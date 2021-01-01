« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

BarryCrocker

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19960 on: Yesterday at 11:31:42 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:54:41 pm
I reckon slott bribes the united kit man to issue his players with forest kits. They are then totally screwed.
The odds make sense , a spawny one goal win to them is about as likely as us winning by four or more.

Don't want Man United playing at Forest levels.
A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19961 on: Yesterday at 11:33:48 pm
Bobinhood

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19962 on: Yesterday at 11:45:49 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 07:38:38 pm
They'll play 5 at the back, throw themselves at everything, dive when they can and hope to nick something on the break.

ya i laughed at this because its true  ;D 

I get history but right now i feel we are too much for them no matter what they try, and smarter and tougher as well, by some distance. We smashed them at ot. So that's what they will do no doubt.

Id be pretty surprised if we didn't win by at least a couple of goals. Maybe Rested St Rashford will present a threat. I kind of feel Mo will rip them a new one though.
Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19963 on: Today at 01:06:37 am
We haven't won a single game this year, that should give the Mancs some hope...
SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19964 on: Today at 01:09:27 am
we're unbeaten this year, the Mancs will be shitting themselves.
Motty

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19965 on: Today at 02:59:47 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 04:45:08 pm
You and me both.

I've lost count of the arguments I've had with mates telling me "He's alright really" as they bought into his 'punditry', MFN and The Overlap.

Even Copey (former TAW and more recently TLC) seems to like him.

*shudder*

To each their own like... but not for me.

He's a ratc*nt of the highest order. (Just in my opinion, others are welcome to hold differing views.) :)
Nah same view here, I'd love nothing more than to stamp on his head until there was nothing left but mush. How the fuck he's kept in a job when he's as biased as he is is beyond me!?!?
latortuga

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19966 on: Today at 06:04:10 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 07:38:38 pm
They'll play 5 at the back, throw themselves at everything, dive when they can and hope to nick something on the break.

Given they create very little going forward, it would really frustrate the hell out of me if we concede early at home for the 3rd time in a row.  Survive the first 20 minutes without doing that and we should be okay.

I think fans need to also remember the disappointment of last season and their part in that.  The atmosphere in the ground seemed to reflect a crowd that just expected them to rollover for us and they didn't. 

This needs to be hostile from the off to spark the right emotion within our players and fans. 

No mercy.

