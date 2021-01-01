« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 472 473 474 475 476 [477]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1068065 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,889
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19040 on: Yesterday at 07:11:04 pm »
Quote from: Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives on Yesterday at 07:07:08 pm
Id like to think he wants to leave them, not because of money or predominantly football reasons, but that the new regime has made so many redundant, removed concessions for OAPs and kids and genuinely, doesnt sit with the ideals of someone who has worked hard(lets be fair here) for food banks and to support the disadvantaged in the local area.

I can but hope.

Chops, you've gone early with the drinking here mate.  :D
Logged

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,726
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19041 on: Yesterday at 07:12:01 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 06:53:52 pm
Brexit Jim seems like one of those mentally unwell billionaires who's haunted by fever dreams of his employees having fun on company money.

Hes like that Sam Smiths boss. Absolute crank.
Logged

Offline Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,228
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19042 on: Yesterday at 07:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:11:04 pm
Chops, you've gone early with the drinking here mate.  :D
I started early. 1982, kinda early! 😂
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,228
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19043 on: Yesterday at 07:28:56 pm »
Having said that, Samie, what an honourable way to fuck the mancs off. 😎

Fingers crossed ay!
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,642
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19044 on: Yesterday at 07:52:15 pm »
Oh dear. Doesnt get any better.
Mouse problem compounds Manchester Uniteds Old Trafford woes

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/dec/24/mouse-infestation-manchester-united-old-trafford?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,204
  • Kloppite
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19045 on: Yesterday at 07:54:16 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 02:39:05 pm
96/97 was ours, still struggle to get my head around some of those losses in April and May, Coventry in particular. Think it came hot on the heels of Paolo Wanchope doing us a favour. We ended up third when we should have won it.

Yep, we won at Arsenal the previous Monday [remember we got a penalty & Fowler saying to the ref it wasn't a pen] the next weekend United lost at home to Derby, that gave us an opening but then we lost at home to Coventry, Dion Dublin scored the winner in the 90th minute :butt we then lost at home to United in the run in that done for us that season.

That 96/97 team had the talent but not the mentality to go & win the title, that's when the spice boys image started sticking to that team.
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,055
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19046 on: Yesterday at 07:57:09 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:27:49 pm
Amorim's playing good cop/bad cop all by himself.  :)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/c63YDrSrcO8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/c63YDrSrcO8</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c63YDrSrcO8
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19047 on: Yesterday at 07:57:26 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 01:52:39 pm
Some of the titles they won between 93 & 13, they got around 80 points, & only got 90 points or more 3 times, 96/97 was frustrating as they won the title with 75 points, think that's the lowest points total a title has been won under 3 points for a win, with a 38 match season, 75 points has been good enough for 4th place in recent seasons.

No idea why points tallies were brought up but I think back in the 90s the league was more competitive. You had the likes of Klinsmann at Spurs, Shearer at Newcastle/Blackburn, Wright at Arsenal, Fowler & Mcmanaman at us, Le Tisser at Southampton, Wimbledon, Sheff Wed and Coventry were hard places to get a win. A draw away to most teams was viewed in some ways a good result.
Logged

Offline Red-4-Ever

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 296
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19048 on: Yesterday at 08:31:05 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 06:21:20 pm
I expect Amorim's antics have put Rashford's nose well out of joint - and given Rashford's nose, that's no laughing matter!

You'll have to forgive me for laughing at that so :lmao
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19049 on: Yesterday at 09:20:36 pm »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,300
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19050 on: Yesterday at 09:23:35 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 09:20:36 pm
They're fucked in Summer regarding spending in Summer.

https://xcancel.com/MoChatra/status/1871643263415034199?t=QnlkCuaPWJMhGBiLyMQLRQ&s=19
They could always sell a few players.
Oh, wait... 
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,161
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19051 on: Yesterday at 09:24:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 07:52:15 pm
Oh dear. Doesnt get any better.
Mouse problem compounds Manchester Uniteds Old Trafford woes

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/dec/24/mouse-infestation-manchester-united-old-trafford?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

Pixie and Dixie linked with January move to Old Trafford
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,538
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19052 on: Yesterday at 10:11:36 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Yesterday at 07:11:21 am
Yes its quite unbelievable considering they were in their pomp and completely in their ,were Man Utd well do want we want, phase.
However theyve just reverted back to what they were back in the seventies and eighties.
European cup winners in 68 then a quite rapid fall from that to relegation in 74 then back up in 75 only to spend the next 15 -16 years as mid table fodder ,regularly getting walloped but throwing in the odd cup run now and then but sacking managers every 3-4 years,buying big name players for huge sums proclaiming them as the greatest thing to sign for the biggest club in the world,only for them to finish as also rans while we hoovered up all the cups with the minimum of fuss and those clowns were left looking stupid but in complete denial of just how crap they were and their moronic fan base demanding they spend more money,which of course they duly did.

Its all come full circle ,I dont want it to ever end .they got drunk and high on the anomaly of the Ferguson years and partied hard believing it would never end but ,cliche time ,all empires fall and it fell quicker than I dared hope once bacon face went and here they are right Back in the seventies ,mid table fodder ,getting walloped regularly,throwing money at the problem,sacking managers every 3 years ,still thinking theyre the biggest club in the world but in reality,their empire is crumbling,literally,all around them and theres nothing they can do .

I fucking love it and long may it continue while we sit proudly back on our perch at the top looking down at their pathetic,sorry mess .
Fuck them and all who sail on her .  ;D ;D ;D

Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,538
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19053 on: Yesterday at 10:40:45 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 03:57:50 pm
That Athletic article in full - interesting stuff.

https://archive.ph/eOBgs

Things there are worse than I thought. The FSG-haters should read this ...
Logged

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,406
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19054 on: Yesterday at 11:00:08 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:40:45 pm
Things there are worse than I thought. The FSG-haters should read this ...

Yes they fucking well should.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,296
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19055 on: Yesterday at 11:21:30 pm »
Joking aside. Those staff that have workred their bollocks off year in and year fucking out and doing their very best for the club to the be treated like absolute shite is fucking disgusting.

We, as Reds should fucking hate this. What a gang of fucking utter c*nts.

These people have done so much for so many years.

Fucking shite.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Buster Gonad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19056 on: Yesterday at 11:29:50 pm »
Quote from: Jólaköttur on Yesterday at 11:21:30 pm
Joking aside. Those staff that have workred their bollocks off year in and year fucking out and doing their very best for the club to the be treated like absolute shite is fucking disgusting.

We, as Reds should fucking hate this. What a gang of fucking utter c*nts.

These people have done so much for so many years.

Fucking shite.

Correct. I firmly believe Liverpool fans would leather the owners if they tried to pull of this shite.  The atmosphere among workers there must be absolutely toxic.  Does make me wonder if that's leaking into team spirit.  Say what you like about players but many of them come from impoverished backgrounds and at least some of them must find it unpalatable.  Fernandes clearly did.
Logged

Online WestieRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 142
  • BELIEVER
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19057 on: Yesterday at 11:31:54 pm »
Quote from: Jólaköttur on Yesterday at 11:21:30 pm
Joking aside. Those staff that have workred their bollocks off year in and year fucking out and doing their very best for the club to the be treated like absolute shite is fucking disgusting.

We, as Reds should fucking hate this. What a gang of fucking utter c*nts.

These people have done so much for so many years.

Fucking shite.

This. The way they are treating frontline staff under the utter gash of cost management is unforgivable. It is fucking inhuman. >:(
Logged

Online Ebenezer-viva

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,824
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19058 on: Yesterday at 11:51:32 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 06:02:42 pm
Looks like a weak manager trying to curry favour with the halfwit directors above him.

It's exactly the same dance as Ten Hag and Ronaldo. Fucking glorious and will only get better
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Ebenezer-viva

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,824
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19059 on: Yesterday at 11:54:11 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 07:01:56 pm
Classic Tory behaviour. Penalise the worst off in order to look after the obscenely wealthy. They never change. The spirit of Ebeneezer is alive and well at Old Trafford.

I wanna name change, NOW!
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,055
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19060 on: Today at 12:13:51 am »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.
Pages: 1 ... 472 473 474 475 476 [477]   Go Up
« previous next »
 