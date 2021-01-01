Signing Lenny Yoro was a vanity signing by Omar Berrada apparently, wanted to make a statement that they could beat Real Madrid to a players signature. Of course they fact Madrid (and ourselves) pulled out and wouldn't sanction such a massive fee and wages for an 18 year old (who may be a generational talent, or may be a complete dud) is neither here nor there. He "chose" Man United.



This is the rubbish they never learn from. Sancho, Mount and insert many many more all chose United because they were the only ones willing to stump up crazy wages. There was no choice for them to make. And players like that (who follow the maximum possible paycheck and think of footballing considerations later) need avoiding like the plague. It says something about their character from the off.



It seems this new CEO is running the show now, you would wonder how much sway he actually held at City too. Allowing him to run the show at OT is a risky venture, given he was probably one of many voices behind the scenes at City