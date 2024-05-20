Id like it noted for the record that i called Amorim a fraud before he ever got here. His giggling interviews as the clubs negotiated his rights led me to believe that he had very little gravitas and a shitload of self interest, likewise his fiasco attempt to pressure us to hire him by applying at Fulham? was it? in the summer, and likewise the way he fucked over sporting twice in the process, first to try get that initial step up job in the prem (Can you imagine walking back into the dressing room? "and how was your weekend lads, i went to london. shopping") and then later quitting in mid season anyway, all in his own self interest.....idk it just seemed to me he was a self absorbed, self interested and basically shameless. Granted a perfect fit for man u board and playing staff both, but obviously having been put in charge he was going to be the prima of all the donnas, and feathers were gonna ruffle. Cue the Rashford drama already. Other similar scenarios will follow as night follows day. He wont have anybody getting onto his spotlight.Then when he started giving his arrival interviews "its 3 at the back and damn the torpedoes" i actually laughed out loud. You can't take that pile of shit and play 3 at the back. Just for starters he doesn't have a single qualified candidate to play wingback and lets not pretend dalot is remotely qualified. Hes never managed at this level hes never managed egos like at that team at any level, hes never any of it. I dont think hes actually qualified to manage in the league let alone at man u with the media and fan attention.He even does the haunches thing on the sideline like the tactics view is better from 3 foot than 6. Bielsa had a bad back, that's why he did that, but our boy rubens just looking for tv time. Healso runs around the sideline adrenalized like cocaine bear when hes supposed to be the calming influence and the brains of the outfit. Everything about him is just what we would have ordered off the menu for them if given the chance.No time to train waaaaI said it then i say it now hes way out of his depth and hes the worst hire they've made yet. Hopefully they come out and promise him 3 full years in the wake of his jeopardy cry.