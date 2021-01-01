« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1104532 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19840 on: Today at 11:24:04 am »
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19841 on: Today at 11:29:30 am »
I had a little shufty at Red Cafe - and was surprised to find multiple posts in praise of Liverpool's play, mangement and administration. Plus topics lauding individual players such as Mo and Mac. It was almost as if the long-severed fraternal ties between the clubs (their greatest manager was our former captain) had been restored.

Cockles duly warmed, I thought we could perhaps do something similar in praise of the great players in their current squad.

We could start with... um... er...

They're really in trouble, aren't they?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19842 on: Today at 11:32:29 am »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 09:14:19 am
It really is beautiful isn't it? 25 years of hard work and just over a decade after he left and they're worse than when he came in 😂

The fruits of 25 years of labour, gone.
It also shows how incredibly hard it is to build an empire, and how it's even harder still to maintain it. I grew up with 70s and 80s Liverpool, and I honestly never thought it possible for what we had to end. It genuinely felt like it would go on forever. I was young, and I couldn't see the sheer amount of hard work and meticulous planning that went in every single day to maintain what we were back then. It actually looked easy.

The 90s came as a shock. I was getting a bit older by then, though, and could see the cracks. We were never as bad as this horrific United, though. They are an embarrassing shambles. It's all of their own making, of course. Their unbridled arrogance did for them. They'd seen our empire slip away in their recent memories. That was one hell of a lesson to learn from, but they not only ignored that lesson, they laughed at it and went on record saying they were too big for it to happen to them. Hello Giggseh.  :wave

I bet the Romans felt the same. Too big to fall, and things would go on forever because ... well, they just will...

Say what you like about Ferguson. Yes, he was a bully. Yes, he was obnoxious. But he knew how to work his arse off in order to build success. He had real drive and laser-like focus. A bit of a twat, but a no nonsense twat who knew what it took to build success. He actually learned a lot from watching Liverpool and how we went about things. He dragged a failing club that still thought it was Hollywood into the world of real graft and focus. Thing is, as soon as he left they slipped straight back into Hollywood mode. The work ethic went. Sentimentality kicked in. They carried on believing their own hype. Lessons weren't heeded. Arrogance reigned.

Since then they've lurched from one embarrassment to another. All the time still clinging to the cringey "but we're Manchser Yernarted" mantra as club after club overtake them. Brighton are far better run than them and are a far better team than them. Let that fact, and it is a fact, sink in for a moment. Brighton have overtaken them.

United have become victim to their own pomposity and arrogance. This makes it even more delicious to the outside observer like us. They still sing "You've seen United, now fuck off home" to opposition fans. All as they decline in spectacular fashion, back to the mediocrity they came from pre-Ferguson.

Thing is, believe your own hype and stop putting in the hard work, and you will always eventually lose what you had, then find it incredibly difficult to get it back. Look at this United and late 80s Everton for classic examples. Once it happens, you start chasing it. You get sentimental and believe ex players will bring back the glory days. Look how they went for the massively out of his depth Solskjaer. Look how Everton always wheeled out the ludicrous Duncan Ferguson to rally everyone.

Liverpool got sentimental too. We chased it as well. And that should have been a big lesson for United to learn from and heed. Their sheer arrogance meant they ignored it and ploughed on regardless. This is the result. Our dynasty was bigger because it was domestic and European. Theirs was predominantly domestic. They still refused to learn anything from our decline and use the knowledge to prevent their own. They now have the situation their approach deserves. Plain and simple.

It's absolutely beautiful to watch it burn. Even more satisfying to see it was their own pompous arrogance that lit the fire that's consuming them. They're too far gone now. Nothing short of a Klopp can turn them around, and even then it would take years. United are a gutless entity. A rusting hulk marooned on the rocks as better captained ships cruise on past. It's delightful.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19843 on: Today at 11:36:22 am »
I think we well and truly dodged a bullet over Amorim.

Who in their right mind would have sent out a team with Casemiro and Erikson in centre mid?   Madness.

He can stick to his system all he likes but Ratcliffe will fire him before the end of the season if he doesn't wake up.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19844 on: Today at 11:36:37 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 10:22:27 am
Gary Neville looks tired and broken. Almost feel a little sorry for him.
Nah. Put him to the sword. He deserves it.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19845 on: Today at 11:37:37 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 10:22:27 am
Gary Neville looks tired and broken. Almost feel a little sorry for him.

Would have been more annoyed at the Chelsea result
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19846 on: Today at 11:39:58 am »
Its bizarre how Goldbridge and some of their fans think he should be sticking to this formation no matter what, and they are using Klopp and Pep as examples.

Klopp and Pep never stick to formations just because they prefer them, no matter the cost. Klopp, in his time at Liverpool, has used a ton of different formations, roles within formations, etc., and basically always adapts to either the opponent or the players who are available. Thats what makes them the greatest. They obviously still have a general philosophy and a consistent style of play (attacking, passing, pressing, movement, etc.).

A good manager will train the players in pressing, counter-pressing, and choose a formation that suits the players at his disposal. When Klopp came to Liverpool, he concentrated on the basics of pressing within his first week, and you could instantly tell the difference.

Amorim, instead of making tweaks and focusing on the basics, has literally ripped everything up and arbitrarily chosen a formation that none of the players have used before and are not suited to. Thats just fucking silly.

Thank god we didnt get him, because this trait of his shows massive naivety. reminds me of those championship managers who decide to stick to there beautiful football when they come into the premier league instead of trying to win football matches.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19847 on: Today at 11:46:28 am »
To be fair though they aren't really suited to any formation, it's not like going to 4 3 3 will suddenly make Ugarte or Mainoo able to pass a ball, Martinez 6ft3 and great in the air, give Hojlund some ability, give Casemiro some pace etc etc.

Their biggest problem is they don't have one good player rather than a particular formation.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19848 on: Today at 11:47:06 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 10:22:27 am
Gary Neville looks tired and broken. Almost feel a little sorry for him.

He is the oracle of football though.

He is also completely unbiased now he is 50 plus.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19849 on: Today at 11:47:25 am »
Regardless of formation, starting any game in the premier league with two guys who can't run in midfield is suicidal.  The two he used have neither pace nor energy.  Their defence is already shite and to give it no protection was crazy. No wonder Newcastle destroyed them first half. Mainoo at least plugged some gaps when he came on.
The big question is why is their manager the only one who didn't realise this before the game? 
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19850 on: Today at 11:49:36 am »
But this isn't even the best part yet.

That'll come when they overhaul their club slowly so the first team and youth teams play 3-4-3, but players for that formation, and then sack him when he doesn't meet their inflated expectations.

They're not gonna find someone else who plays this formation, so when a new coach is hired they tear everything up and take another 2-3 years to rebuild from the ground up
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19851 on: Today at 11:49:36 am »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 11:32:29 am
...They still sing "You've seen United, now fuck off home" to opposition fans.....

While I wholeheartedly agree with every other sentiment you posted, it was the Geordies singing this last night and it was delicious.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19852 on: Today at 11:50:13 am »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 11:32:29 am
It also shows how incredibly hard it is to build and empire, and how it's even harder still to maintain it. I grew up with 70s and 80s Liverpool, and I honestly never thought it possible for what we had to end. It genuinely felt like it would go on forever. I was young, and I couldn't see the sheer amount of hard work and meticulous planning that went in every single day to maintain what we were back then. It actually looked easy.

The 90s came as a shock. I was getting a bit older by then, though, and could see the cracks. We were never as bad as this horrific United, though. They are an embarrassing shambles. It's all of their own making, of course. Their unbridled arrogance did for them. They'd seen our empire slip away in their recent memories. That was one hell of a lesson to learn from, but they not only ignored that lesson, they laughed at it and went on record saying they were too big for it to happen to them. Hello Giggseh.  :wave

I bet the Romans felt the same. Too big to fall, and things would go on forever because ... well, they just will...

Say what you like about Ferguson. Yes, he was a bully. Yes, he was obnoxious. But he knew how to work his arse off in order to build success. He had real drive and laser-like focus. A bit of a twat, but a no nonsense twat who knew what it took to build success. He dragged a failing club that still thought it was Hollywood into the world of real graft and focus. Thing is, as soon as he left they slipped straight back into Hollywood mode. The work ethic went. Sentimentality kicked in. They carried on believing their own hype. Lessons weren't heeded. Arrogance reigned.

Since then they've lurched from one embarrassment to another. All the time still clinging to the cringey "but we're Manchser Yernarted" mantra as club after club overtake them. Brighton are far better run than them and are a far better team than them. Let that fact, and it is a fact, sink in for a moment. Brighton have overtaken them.

United have become victim to their own pomposity and arrogance. This makes it even more delicious to the outside observer like us. They still sing "You've seen United, now fuck off home" to opposition fans. All as they decline in spectacular fashion, back to the mediocrity they came from pre-Ferguson.

Thing is, believe your own hype and stop putting in the hard work, and you will always eventually lose what you had, then find it incredibly difficult to get it back. Look at this United and late 80s Everton for classic examples. Once it happens, you start chasing it. You get sentimental and believe ex players will bring back the glory days. Look how they went for the massively out of his depth Solskjaer. Look how Everton always wheeled out the ludicrous Duncan Ferguson to rally everyone.

Liverpool got sentimental too. We chased it as well. And that should have been a big lesson for United to learn from and heed. Their sheer arrogance meant they ignored it and ploughed on regardless. This is the result. Our dynasty was bigger because it was domestic and European. Theirs was predominantly domestic. They still refused to learn anything from our decline and use the knowledge to prevent their own. They now have the situation their approach deserves. Plain and simple.

It's absolutely beautiful to watch it burn. Even more satisfying to see it was their own pompous arrogance that lit the fire that's consuming them. They're too far gone now. Nothing short of a Klopp can turn them around, and even then it would take years. United are a gutless entity. A rusting hulk marooned on the rocks as better captained ships cruise on past. It's delightful.
Love that SoS. I remember that feeling of the 90's well - from that last minute Arsenal goal that lost us the title, through to many other disappointments and setbacks.

That's what makes Utd's downfall so beautiful - our long wait was really worth it, and the gulf between the two clubs has probably never been greater in the modern era. What makes their downfall so funny is that they had 3 distinct periods to learn from. Firstly they had the Ferguson years as an example of how to build a winning team and mentality, how to keep on creating winning teams, how to promote and integrate youth, and how to recruit great players. Secondly, they had the blueprint from us of how to keep a legacy and philosophy going when a great manager leaves - from Shanks to Paisley to Fagan to Dalglish. Thirdly, they had the perfect opportunity to learn from our mistakes, and what not to do after you've had decades of success. They didn't heed any of the advice or warnings which is why they deserve everything they get.

In terms of Ferguson, I hated him at the time, but have since acquired a begrudging respect for what he achieved and how he did it. Of course - he had a little bit of fortune in not being sacked, plus the PL just starting, and Utd taking full advantage commercially which helped him in the transfer market. But his success looks better and better with each passing year since he left, and Utd's success and worldwide standing before and after his tenure really does highlight what an incredible transformation he achieved at all levels of the club. It increasingly looks like a blip in their history (albeit a very long blip), and was due to a range of circumstances that all came together perfectly, and which I don't think will ever happen again for them.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19853 on: Today at 11:50:24 am »
Think he's right to stick to his guns.  They would surely have talked about this when recruiting him and a huge part of why we didn't go for him was his preference to stick with his 343.

He'll ride it out, they're not getting dragged into a relegation battle.  The problem is the lack of money to buy the players he thinks he needs.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19854 on: Today at 11:54:35 am »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 11:49:36 am
While I wholeheartedly agree with every other sentiment you posted, it was the Geordies singing this last night and it was delicious.
I've only ever seen Mancs singing it on YouTube videos. Nice to know they had it sung back at them by the Saudis, though.  ;D
