He had no clue what he was walking into. The roof is leaking and there's mice everywhere. It's a crumbling shithole of a stadium. The squad is atrocious and the (25%) owner is an utter prick, playing at being a sporting director himself. And the best bit is that there's no big money for a rebuild. They've absolutely pissed all of it away.



This season is like a wonderful dream for us so far.



That's the thing, I think he did have an inkling. Remember he he asked if he could join at the end of the season. He realised that he would need a pre-season to get the players he wants and train them his way.It does smack of desperation that Man U said no and he blinked first and accepted the job. He should've stuck to his guns and asked them to get an interim to clear the decks as they should've done with Ragnick.Reckon the odds of Sir Gareth taking over within the next 6 months are being slashed, that knighthood screams marquee and swaggah.