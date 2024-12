They are genuinely a loss away from being in a relegation battle.



Despite the arrival of INEOS they’re still a poorly run club. Their current situation has stemmed from their terrible decision making. They clearly wanted to sack ten Hag in the summer, but kept him on and gave him free rein to waste another shedload of money on players he wanted. They sack him a third of a way into the season and then bring in a manager - who has a completely different style of play and who they should have got in the summer - and then sack their director of football.



What a mess. Amorim was probably a good choice but they dropped him in to such a different position and at such a difficult time that he may not be able to earn the respect of the players and fans when they finish 15th. I don’t envy him, but he knew what he was getting himself in to.



I think you are being a little generous to ineos there, because of them, united is actually a worse run club than they had already been for a while, it is shocking how badly they are messing up everything from the squad, backroom staff all the way down to the pointlessly petty fucking over of all the regular workers at the club.I'm not convinced Amorim would be a good choice for any club unless they were already playing 3 or 5 at the back and had a load of money to spend in a transfer window to bring in enough players to help transition a squad over to his choice of formation, he simply doesn't have the pragmatism needed to be a top coach if he won't adjust his own tactics to whatever squad is available to him.