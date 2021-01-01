96/97 was ours, still struggle to get my head around some of those losses in April and May, Coventry in particular. Think it came hot on the heels of Paolo Wanchope doing us a favour. We ended up third when we should have won it.



Yep, we won at Arsenal the previous Monday [remember we got a penalty & Fowler saying to the ref it wasn't a pen] the next weekend United lost at home to Derby, that gave us an opening but then we lost at home to Coventry, Dion Dublin scored the winner in the 90th minutewe then lost at home to United in the run in that done for us that season.That 96/97 team had the talent but not the mentality to go & win the title, that's when the spice boys image started sticking to that team.