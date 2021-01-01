« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1074175 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19120 on: Today at 08:00:20 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 07:59:28 pm
Just more teething problems.

They'll be back (again) next week.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19121 on: Today at 09:05:31 pm »
worst new manager bounce ever?

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19122 on: Today at 09:41:07 pm »
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on Today at 07:46:24 pm
Imagine he went back there now ;D

Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 07:47:43 pm
There just happens to be a vacancy at Sporting now  :)

Perhaps Amorim could do a George Costanza tomorrow morning over in Lisbon.

 ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H-8ZSP7D3-Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H-8ZSP7D3-Y</a>
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19123 on: Today at 10:02:11 pm »
First team to concede direct from a corner twice in a week: you'll never sing that.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19124 on: Today at 10:16:38 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:05:31 pm
worst new manager bounce ever?



Manchester is red
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19125 on: Today at 10:33:23 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:05:31 pm
worst new manager bounce ever?


WHAT ABOUT BODO GLIMT???
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19126 on: Today at 10:37:10 pm »
8 points above the relegation zone.

Dare to dream Ruben.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19127 on: Today at 10:39:44 pm »
Not even a dead cat bounce going at the moment. Not long before Rashford comes back into the side having been "rehabilitated", a win or two against a couple of midtable sides, hopes up and so goes the merry-go-round.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19128 on: Today at 10:41:11 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 07:59:28 pm
Just more teething problems. I'm sure Ruben will organise his 3 centre backs in such a way as to ensure they don't conceded direct from corners.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19129 on: Today at 10:41:52 pm »
Rashford by not playing in this sorry team is keeping himself injury free and not embarrassing himself infront of potential employers. Whichever League 1 team signs him will get a player raring to go.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19130 on: Today at 10:43:32 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 10:41:52 pm
Rashford by not playing in this sorry team is keeping himself injury free and not embarrassing himself infront of potential employers. Whichever League 1 team signs him will get a player raring to go.
Fenerbache, Beşiktaş or Galatasaray will be along shortly.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19131 on: Today at 10:45:15 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:05:31 pm
worst new manager bounce ever?


With Rashford, they at least had goal threat.

Since he's been out, they've ended up with a big, fat, round '0'!

They keep biting themselves in the arse. They've been fine with players, with worse attitudes and characters than Rashford for years- they even had a gangster playing for them for a while, with their full knowledge. Even contemplated and floated the idea of restoring "he that should not be named" back to the first team for a while... and now they want to turn a corner?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19132 on: Today at 10:51:07 pm »
Just having a good old chuckle at Redcafe. They are utterly delusional.

It's absolutely crazy how badly they overrate weasel face.

I'd say one of their biggest problems is that whining, spineless little gimp is their captain. Yet they talk like he's Mexico '86 Maradona.

Weasel face has to be the most overrated player I've seen for a while.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19133 on: Today at 10:56:09 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 10:51:07 pm
Just having a good old chuckle at Redcafe. They are utterly delusional.

It's absolutely crazy how badly they overrate Bruno.

I'd say one of their biggest problems is that whining, spineless little gimp is their captain. Yet they talk like he's Mexico '86 Maradona.

Bruno has to be the most overrated player I've seen for a while.

Who the fuck is this Bruno fella you speak of? never heard of the c*nt
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19134 on: Today at 10:56:12 pm »
let's not call him Bruno, eh? 

he doesn't deserve "first name only" respect, in the slightest.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19135 on: Today at 10:57:31 pm »
OK, the twat that is their current captain.

Whatever his name is, he's still overrated rubbish.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19136 on: Today at 10:58:07 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 10:57:31 pm
OK, the twat that is their current captain.

Whatever his name is, he's still overrated rubbish.
;D ;D :thumbup
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19137 on: Today at 11:00:16 pm »
Amended original post.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19138 on: Today at 11:00:38 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 10:02:11 pm
First team to concede direct from a corner twice in a week: you'll never sing that.

How many times did the corners go in
without touching anyone else
The answer my friend is twice in one week
the answer is twice in one week
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19139 on: Today at 11:03:09 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 10:51:07 pm
Just having a good old chuckle at Redcafe. They are utterly delusional.

It's absolutely crazy how badly they overrate weasel face.

I'd say one of their biggest problems is that whining, spineless little gimp is their captain. Yet they talk like he's Mexico '86 Maradona.

Weasel face has to be the most overrated player I've seen for a while.

Huge halo given to a player because he got given a pen every week in his first year there.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19140 on: Today at 11:07:46 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 11:00:16 pm
Amended original post.
Stoat fellow
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19141 on: Today at 11:13:50 pm »
Ten Haag era starting to look like the glory days.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19142 on: Today at 11:18:29 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 11:00:16 pm
Amended original post.

Go ferret.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19143 on: Today at 11:20:03 pm »
Man utd the gift that keeps on giving.

Great Fergie gets to see it too
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19144 on: Today at 11:22:02 pm »
Mainoo is a wonderfully consistent passer of a football.

Long ball out of play, short ball out of play - the guys got it all in his locker!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19145 on: Today at 11:24:29 pm »
Be good if their results pick up while Fernandez is out ( although not against us obvs). That would be really hard for them to justify bringing him back .

Incidentally, I caught the last fifteen mins or so of their game as I waited for ours.  I really don't much watch much these days but theirs didn't even look like a PL game , it was huffing and puffing and a bit of running and just generally shite from both sides.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19146 on: Today at 11:28:32 pm »
Signing Lenny Yoro was a vanity signing by Omar Berrada apparently, wanted to make a statement that they could beat Real Madrid to a players signature. Of course they fact Madrid (and ourselves) pulled out and wouldn't sanction such a massive fee and wages for an 18 year old (who may be a generational talent, or may be a complete dud) is neither here nor there. He "chose" Man United.

This is the rubbish they never learn from. Sancho, Mount and insert many many more all chose United because they were the only ones willing to stump up crazy wages. There was no choice for them to make. And players like that (who follow the maximum possible paycheck and think of footballing considerations later) need avoiding like the plague. It says something about their character from the off.

It seems this new CEO is running the show now, you would wonder how much sway he actually held at City too. Allowing him to run the show at OT is a risky venture, given he was probably one of many voices behind the scenes at City
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19147 on: Today at 11:29:50 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:24:29 pm
Be good if their results pick up while Fernandez is out ( although not against us obvs). That would be really hard for them to justify bringing him back .

Incidentally, I caught the last fifteen mins or so of their game as I waited for ours.  I really don't much watch much these days but theirs didn't even look like a PL game , it was huffing and puffing and a bit of running and just generally shite from both sides.
Is it 3 games?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19148 on: Today at 11:32:09 pm »
Amorim seems even worse than Ten Hag, and has made an absolute rod for his back with the Rashford stuff.

Where Ten Hag was rigid and stiff in his communication, Amorim seems soft and unsure.

That club is gladly still all over the shop sacking Ashworth who you paid £20m to hire, because you wanted to hire a manager he didnt want. A manager who is so married to playing the same system that he refuses to do anything else.

If youre one of their fans, you have to hope and pray it works out - but theres very little sign of joined up thinking.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19149 on: Today at 11:35:35 pm »
This 3-4-3 system is getting exploited by like every team bar Everton in the Premier League.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19150 on: Today at 11:39:05 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:24:29 pm
Be good if their results pick up while Fernandez is out ( although not against us obvs). That would be really hard for them to justify bringing him back .

Incidentally, I caught the last fifteen mins or so of their game as I waited for ours.  I really don't much watch much these days but theirs didn't even look like a PL game , it was huffing and puffing and a bit of running and just generally shite from both sides.

Fernandes wont be missing our game. The Spurs red card was reversed, so its only a 1 match suspension.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19151 on: Today at 11:39:18 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 11:29:50 pm
Is it 3 games?

No it was 2 yellow card offences, so one game. Some thought he'd get 2 games due to 3 reds this season, but the Spurs one was overturned on appeal, so its only the one game he misses. He'll shit the bed v us anyway, so him playing or being out is neither here nor there
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19152 on: Today at 11:39:42 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 11:13:50 pm
Ten Haag era starting to look like the glory days.

Would be quite funny if they did an Ashworth with Amorim.
