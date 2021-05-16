Some of the titles they won between 93 & 13, they got around 80 points, & only got 90 points or more 3 times, 96/97 was frustrating as they won the title with 75 points, think that's the lowest points total a title has been won under 3 points for a win, with a 38 match season, 75 points has been good enough for 4th place in recent seasons.



Lets not forget too how fortunate he was in having the likes of Giggs, Beckham, Scholes, & G Neville all come through the ranks at the same time. Even Nicky Butt & P Neville could be called upon & do a decent job from time to time. It was like a perfect storm for Ferguson. Everything fell into place at just the right time for him, especially the big money from the PL. He had the cash to buy the top players whenever he wanted. He was a great manager, no doubt about that. However, I do take a little bit of pleasure by the fact that with everything he had going for him, just 2 European Cups/Champion's League's in over 20 years of trying, must leave a sour taste in his mouth.