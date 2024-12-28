I find him an arrogant little git.
Genuinely believes he is the all knowing oracle of football, when actually he's just a squealing little weirdo with a Liverpool obsession.
Does my head in when he says 'I just have this feeling' before he starts off with more of his deluded wishful thinking. Utter nob.
That is embarrassing - like he's Derek Acorah or something.
Earlier this season when Ten Hag was struggling, he was arguing with Carragher that 'something
might just drop into place' and 'Ten Hag might
just hit on a solution to their problems". Total wishful thinking.
I think he believes if he crosses his fingers and closes his eyes - and really, really, really wishes, things will just happen
as he hopes they will.
Same when he comments on our games - he seems to comment on what he'd like to happen, rather than what is actually happening before his eyes.
Embarrassing, pathetic and a bit sad.
Sadly, MUFC fans - and some fans of other clubs, believe his nonsense.
I'll confess to watching some earlier episodes of The Overlap and found them entertaining (in a laddish way) - but it has turned into a complete Manc-fest more recently - Rooney, Butt, Scholes, etc (added to Keane and Neville) - unwatchable now (for me anyway).