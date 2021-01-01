« previous next »
Offline Digger

Today at 10:08:49 am
Quote from: Cusamano on Today at 09:52:15 am
I'd take a 1-0 against them on Sunday to be honest

if football has taught me anything its that the most expected result rarely happens

100% don't want us to be over confident we didn't beat them last year when they were shite
Online Gerard00

Today at 10:09:08 am
Quote from: Cusamano on Today at 09:52:15 am
if football has taught me anything its that the most expected result rarely happens

They've got form for pulling a result out of their arse when needed or causing a surprise. If we get Anfield rocking and get at them though they should wilt but the massive underdogs tag will suit them as much as the heavy favourites tag will not suit us. I'd take a 1-0, 3-2 or 8-7 - just want the points.
Online DonkeyWan

Today at 10:10:48 am
I fear they will raise it for this one game, like versus City. Wounded animals are dangerous.
Online FiSh77

Today at 10:15:03 am
Rooneh's out of a job, need to act fast before Everton do...
Online AthleticClub

Today at 10:16:10 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:10:48 am
I fear they will raise it for this one game, like versus City. Wounded animals are dangerous.

they were shite against City and should have been dead and buried

Only way they get anything is if we have a massive off day or one of those games we miss a host of chances
Offline Bobber.

Today at 10:16:42 am
They should have hired Southgate
Online DelTrotter

Today at 10:17:09 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:10:48 am
I fear they will raise it for this one game, like versus City. Wounded animals are dangerous.

They were incredible against us at Old Trafford. And they didn't raise it v City, they were absolutely hopeless, created one chance in 88 minutes before one of the most crazy implosions you'll ever see on a pitch.
Online only6times

Today at 10:18:07 am
Ruben Amorin is an anagram of Borin' Manure.
Online Mighty_Red

    • Join the fight - SOS
Today at 10:18:43 am
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:00:28 am
He had no clue what he was walking into. The roof is leaking and there's mice everywhere. It's a crumbling shithole of a stadium. The squad is atrocious and the (25%) owner is an utter prick, playing at being a sporting director himself. And the best bit is that there's no big money for a rebuild. They've absolutely pissed all of it away.

This season is like a wonderful dream for us so far.
That's the thing, I think he did have an inkling. Remember he he asked if he could join at the end of the season. He realised that he would need a pre-season to get the players he wants and train them his way.

It does smack of desperation that Man U said no and he blinked first and accepted the job. He should've stuck to his guns and asked them to get an interim to clear the decks as they should've done with Ragnick.

Reckon the odds of Sir Gareth taking over within the next 6 months are being slashed, that knighthood screams marquee and swaggah.
Online Yosser0_0

Today at 10:20:13 am
Managers already ruling themselves out for the (next) managers job at United.

'I'm not done yet - but I don't want to fight relegation'

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c8ew2lk4zp9o

As an aside, what has this fella done to deserve an OBE?  :o

Offline Raaphael

Today at 10:22:27 am
Gary Neville looks tired and broken. Almost feel a little sorry for him.
Online Bobinhood

Today at 10:25:09 am
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 10:22:27 am
Gary Neville looks tired and broken. Almost feel a little sorry for him.

That zirkzee kid yes. Gary Neville hell no. 
Online Vote For Pedro

Today at 10:25:24 am
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 10:22:27 am
Gary Neville looks tired and broken. Almost feel a little sorry for him.
Wash your mouth out
Online Ray K

Today at 10:26:16 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:20:13 am

As an aside, what has this fella done to deserve an OBE?  :o

Services to the latex and photoshopping industries.
Offline 9 kemlyn road

Today at 10:26:23 am
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 10:22:27 am
Gary Neville looks tired and broken. Almost feel a little sorry for him.
Feel sorry for him ? Fuck that ..kick that bastard while hes down and never take your foot off his neck .
Hes ever missed an opportunity to goad us ,belittle us ,trash us ..
So NO fucking mercy ..for any of them .
Online JRed

Today at 10:28:50 am
Rooney sacked by Plymouth. Would be poetic if he replaced Ruben Amorimterin and took United down.
