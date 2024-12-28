« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 483 484 485 486 487 [488]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1092658 times)

Offline baffled

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,755
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19480 on: Today at 07:35:49 am »
Quote from: Gerard00 on December 28, 2024, 08:12:42 pm
Despite all of their problems I'm still dreading our match against them - game raising feckers.

I think the fact that Amorim has signalled clearly he'll be playing his style/formation and no other is another bonus for us here. Arne will be prepared for them doing a good version of that style, and they'll provide a shit version of it in all likelihood.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19481 on: Today at 07:38:48 am »
Quote from: baffled on Today at 07:35:49 am
I think the fact that Amorim has signalled clearly he'll be playing his style/formation and no other is another bonus for us here. Arne will be prepared for them doing a good version of that style, and they'll provide a shit version of it in all likelihood.

A-moron would be an idiot to go with his preferred formation. They'll play 5-4-1 or 4-4-2 to try and strangle our play.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,756
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19482 on: Today at 07:43:32 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:30:30 am
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/29326/13225015/liverpool-not-in-premier-league-title-race-with-arsenal-and-man-city-according-to-gary-neville

This is also the guy who predicted that Man Utd would be ahead of Liverpool in the league table at the end of this season.

We are now 23 points ahead of Man Utd. We have a goal difference of +28. They have a goal difference of -3. Before the new year.

I looked at the league table at the end of last season. We ended up 22 points ahead of them, had a goal difference of +45, while they had -1. 

When Amorin took over he said "I think United now will manage to get in the top 4".

This, opposed to for instance the analysis Neil Atkinson and Josh Williams do about underlying numbers.   


Gary Neville is not a serious pundit.
 
Said this a few times. He started off ok when he was trying to appear knowledgable and impartial, but as soon as Liverpool started challenging for titles, his head exploded. He should not be allowed anywhere near a Liverpool game, he just comes across like some pissed up Manc in the pub after yernited have been twatted 7-0, by Liverpool.
Logged

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,146
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19483 on: Today at 08:35:54 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:43:32 am
Said this a few times. He started off ok when he was trying to appear knowledgable and impartial, but as soon as Liverpool started challenging for titles, his head exploded. He should not be allowed anywhere near a Liverpool game, he just comes across like some pissed up Manc in the pub after yernited have been twatted 7-0, by Liverpool.
He has no credibility whatsoever. He's just a mouthy Manc with a mic. A mic only given to him because he used to play for the Mancs. He's vastly overindulged by his employers and he should have been instantly sacked after his unforgivable cheerleading of the Old Trafford riot which saw the game being called off and people injured.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Raaphael

  • A fucking embarrassment. Hot 4 Andrew Tate. Works out so beware wokies
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,589
  • Oh yeah? Well fuck you too Greta Gerwig
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19484 on: Today at 08:53:05 am »
His response about Liverpool now seems to be "I think I wasn`t alone in thinking Liverpool would not be contenders to win the league this season after Klopp left"(I`m paraprashing).

Maybe not, but Liverpool were quite comfortable within the top 3 last season. Far above the teams underneath. And were on top of the league at Easter. In a season with quite a few injuries.

Gary Neville`s narrative has been that Liverpool players have massively overperformed under Klopp. "Better than the sum of their parts"(When we have world class players in pretty much every position. He has somehow at the same time said that United players have underperformed and portrayed it that the level of United players are better than they are. When have they ever shown that? The realism is that United has been nowhere near Liverpool the last seasons. And for the most part, the last decade.

His nonsense talk about a United midfield consisting of a declining Casimiro and Eriksen and an injury prone average player in Mount as better than Liverpool`s midfield(two of Europe`s biggest midfield talents in Szoboszlai, Gravenberch and an important contributer for a World Cup win in MacAllister). Pure delusion.

As much as I can enjoy listen to the Overlap, I think Gary Neville should be confronted more about some of his ridiculousness. He still seems to talk like he is some authority on football, when time and again he talks pure nonsense.

He has a big microphone on Sky to drive the narrative.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:00:49 am by Raaphael »
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,630
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19485 on: Today at 09:14:45 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:30:30 am
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/29326/13225015/liverpool-not-in-premier-league-title-race-with-arsenal-and-man-city-according-to-gary-neville

This is also the guy who predicted that Man Utd would be ahead of Liverpool in the league table at the end of this season.

We are now 23 points ahead of Man Utd. We have a goal difference of +28. They have a goal difference of -3. Before the new year.

I looked at the league table at the end of last season. We ended up 22 points ahead of them, had a goal difference of +45, while they had -1. 

When Amorin took over he said "I think United now will manage to get in the top 4".

This, opposed to for instance the analysis Neil Atkinson and Josh Williams do about underlying numbers.   


Gary Neville is not a serious pundit.
   

His brief managerial career should show everyone how authoritative he really is
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online 9 kemlyn road

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19486 on: Today at 09:21:48 am »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 08:35:54 am
He has no credibility whatsoever. He's just a mouthy Manc with a mic. A mic only given to him because he used to play for the Mancs. He's vastly overindulged by his employers and he should have been instantly sacked after his unforgivable cheerleading of the Old Trafford riot which saw the game being called off and people injured.
He seems to have been given a free pass by everyone in the media ,football fans,clubs ,fellow pundits ( admittedly they are as clueless as him ) and everything in between.
Nobody challenges him ,reminds him of his past utterances and proclamations that are taken as the gospel of some wise sage even to the point as SOS rightly says,inciting a riot when its caused the biggest game in the premier league to be called off,Liverpools team coach to be ambushed and not least ,several people were hurt in the clashes that followed with the gobshite himself cheering them on all the way .
He should have been sacked and at the very least,spoken to by the police .
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • A fucking embarrassment. Hot 4 Andrew Tate. Works out so beware wokies
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,589
  • Oh yeah? Well fuck you too Greta Gerwig
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19487 on: Today at 09:33:23 am »
The good thing is that I indirectly think he puts pressure on Man Utd and that it brings unrealistic expectations on them each season. Right now, they are realistically barely a top 10 side.
Logged

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,174
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19488 on: Today at 09:38:39 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:30:30 am
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/29326/13225015/liverpool-not-in-premier-league-title-race-with-arsenal-and-man-city-according-to-gary-neville

This is also the guy who predicted that Man Utd would be ahead of Liverpool in the league table at the end of this season.

We are now 23 points ahead of Man Utd. We have a goal difference of +28. They have a goal difference of -3. Before the new year.

I looked at the league table at the end of last season. We ended up 22 points ahead of them, had a goal difference of +45, while they had -1. 

When Amorin took over he said "I think United now will manage to get in the top 4".

This, opposed to for instance the analysis Neil Atkinson and Josh Williams do about underlying numbers.   


Gary Neville is not a serious pundit.
 

People laugh at the likes of Redknapp because he's as thick as mince but then put forward the likes of Neville as knowledgeable. The fact is Neville is the dumbest pundit on TV who let's his hatred for us and his love for United influence everything.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,330
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19489 on: Today at 09:39:01 am »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 08:35:54 am
He has no credibility whatsoever. He's just a mouthy Manc with a mic. A mic only given to him because he used to play for the Mancs. He's vastly overindulged by his employers and he should have been instantly sacked after his unforgivable cheerleading of the Old Trafford riot which saw the game being called off and people injured.

I've said this for years to be fair. He's always been a 'shock jock' and not even very good at analysing stuff and that's before he lost his marbles.

He took up a management position and I doubt that anyone on this entire forum could have done a worse job than him. His commentary is biased and embarrasing. His punditry isn't impartial in the slightest and he has no objective view of the game. He's just a sulky clickbaiter with a stupid accent and a face that only a mother could love.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Raaphael

  • A fucking embarrassment. Hot 4 Andrew Tate. Works out so beware wokies
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,589
  • Oh yeah? Well fuck you too Greta Gerwig
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19490 on: Today at 09:40:43 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 09:38:39 am
People laugh at the likes of Redknapp because he's as thick as mince but then put forward the likes of Neville as knowledgeable. The fact is Neville is the dumbest pundit on TV who let's his hatred for us and his love for United influence everything.

That`s my point. I think Neville gets away with things because people for some reason thinks he speaks "well". But many of his takes are complete nonsense.
Logged

Online 9 kemlyn road

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19491 on: Today at 09:47:09 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 09:33:23 am
The good thing is that I indirectly think he puts pressure on Man Utd and that it brings unrealistic expectations on them each season. Right now, they are realistically barely a top 10 side.
Thats definitely a big plus that his profound statements give to the detriment of his beloved club and prolonged the demise with his refusal to see them for what they are ,a no mark ,barely mid table club potentially looking at a relegation battle.
And at the other end of the scale ,his complete refusal to acknowledge Liverpool as the best side in the country with superb new manager who has hit the ground running and look odds on to win the league,plus one or two other shiney things.
Hes a moron ,childish and completely unprofessional.should not be anywhere near the Job hes been given a free pass to do.
Logged

Online rhysd

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 677
  • Igor
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19492 on: Today at 10:06:26 am »
I find him an arrogant little git.

Genuinely believes he is the all knowing oracle of football, when actually he's just a squealing little weirdo with a Liverpool obsession.

Does my head in when he says 'I just have this feeling' before he starts off with more of his deluded wishful thinking. Utter nob.
Logged
20 and 7

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,297
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19493 on: Today at 10:08:01 am »
Neville was lauded when he first became a pundit and that fed his ego.

He has always been the same way but never gets called out.

Japp Stan said it best!
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,397
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19494 on: Today at 10:11:03 am »
I wonder if Rashford will try and leave in January? Although, I have noticed Amorim has attempted to reach out to him again.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,839
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19495 on: Today at 10:15:24 am »
Hope it's Diaz again as centre forward. United go man to man with their back 3. They'll struggle with his movement.
Logged

Online 9 kemlyn road

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19496 on: Today at 10:22:39 am »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 10:15:24 am
Hope it's Diaz again as centre forward. United go man to man with their back 3. They'll struggle with his movement.
Im really looking forward to this fixture.normally theres an element of  uncertainty as to the way it could go no matter what the state of both clubs form but the last few years have been great for us against them but Ive no worries at all for this one ,cant wait to tear them apart .
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,133
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19497 on: Today at 10:26:00 am »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 10:06:26 am
I find him an arrogant little git.

Genuinely believes he is the all knowing oracle of football, when actually he's just a squealing little weirdo with a Liverpool obsession.

Does my head in when he says 'I just have this feeling' before he starts off with more of his deluded wishful thinking. Utter nob.

That is embarrassing - like he's Derek Acorah or something.

Earlier this season when Ten Hag was struggling, he was arguing with Carragher that 'something might just drop into place' and 'Ten Hag might just hit on a solution to their problems".  Total wishful thinking.

I think he believes if he crosses his fingers and closes his eyes - and really, really, really wishes, things will just happen as he hopes they will.

Same when he comments on our games - he seems to comment on what he'd like to happen, rather than what is actually happening before his eyes.

Embarrassing, pathetic and a bit sad.

Sadly, MUFC fans - and some fans of other clubs, believe his nonsense.

I'll confess to watching some earlier episodes of The Overlap and found them entertaining (in a laddish way) - but it has turned into a complete Manc-fest more recently - Rooney, Butt, Scholes, etc (added to Keane and Neville) - unwatchable now (for me anyway).
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Raaphael

  • A fucking embarrassment. Hot 4 Andrew Tate. Works out so beware wokies
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,589
  • Oh yeah? Well fuck you too Greta Gerwig
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19498 on: Today at 10:43:41 am »
He predicted us 6th.

He`s not a serious pundit.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,121
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19499 on: Today at 11:02:12 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:30:30 am

Gary Neville is not a serious pundit.
 

No he isn't.

It's one thing to say controversial stuff as clickbait, or to "create engagement", but GN is just stupid. He just comes across as a biased Manc superfan. You get more sense out of Garth Crooks.

Sky would be better off having someone like Mark Goldbridge on. He says some proper shite, but at least he can be relatively objective.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Mahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,074
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19500 on: Today at 11:12:33 am »
I for one find it extremely satisfying that Neville has to sit there in front of the nation providing his crazed opinions while the two clubs are on trajectories poles apart. It's killing him, and he's getting madder and madder. He's clinging on to 20 titles, if that goes, he's got nothing left. Especially if it looks like we are poised to exceed 20.

The only thing I would possibly find more satisfying is if Ferguson was in his seat.
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • A fucking embarrassment. Hot 4 Andrew Tate. Works out so beware wokies
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,589
  • Oh yeah? Well fuck you too Greta Gerwig
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19501 on: Today at 11:21:46 am »
I actually think Mark Goldbridge usually talks sense.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,720
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19502 on: Today at 11:23:46 am »
They do have some big contracts expiring in the summer which should free up some wiggle room for them, but it'll be interesting to see how much of that is wiped out by finishing so low down the table. Big wages are their main attraction too, I just don't see how they sign enough players to really make a difference next season.

They really need to aim to build an analytics team, switch to procuring young talent on low wages and bide their time waiting for contracts to expire. I'm not sure they have it in them to be patient like that though, they still seem to believe their squad is really strong, I can see them targeting a couple of big names again and repeating the cycle.
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,064
  • @tharris113
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19503 on: Today at 11:24:35 am »
I think they will give us a better game than they do most other teams
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,997
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19504 on: Today at 11:27:55 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:24:35 am
I think they will give us a better game than they do most other teams
They, much like Everton, I prefer to come in to the game with a bit of swagger. They'll sit in and look to frustrate us.
Logged

Online rhysd

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 677
  • Igor
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19505 on: Today at 11:28:54 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:26:00 am
That is embarrassing - like he's Derek Acorah or something.

Earlier this season when Ten Hag was struggling, he was arguing with Carragher that 'something might just drop into place' and 'Ten Hag might just hit on a solution to their problems".  Total wishful thinking.

I think he believes if he crosses his fingers and closes his eyes - and really, really, really wishes, things will just happen as he hopes they will.

Same when he comments on our games - he seems to comment on what he'd like to happen, rather than what is actually happening before his eyes.

Embarrassing, pathetic and a bit sad.

Sadly, MUFC fans - and some fans of other clubs, believe his nonsense.

I'll confess to watching some earlier episodes of The Overlap and found them entertaining (in a laddish way) - but it has turned into a complete Manc-fest more recently - Rooney, Butt, Scholes, etc (added to Keane and Neville) - unwatchable now (for me anyway).

Oh absolutely.

He's so twisted about the fact United and shit and we are great and it's affecting him mentally.

Like when he said something like 'I don't know what it is, but something just doesn't feel right at Liverpool'.

Oh sod off with that you silly little gremlin. What are you talking about. How would you know.

- Are you in the Liverpool dressing room to get this 'feeling?'
- Are you personal friends with the players and they are giving you this 'feeling?'
- Do you go for a pint with Klopp and he pours his heart out to you as a close friend to get this 'feeling?'

No, it's just wishful thinking from your jealous, bitter little mind.

Same with the 'I just feel Mo Salah doesn't want to stay at Liverpool'. Just piss off clickbait div.
Logged
20 and 7

Online 9 kemlyn road

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19506 on: Today at 11:30:45 am »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 11:12:33 am
I for one find it extremely satisfying that Neville has to sit there in front of the nation providing his crazed opinions while the two clubs are on trajectories poles apart. It's killing him, and he's getting madder and madder. He's clinging on to 20 titles, if that goes, he's got nothing left. Especially if it looks like we are poised to exceed 20.

The only thing I would possibly find more satisfying is if Ferguson was in his seat.
Spot on
For all his childish ramblings its wonderful to know that its killing him inside just how good we are and deep down he knows how bad they are.
Im sure we all remember the bad days when they were winning left right and centre and we were ,frankly, shit.well now hes feeling the way I felt when those Fergie time winners went in ,the leagues they won with barely no opposition to fight them,the treble ,the cups and Ferguson grinning away knowing he and they could do as they pleased because they really did  do what they want  and a sycophantic press and media cheering them all the way .
It was nauseating and gut wrenching,well Gary its your turn ,youre feeling exactly the same way and its killing him and hes dying in front of millions every week now that were in our pomp and weve only just started .
Long may it last
Logged

Online Gerard00

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19507 on: Today at 11:34:57 am »
Gary Nev is just a bitter fan. He lets the mask slip every so often with a remark thats laughed off but theres clear bitterness in his statements. As an example, on one of the American podcasts ('Its called Soccer') where he clearly admits to pushing the agenda in the media that all Liverpool fans think they've got the league wrapped up. Its the same 'reverse jinx' thread they have going on over at the caf to give them some comfort. Its funny and flattering i suppose but also he has a media presence in the UK and he wouldn't be doing the same if it was his beloved United.

Link: https://youtu.be/T72PFXZ36jM?list=PLD7AvXf306-tndqePc6xGAaGLIXInsHT6&t=3503
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 483 484 485 486 487 [488]   Go Up
« previous next »
 