7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

LFC_R_BOSS

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 11:25:42 pm
Theyll get relegated , search their wardrobes for flares and silk scarfes , board trains in mobs of 10,000 and smash up places like Norwich and Bristol and claim it was the best season ever .
Once in Royal Craigy DS

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 11:27:10 pm
I didnt think he could make them worse but he has. That squad is not made for the style he plays, yet hes insisting on trying to stick to his way only and I cant see how they find enough money and / or ability to sell the shite they have to fund a (another) rebuild.
thejbs

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 11:28:48 pm
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 11:08:03 pm
I was saying this earlier, even under Hodgson, we were never this bad as a club 😂

Hodgson era was worse given some of the players he inherited including a prime Gerrard. Konchesky and Poulsen would probably improve the current Utd team.
BoRed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 11:31:25 pm
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 11:22:53 pm
Why does he change his defenders so much?  There must be a reason, it just seems odd to me.

He's hoping he'll randomly stumble upon something that works. :)

The problem is, none of them are any good. Endo is a better defender than any Man Utd player.
Red Beret

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 11:32:22 pm
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 11:09:41 pm
It sounds like he is. I doubt that will help him though. It sounds very Hodgsonesque. Demoralizing more than inspiringly motivational.

"We're not losing on purpose!"


I can't figure out of Amorim has them woefully underperforming, or if E7H had them majorly overperforming. Their squad is shite,but it's not 14th shite. Seems United have hired a one trick pony manager who can't adapt to work with what his had - his methods just don't seem to translate...

The arse has fallen out of the club completely. I think it's finally hit them at all levels that they're nothing special anymore, and that they're more than a bit shit. The players are traumatised; like they felt that United signing them must have meant they were good, but now they realise that they're not even bang average.

Morale is in the toilet. Somehow, Amorim has to get them to believe in themselves again, but that can't happen if he's going to keep trying to force square pegs into round holes. When I think about when Jurgen arrived at Liverpool and what he had to work with, and how he won the CL and PL just 4/5 years later, I'm eternally relieved and grateful.
Sprouts of Spion

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 11:33:23 pm
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Today at 11:25:42 pm
Theyll get relegated , search their wardrobes for flares and silk scarfes , board trains in mobs of 10,000 and smash up places like Norwich and Bristol and claim it was the best season ever .
The last thing we need is a Bay City Rollers revival. 🙄
Phineus

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 11:35:20 pm
Seems their fans have finally clocked the butcher. Bless.
Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 11:36:09 pm
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 11:33:23 pm
The last thing we need is a Bay City Rollers revival. 🙄

Amorim's trousers are very... Roller-esque...
the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 11:37:24 pm
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 10:21:29 pm
It's a real mess for them, with FFP being a little stricter...for everyone but City...there really is no easy way out for them. They cannot spend their way out. They cannot clearout loads of their players given they're on high wages. They just have to extract all they can from a shite squad.

Whoever's in charge would struggle, it's going to be a grim few years for them.
Giggseh was right after all. They would never implode like Liverpool... just much worse! ;D
A Complete Flop

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 11:43:23 pm
-5 goal difference at the turn of the year  :lmao :lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19690 on: Today at 11:46:55 pm »
There best bet of getting a result on Sunday is to sit deep and hope to frustrate us and nick a goal from a set piece or a fluke like they did last season. Almorim isn't going to change his approach and go down that route though. This is the way he wants them to play and his view will be that they have to endure some pain before things improved.
