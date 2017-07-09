Manchester is red
Amorim looks fucking shite. His style is boring and listless. I remember the James Pearce article the other day about us choosing Slot, and it touched on Amorim stating that his ideals of 3 at the back didn't fit but also, that his style of play wouldn't be appealing for Anfield.All I will say is at the moment it looks very clear that he took most of his tactical lessons from Jose Mourinho
Ruben Interim
Rashford a media darling as well which doesn't help when results are bad. Plus Ashworth who has his friends in the media fucked off by the club.Already he'll have little slack.
This was always going to be a huge challenge for Amorim to come away with even a tiny shred of his reputation intact. These players are so utterly shite that the only real thing you can do with them is go back to basics with a low block and pray on the counter, but they are so lazy and unfit even that would be a very difficult to implement. At this stage he probably realises that he needs to write the whole squad off. There is zero hope there, but then what ?
First team to concede direct from a corner twice in a week: you'll never sing that.
