, and now we read that Maguire is having his contract renewed. So Harry and De Ligt and Martinez will be his option for a while.
Jingo Jimmy Brexit is sticking his nose in, because he thinks he can run a football team like he runs his car manufacturing business, making reliable good old British Land Rover Defender type vehicles - in France
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Tepid water

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,104
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20173 on: Yesterday at 06:45:45 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:21:49 pm
Who's their best.

He has shown a good attitude with them to be fair.
Its Fernandes.  Because, on his day, hes really dangerous. 

Yes, hes an arm flapping knob too, but I think hes their best
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,764
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20174 on: Yesterday at 06:51:08 pm »
Quote from: Tepid water on Yesterday at 06:45:45 pm
Its Fernandes.  Because, on his day, hes really dangerous. 

Yes, hes an arm flapping knob too, but I think hes their best
True.
Id suggest comparing how many wins they've had when either / both are missing, but it's such a small sample ....
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,846
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20175 on: Yesterday at 09:30:45 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 01:46:49 pm
Move over Hemingway's "For Sale. Baby shoes, never worn". I think we've found a sadder sentence in the english language.

@TheAthleticFC

Manchester United are set to trigger the one-year option in Harry Maguires contract with the club starving for leaders on the pitch according to head coach Ruben Amorim.


"Get West Ham on the blower"
"But you fucked them off last season"
'I'm Harry Mafuckinguire"
"And?"
"Right. I'm pleading guilty"
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Tepid water

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,104
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20176 on: Yesterday at 09:32:15 pm »
What HAS happened to his Greek case?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,846
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20177 on: Yesterday at 09:43:23 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 03:06:30 pm
This one?

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/man-utd-board-member-recalls-21051645

Not sure what had gone on before but it was deffo the Forest cup game that saved his arse. Was it a replay? Anyway, the other c*nt in that whole sorry, corrupt era was Gill. He pulled all the strings behind the scenes at the FA and the PL. Snake in the grass
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,678
  • Dutch Class
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20178 on: Yesterday at 09:46:30 pm »
Logged

Offline Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 849
  • gerrup the yard
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20179 on: Yesterday at 10:13:54 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:04:55 pm
That's Garnacho

 :lmao
Brilliant..had me laughing for ages
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,784
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20180 on: Yesterday at 10:21:37 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:43:23 pm
Not sure what had gone on before but it was deffo the Forest cup game that saved his arse. Was it a replay? Anyway, the other c*nt in that whole sorry, corrupt era was Gill. He pulled all the strings behind the scenes at the FA and the PL. Snake in the grass

The rags were reporting he was gonna be sacked if they got beat by Forest, they won 1-0 with a goal from Mark Robins, Edwards denied the stories so no idea if they were true or not, the story in that link was from Knighton's book, he's a chancer of the highest order so wouldn't believe a word he said either

Their support wanted the arl tramp gone though, they were screaming for his head and had banners outside the training ground, somehow they scraped through in the cup and think they were close to going out in the semi against Oldham? remember them playing them in 2 semis with Les Hughes scoring a last minute equaliser in one of them but not sure if that was 1990 or the one a few years later?
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,900
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20181 on: Yesterday at 10:30:00 pm »
In 1990 (just after wed lost 4-3 to Palace) they drew 3-3 with Oldham. From memory (and listening through my tears in the way back from Villa Park!) the lead changed hands a few times. Someone got a late equaliser. Maybe Danny Wallace?

Think they then won the replay 1-0 or 2-1. Maybe 2-2 as I have memories of Andy Ritchie pulling one back late on.

In 1994 they got the last minute equaliser from Hughes after Neil Dissa Poynton put Oldham ahead. Think they won the replay quite comfortably.
Logged

Offline Tepid water

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,104
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20182 on: Yesterday at 10:32:11 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:46:30 pm
Trial date got moved because of a strike

https://apnews.com/article/harry-maguire-greece-trial-postponed-manchester-united-782b8aa6400524d77961b238069527ac
Whaaaat!

4 1/2 years after the event? 


Like the court case will just be full of people saying if Im honest I dont remember.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 849
  • gerrup the yard
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20183 on: Yesterday at 10:57:45 pm »
Quote from: Tepid water on Yesterday at 10:32:11 pm
Whaaaat!

4 1/2 years after the event? 


Like the court case will just be full of people saying if Im honest I dont remember.


 :)
I'd hazard a guess, just a guess mind, that the Greek legal system probably has a shout at being even more convoluted than the British one..
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,709
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20184 on: Today at 12:57:31 am »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on January  2, 2025, 10:50:22 pm
This is it .their arrogance has known no bounds ,were Man Utd we do what we want  they would sing every game and that summed them up but now its ,oh poor us ,wah ,wah,wah ,its not fair .
Well fuck them ,Im enjoying every second of this shit show of theres .watching that odious piece of shit Neville cracking up in front of our eyes with camel lips next to him trying not to cry bruv, no wot a meen bruv, oles  at the wheel man ,Utd are back ,and the rest of those class of 92 shitheads who did their masters ( whiskey nose) bidding getting all the sly digs in at us at every opportunity like the lap dogs they are.
Never forget that a lot of these shitheads were on the pitch after their champions league final win in  2008 .how did they celebrate ? ..oh yes thats right with rousing rendition of  we won it 3 times without killing no one 
Pure class these lads ,the pinnacle of their careers and all they can do is sing derogatory songs about the club and city that they are obsessed with and fear the most .but as they never tired of telling us ..their man Utd they do what they want fuck them ,fuck them again and again ,the whole fucking lot of them .
Yep fuck the lot of em, even the ones who pretend to be level headed and fair to your face but guaranteed they join in with all the anti Liverpool shite the rest of the time.
Logged

Offline Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,709
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20185 on: Today at 01:49:30 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:37:36 pm
Just a reminder of their arrogance...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/m-gUdXI-zc0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/m-gUdXI-zc0</a>
What a fooking glorious watch that was 😂😂😂

And what a mixture of strange creatures they all were, each one with their own unique mental condition 😂 especially Killer Heels at the end with her '7,7,7,7,7,7,7,7 😂😂😂
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,186
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20186 on: Today at 03:06:56 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 02:41:43 pm
Very likely. With Lindelof and Evans also out of contract in the summer, they probably can't afford to lose him ...

I didn't realise Lindelof was still with them. Another 35m success story.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,459
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20187 on: Today at 03:51:18 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 04:40:14 pm
...
He was saying that Liverpool got lucky this year because City have gone to shit. Slot is lucky that he has all the players that Klopp 'bought'. Said Slot can only be judged when he has 'brought in' his own players, especially when Salah will need replacing. I find it an incredible take as there is absolutely no 'luck' involved in where Liverpool are, its down to how well run the club is but I'm quite happy for them to continue believing in this 'luck' thing, long may it continue. They really are living in the past and think it's all about the manager, they thought we were finished when Klopp left. I admit he was key but there is a lot more to it than that.
They can't make their minds up - either we made a midtable signing as a manager, coupled with not really that good of a squad, coupled with the fact that we didn't make any signings, or... Klopp left us a good squad and the manager's lucky, and we are lucky cause of the reasons above.

Which is it?

Only advice I have for him is- HAHAHAHHAHAHHAAH - Nevermind us, look at United! L0L! :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,186
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20188 on: Today at 03:58:15 am »
We're a midtable squad with a midtable manager that has been fortunate to face injury-blighted relegation fodder every week, with an assist from LiVARpool.
Logged

Online jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,543
  • Brah, it's like Billy Withers..
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #20189 on: Today at 06:51:23 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:30:00 pm
In 1990 (just after wed lost 4-3 to Palace) they drew 3-3 with Oldham. From memory (and listening through my tears in the way back from Villa Park!) the lead changed hands a few times. Someone got a late equaliser. Maybe Danny Wallace?

Think they then won the replay 1-0 or 2-1. Maybe 2-2 as I have memories of Andy Ritchie pulling one back late on.

In 1994 they got the last minute equaliser from Hughes after Neil Dissa Poynton put Oldham ahead. Think they won the replay quite comfortably.

I used to go to the Oldham games when I couldn't afford to go to our games. The 3-3 at Maine road was one of the best games of football I've ever been to in terms of action over quality, and the atmosphere in the Oldham end was crazy. The game that saved Ferguson was the semi at Wembley when as you say all Hughes scored in the last minute. All the talk locally was he was getting sacked if he didn't win and, naturally enough, 'Sacked in the morning' rang out like a glorious hymn to the footballing gods. Pity..
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 500 501 502 503 504 [505]   Go Up
« previous next »
 