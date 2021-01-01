"We're not losing on purpose!"
I can't figure out of Amorim has them woefully underperforming, or if E7H had them majorly overperforming. Their squad is shite,but it's not 14th shite. Seems United have hired a one trick pony manager who can't adapt to work with what his had - his methods just don't seem to translate...
14th (or below) is an accurate reflection of how shit they are for me. That side he put out last night was so poor on every conceivable level
GK: Mistake riddled fraud. Lacks basic goalkeeping skills.
DF: Two cart horses and a midget, then bring on a £50m kid who is currently looking like another expensive mistake.
Wingbacks/Fullbacks: struggling to see a worse collection in the league than they have. Just awful.
Midfield: Two old men started, one overrated kid then came on. Captain Bruno suspended. Ugarte and Mount AWOL. What is the plan for any of these players ?
Attack: a whole other level of awful with Zirkzee, Hojland, Antony, Rashford etc.
His only hope for the short term is to go full Mourinho and find players who can park the bus and kick and fluke their way through games. Nothing else can be achieved with these players, they are too utterly hopelessly as has been proved repeatedly over many years. The more he tries to get these players to play real progressive football, the harder it will get for him. They arent capable of it.