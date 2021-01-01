It sounds like he is. I doubt that will help him though. It sounds very Hodgsonesque. Demoralizing more than inspiringly motivational.



"We're not losing on purpose!"I can't figure out of Amorim has them woefully underperforming, or if E7H had them majorly overperforming. Their squad is shite,but it's not 14th shite. Seems United have hired a one trick pony manager who can't adapt to work with what his had - his methods just don't seem to translate...The arse has fallen out of the club completely. I think it's finally hit them at all levels that they're nothing special anymore, and that they're more than a bit shit. The players are traumatised; like they felt that United signing them must have meant they were good, but now they realise that they're not even bang average.Morale is in the toilet. Somehow, Amorim has to get them to believe in themselves again, but that can't happen if he's going to keep trying to force square pegs into round holes. When I think about when Jurgen arrived at Liverpool and what he had to work with, and how he won the CL and PL just 4/5 years later, I'm eternally relieved and grateful.