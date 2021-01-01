« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 476 477 478 479 480 [481]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1077844 times)

Offline KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 745
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19200 on: Today at 10:54:30 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:51:53 am
How many training sessions has Vitor Pereira had?

Wes Brown on Prime was talking about it being a good time for Wolves to play United because the manager hasnt had a chance to build his philosophy yet

Um  ;D
Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,619
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19201 on: Today at 11:04:56 am »
Youre all forgetting one thing.

They have Mainoo.

The greatest young player in history. The answer to Englands prayers. Pele incarnate.

Just wait til he properly clicks. Be laughing on the other side of your faces then..
Logged

Online KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,973
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19202 on: Today at 11:20:30 am »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 10:37:10 pm
8 points above the relegation zone.

Dare to dream Ruben.

We're 20 points ahead of them with a game in hand, and we're not even half way through the season yet.

Their big problem has been recruitment, of both players and managers. I just don't see that changing with INEOS.

Not nocking Amorim, but hardly any teams play three at the back. They have the wrong players for that system so they'll have to recruit for that system. If they changed manager again they'd have the wrong players for the new manager.

They over-ruled the sporting director they'd paid a lot of money to recruit. They will continue to make the same mistakes, paying over the odds for players from the managers old club, paying them prima donna wages and be unable to offload them.

Utd are/were an absolutely money making machine but they are being rinsed financially by the way they carry on.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,176
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19203 on: Today at 11:22:08 am »
Simon Stone for the BBC making excuses for Amorim
His isnt the worst managerial start since the 1930s because it was different then, and now he isnt the manager but the coach.
Apparently Fernandez clipped the player for the second yellow card - not a borderline red, at all no siree.
And this guy is supposed to be the senior reporter for Molyneux
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,973
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19204 on: Today at 11:22:19 am »
We score +twice as many points per game as they do.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online SantaAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,959
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19205 on: Today at 11:24:04 am »
Quote
I think he started really well this season, which is his second season. Barthez, if memory serves, had a settled back four in a team that knew completely what was required of them led by the greatest manager in the history of the game. If I had to choose between a peak Barthez and a peak Onana, I'd choose the latter every day of the week.

:lmao
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,214
  • Kloppite
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19206 on: Today at 11:30:55 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 11:20:30 am
We're 20 points ahead of them with a game in hand, and we're not even half way through the season yet.

Their big problem has been recruitment, of both players and managers. I just don't see that changing with INEOS.

Not nocking Amorim, but hardly any teams play three at the back. They have the wrong players for that system so they'll have to recruit for that system. If they changed manager again they'd have the wrong players for the new manager.

They over-ruled the sporting director they'd paid a lot of money to recruit. They will continue to make the same mistakes, paying over the odds for players from the managers old club, paying them prima donna wages and be unable to offload them.

Utd are/were an absolutely money making machine but they are being rinsed financially by the way they carry on.

Not just recruitment, it's massively overpaying in transfer fees, then putting them on massive wages, plus every signing they make are massively overhyped by both media & United fans [remember Wan-Bissaka was supposed to be better than VVD, how has that turned out ;D] ETH blew £600 million on most of this lot & they're shite, Onana is one of the worst keepers i've seen & they payed around £45 million for him.
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,176
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19207 on: Today at 11:35:10 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 11:30:55 am
Not just recruitment, it's massively overpaying in transfer fees, then putting them on massive wages, plus every signing they make are massively overhyped by both media & United fans [remember Wan-Bissaka was supposed to be better than VVD, how has that turned out ;D] ETH blew £600 million on most of this lot & they're shite, Onana is one of the worst keepers i've seen & they payed around £45 million for him.

To be fair to Onana the slightest touch from a forward makes if difficult for him to catch the ball according to Amorim.
Talk about painting a target on his back - great work coach.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,100
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19208 on: Today at 11:36:54 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:31:04 am
Klopp took over a similar schedule about the same time of the season and took over a similar shitshow. You don't get training time during the season unless you're out of Europe.

Setbacks through that season but the team quickly played in his image and reached two finals.
This was my thought.


I remember Lallana running himself in to the ground against Spurs in Klopps firstgame. In the next few matches,the nearly forgotten Chrsitian Benteke scored several important goals. The quality of football on offer was far easier on the eye than the turgid 3-43 Rogers had imposed on the team.

I contrast this with the goings on at Old Trafford. The already poor Onana has now become a liability for other teams to target and Fernandes is still a poor leader or men. Local boy Rashford is begging for an exit, others who think they are better than the football on offer are having their agents do the same. The quality of football on show remains dire.

Logged
Justice for the 96!

Online KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,973
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19209 on: Today at 11:37:58 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 11:30:55 am
Not just recruitment, it's massively overpaying in transfer fees, then putting them on massive wages, plus every signing they make are massively overhyped by both media & United fans [remember Wan-Bissaka was supposed to be better than VVD, how has that turned out ;D] ETH blew £600 million on most of this lot & they're shite, Onana is one of the worst keepers i've seen & they payed around £45 million for him.

Transfer fees and wages are part of recruitment.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline Tobez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,023
  • We all Live r pool
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19210 on: Today at 11:39:26 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:30:11 am
Hes aging in dog years. Career suicide from him to be honest. Cant say hes surprised surely. Theyve chewed through managers and have a terrible squad.

Logged

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,750
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19211 on: Today at 11:39:45 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:51:53 am
How many training sessions has Vitor Pereira had?

He does have better players to work with in fairness.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,099
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19212 on: Today at 12:15:25 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on Today at 11:39:26 am


That's quite remarkable.

I realise ALL managers 'age' and look more stressed as time goes on... but one month!
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,050
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19213 on: Today at 12:16:52 pm »
If they lose their next game, then I would love us to really show up at Anfield and pound this lot. Cant get enough of the excuses and fairytales being spun about United, Amorim, Sir Jim et al.
Just think - after that, they might just take a reality check of where they are at? - ok, probably not.
Surely this gift of wonderful, deluded madness cant just keep on giving?
Logged

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19214 on: Today at 12:27:23 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 08:50:04 am
Intrining is used now and then, I believe, in theological writings; triune godheads and the like.

Man Utd, meanwhile, could do with some divine help themselves...

How about a triune Slabhead?
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,709
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19215 on: Today at 12:29:24 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 12:16:52 pm
If they lose their next game, then I would love us to really show up at Anfield and pound this lot. Cant get enough of the excuses and fairytales being spun about United, Amorim, Sir Jim et al.
Just think - after that, they might just take a reality check of where they are at? - ok, probably not.
Surely this gift of wonderful, deluded madness cant just keep on giving?

Why does it matter if they lose their next game . I think I'd prefer they win their next game, turn the corner, realise Amorim is the chosen one, Mainoo is Pele Mk2 and THEN get thrashed by us.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,709
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19216 on: Today at 12:30:37 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:22:08 am
Simon Stone for the BBC making excuses for Amorim
His isnt the worst managerial start since the 1930s because it was different then, and now he isnt the manager but the coach.
Apparently Fernandez clipped the player for the second yellow card - not a borderline red, at all no siree.
And this guy is supposed to be the senior reporter for Molyneux


Wow, I was used to Moyes setting new records of failure for them and then every subsequent manager. But is Amorim really already in the running for worst managerial start since the 30s?
Worse than the Owl?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline JovaJova

  • Advises you to avoid premature Jovaculation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19217 on: Today at 12:48:31 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 11:04:56 am
Youre all forgetting one thing.

They have Mainoo.

The greatest young player in history. The answer to Englands prayers. Pele incarnate.

Just wait til he properly clicks. Be laughing on the other side of your faces then..

Think they have written him off already. Amad is the next big thing now after scoring a few goals.
Logged
You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in

Online DHRED

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 344
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19218 on: Today at 01:02:54 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:40:19 am
Amorim looks fucking shite. His style is boring and listless.

I remember the James Pearce article the other day about us choosing Slot, and it touched on Amorim stating that his ideals of 3 at the back didn't fit but also, that his style of play wouldn't be appealing for Anfield.

All I will say is at the moment it looks very clear that he took most of his tactical lessons from Jose Mourinho

Is Giggs available?
Logged

Online Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,729
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19219 on: Today at 01:19:16 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:35:39 am
Crazy, with three pints for a win, we could be half way through the season with twice their points.

With three pints for a win, we'd be pretty shit-faced at this p(o)int...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,743
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19220 on: Today at 01:21:33 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Today at 01:19:16 pm
With three pints for a win, we'd be pretty shit-faced at this p(o)int...

Arne Sloshed.
Logged

Online Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,729
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19221 on: Today at 01:23:21 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 11:20:30 am


Not nocking Amorim...

Strings to Amorim's bow: philanthropist
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Zizou

  • zo zon't ze zo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,013
  • Cool as
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19222 on: Today at 01:23:57 pm »
Is their squad now worse than our Hodgson squad?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 476 477 478 479 480 [481]   Go Up
« previous next »
 