It really is beautiful isn't it? 25 years of hard work and just over a decade after he left and they're worse than when he came in 😂



The fruits of 25 years of labour, gone.



It also shows how incredibly hard it is to build an empire, and how it's even harder still to maintain it. I grew up with 70s and 80s Liverpool, and I honestly never thought it possible for what we had to end. It genuinely felt like it would go on forever. I was young, and I couldn't see the sheer amount of hard work and meticulous planning that went in every single day to maintain what we were back then. It actually looked easy.The 90s came as a shock. I was getting a bit older by then, though, and could see the cracks. We were never as bad as this horrific United, though. They are an embarrassing shambles. It's all of their own making, of course. Their unbridled arrogance did for them. They'd seen our empire slip away in their recent memories. That was one hell of a lesson to learn from, but they not only ignored that lesson, they laughed at it and went on record saying they were too big for it to happen to them. Hello Giggseh.I bet the Romans felt the same. Too big to fall, and things would go on forever because ... well, they just will...Say what you like about Ferguson. Yes, he was a bully. Yes, he was obnoxious. But he knew how to work his arse off in order to build success. He had real drive and laser-like focus. A bit of a twat, but a no nonsense twat who knew what it took to build success. He actually learned a lot from watching Liverpool and how we went about things. He dragged a failing club that still thought it was Hollywood into the world of real graft and focus. Thing is, as soon as he left they slipped straight back into Hollywood mode. The work ethic went. Sentimentality kicked in. They carried on believing their own hype. Lessons weren't heeded. Arrogance reigned.Since then they've lurched from one embarrassment to another. All the time still clinging to the cringey "but we're Manchser Yernarted" mantra as club after club overtake them. Brighton are far better run than them and are a far better team than them. Let that fact, and it is a fact, sink in for a moment. Brighton have overtaken them.United have become victim to their own pomposity and arrogance. This makes it even more delicious to the outside observer like us. They still sing "You've seen United, now fuck off home" to opposition fans. All as they decline in spectacular fashion, back to the mediocrity they came from pre-Ferguson.Thing is, believe your own hype and stop putting in the hard work, and you will always eventually lose what you had, then find it incredibly difficult to get it back. Look at this United and late 80s Everton for classic examples. Once it happens, you start chasing it. You get sentimental and believe ex players will bring back the glory days. Look how they went for the massively out of his depth Solskjaer. Look how Everton always wheeled out the ludicrous Duncan Ferguson to rally everyone.Liverpool got sentimental too. We chased it as well. And that should have been a big lesson for United to learn from and heed. Their sheer arrogance meant they ignored it and ploughed on regardless. This is the result. Our dynasty was bigger because it was domestic and European. Theirs was predominantly domestic. They still refused to learn anything from our decline and use the knowledge to prevent their own. They now have the situation their approach deserves. Plain and simple.It's absolutely beautiful to watch it burn. Even more satisfying to see it was their own pompous arrogance that lit the fire that's consuming them. They're too far gone now. Nothing short of a Klopp can turn them around, and even then it would take years. United are a gutless entity. A rusting hulk marooned on the rocks as better captained ships cruise on past. It's delightful.