His response about Liverpool now seems to be "I think I wasn`t alone in thinking Liverpool would not be contenders to win the league this season after Klopp left"(I`m paraprashing).



Maybe not, but Liverpool were quite comfortable within the top 3 last season. Far above the teams underneath. And were on top of the league at Easter. In a season with quite a few injuries.



Gary Neville`s narrative has been that Liverpool players have massively overperformed under Klopp. "Better than the sum of their parts"(When we have world class players in pretty much every position. He has somehow at the same time said that United players have underperformed and portrayed it that the level of United players are better than they are. When have they ever shown that? The realism is that United has been nowhere near Liverpool the last seasons. And for the most part, the last decade.



His nonsense talk about a United midfield consisting of a declining Casimiro and Eriksen and an injury prone average player in Mount as better than Liverpool`s midfield(two of Europe`s biggest midfield talents in Szoboszlai, Gravenberch and an important contributer for a World Cup win in MacAllister). Pure delusion.



As much as I can enjoy listen to the Overlap, I think Gary Neville should be confronted more about some of his ridiculousness. He still seems to talk like he is some authority on football, when time and again he talks pure nonsense.



He has a big microphone on Sky to drive the narrative.

