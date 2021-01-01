« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

newterp

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 04:57:26 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 02:38:43 pm
Plus there was that great photo of him holding his large cock...
The one that was red on top?
disgraced figgy pudding

  • Seis Veces
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 05:18:42 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:20:48 pm
https://xcancel.com/MikeKeegan_DM/status/1871223138086006973

They're being humiliated on an almost hourly basis, this is unbelievable
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 05:24:04 pm
shook

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 05:28:20 pm
Sprouts of Spion

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 05:28:56 pm
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 02:39:30 pm
A Manc Liverpool supporter - that's a rare plumage out in the wild
I don't know so much. We seem to have quite aot of support in the Manchester area. A hell of a lot more support than they have here.
red1977

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 06:08:26 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:20:48 pm
https://xcancel.com/MikeKeegan_DM/status/1871223138086006973



The droppings were Fergusons, the rodents were Neville and Fernandes and the 2 star rating is for the team. Nice story though.
Lee1-6Liv

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 06:26:06 pm
The fuss being made over Rashford leaving is bizarre, he had potential when he started but due to the nature of the way they are run he is bang average now. You would swear it was like Messi leaving Barca the way the media are going on about it.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 06:53:17 pm
the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 07:13:20 pm
RyanBabel19

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 07:16:56 pm
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 06:26:06 pm
The fuss being made over Rashford leaving is bizarre, he had potential when he started but due to the nature of the way they are run he is bang average now. You would swear it was like Messi leaving Barca the way the media are going on about it.

Hes the perfect representation of them as a club.

Flashes of promise that paper over cracks and crumbling foundations, wrong attitude, wrong focus, bad decision making, hyped up beyond belief at every opportunity and regularly slapped in the face with reality.

The better talent came through later and shouldnt even be allowed to play football anymore
jepovic

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 07:43:58 pm
Neville giving credit to Amorim for sticking strictly to his 343 system, saying there will need to be a squad overhaul etc.

Sounds nice, but of course its idiotic. A manager needs to be able to work with what hes got, and make the best from that. A manager, especially someone young and new to the league, also needs to be pragmatic and willing to learn.
Now they will get lots of new players, but since theyre miles off the top they wont get any good players. Then in 2-3 years they will realize that 343 isnt all that great.

Demanding an overhaul and being religious about tactics isnt a sign of strength, quite the contrary.

In contrast , look at Slot. He recognized that Klopp left a lot of good tactical ideas, not just players. Slot made tweaks, no revolution. He was humble and pragmatic.

This is stuff that would be clear in a job interview, by the way. If Amorim told Liverpool that he wanted to change to 343 and replace half the starting 11, that would be the end
Johann Gambolputty

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 08:15:53 pm
I've seen every United team and manager since the seventies,since the Tommy Docherty days and I've never seen a Utd manager with such an almighty task as Amorin has now. Some Utd fans think they need 3 to 5 new players to get them challenging for the title again. Nah,they need about 15 new players. Which means they have to get rid of about 15 players too. Some will leave soon like Erikson,Lindelof and Evans,maybe Casemiro will go to Saudi as well. But the rest are on massive contracts and Rashford isn't going to just walk out the dooor without his contract paid up. Then they have to make sure the players coming in are talented,hungry,committed professionals. What players that fit that biil will want to go there when they can get moves elsewhere? And Amorin has to work with the same people who thought signing Zirkzee among others was a good idea. He's got 2 and a half years left on his contract,when it will take 4 or 5 years of getting at least 80% of decisions on player recruitment right. And that's just to get them challenging. It took Klopp a liitle under 4 seasons to get his first trophy over the line,though he did get us challenging for trophies before that,but that was with a much better squad than this Utd one. On top of all this they have the financial restrictions on them. Amorin already looks like a man who is attempting to climb Everest and he's just realised he's forgotten to bring a coat. It's fucking beautiful.

Happy Christmas Red Cafe lurkers. Your rumours of our demise were greatly exaggerated. 
Schmidt

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 08:16:35 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 07:43:58 pm
Neville giving credit to Amorim for sticking strictly to his 343 system, saying there will need to be a squad overhaul etc.

Sounds nice, but of course its idiotic. A manager needs to be able to work with what hes got, and make the best from that. A manager, especially someone young and new to the league, also needs to be pragmatic and willing to learn.
Now they will get lots of new players, but since theyre miles off the top they wont get any good players. Then in 2-3 years they will realize that 343 isnt all that great.

Demanding an overhaul and being religious about tactics isnt a sign of strength, quite the contrary.

In contrast , look at Slot. He recognized that Klopp left a lot of good tactical ideas, not just players. Slot made tweaks, no revolution. He was humble and pragmatic.

This is stuff that would be clear in a job interview, by the way. If Amorim told Liverpool that he wanted to change to 343 and replace half the starting 11, that would be the end


To be fair, their squad isn't built for anything in particular. Too slow in attack for sitting back, too slow in defence for a high line. Their midfield is a sieve and their quality all over the pitch is tragic.

They do at least have a lot of centre backs.
Raaphael

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 08:39:26 pm
This, from an Arsenal fan on Red Cafe. They sure talk a lot: And they are the only team with injuries apparantly.

"Basically everything has gone against both City and Arsenal this season and everything has gone for Liverpool. It is what it is.

I think Slot deserves a huge amount of credit but IMO they are not at the level of Klopp's top sides, they are just a very good side that has kept almost its entire contingent of field players reasonably healthy while catching a bunch of other breaks. They caught Arsenal without Odegaard or Saliba and were still outplayed until Gabriel got sent off, caught City at their absolute nadir and of course with huge injury issues, caught Spurs missing four of their starting back five, Chelsea was also missing two of their starting backline against them, the match at Goodison came at a point when Everton was hitting some form and would have been very tough under the weather conditions but it got postponed, etc.

You still have to win the games and they are doing it in style so I would not put any asterisks next to a title. But its a reminder that in normal times (ie, without Pep's peak City around setting crazy standards) winning the title is mainly about being one of the 2-3 best sides on paper and then just having the best luck among that group in terms of keeping your side healthy and catching other breaks over the course of the season. "
A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 08:43:49 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 08:39:26 pm
This, from an Arsenal fan on Red Cafe. They sure talk a lot:

"Basically everything has gone against both City and Arsenal this season and everything has gone for Liverpool. It is what it is.

I think Slot deserves a huge amount of credit but IMO they are not at the level of Klopp's top sides, they are just a very good side that has kept almost its entire contingent of field players reasonably healthy while catching a bunch of other breaks. They caught Arsenal without Odegaard or Saliba and were still outplayed until Gabriel got sent off, caught City at their absolute nadir and of course with huge injury issues, caught Spurs missing four of their starting back five, Chelsea was also missing two of their starting backline against them, the match at Goodison came at a point when Everton was hitting some form and would have been very tough under the weather conditions but it got postponed, etc.

You still have to win the games and they are doing it in style so I would not put any asterisks next to a title. But its a reminder that in normal times (ie, without Pep's peak City around setting crazy standards) winning the title is mainly about being one of the 2-3 best sides on paper and then just having the best luck among that group in terms of keeping your side healthy and catching other breaks over the course of the season. "

You'd think we hadn't been without Ali, Jota, Ibou, Trent for a spell and so on.

We're all biased about our club(s) and by definition biased about rivals - but some of the revisionism that goes on with this lot is bonkers.  ;D
Andar

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 08:49:37 pm
Tactical analysis of Amorim so far. Decent read.

https://xcancel.com/EBL2017/status/1871292004480798915

'Ruben Amorim's tactical system has some clear flaws, irrespective of the player-based issues at Manchester United.

The press is either passive or disjointed due to the natural deficiencies of pressing with 5 in the last line. And the build-up can be easy to nullify..

A thread.'
SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 08:51:17 pm
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 08:49:37 pm
Tactical analysis of Amorim so far. Decent read.

https://xcancel.com/EBL2017/status/1871292004480798915

'Ruben Amorim's tactical system has some clear flaws, irrespective of the player-based issues at Manchester United.

The press is either passive or disjointed due to the natural deficiencies of pressing with 5 in the last line. And the build-up can be easy to nullify..

A thread.'
bloody hell, Andar - leave us hanging why don'tcha.  what about the thread??
Raaphael

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 08:51:43 pm
All this nonsense about "on paper".

Excuses. It`s like when Neville talked about Mount, Casimiro and Eriksen as "on paper" being better than Liverpool`s midfielders.

The hell they are. They`re not as good on paper individually and they`re not as good in real life either.
the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 09:49:52 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 08:16:35 pm
To be fair, their squad isn't built for anything in particular. Too slow in attack for sitting back, too slow in defence for a high line. Their midfield is a sieve and their quality all over the pitch is tragic.

They do at least have a lot of centre backs.
Too slow in midfield. Casemiero and Ugarte? Come on.
1892tillforever

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 09:54:35 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 08:16:35 pm
To be fair, their squad isn't built for anything in particular. Too slow in attack for sitting back, too slow in defence for a high line. Their midfield is a sieve and their quality all over the pitch is tragic.

They do at least have a lot of centre backs.
Hang on, they have Zirkzee, oh yeah...
Bangin Them In

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 09:54:50 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 08:16:35 pm
To be fair, their squad isn't built for anything in particular. Too slow in attack for sitting back, too slow in defence for a high line. Their midfield is a sieve and their quality all over the pitch is tragic.

They do at least have a lot of centre backs.
This is like having a lot of toxic waste - you either bury it or give it to some other unsuspecting sap
Andar

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 10:16:40 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:51:17 pm
bloody hell, Andar - leave us hanging why don'tcha.  what about the thread??

Click on the link and you should be able to read the thread.
newterp

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 10:38:35 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 08:39:26 pm
This, from an Arsenal fan on Red Cafe. They sure talk a lot: And they are the only team with injuries apparantly.

"Basically everything has gone against both City and Arsenal this season and everything has gone for Liverpool. It is what it is.

I think Slot deserves a huge amount of credit but IMO they are not at the level of Klopp's top sides, they are just a very good side that has kept almost its entire contingent of field players reasonably healthy while catching a bunch of other breaks. They caught Arsenal without Odegaard or Saliba and were still outplayed until Gabriel got sent off, caught City at their absolute nadir and of course with huge injury issues, caught Spurs missing four of their starting back five, Chelsea was also missing two of their starting backline against them, the match at Goodison came at a point when Everton was hitting some form and would have been very tough under the weather conditions but it got postponed, etc.

You still have to win the games and they are doing it in style so I would not put any asterisks next to a title. But its a reminder that in normal times (ie, without Pep's peak City around setting crazy standards) winning the title is mainly about being one of the 2-3 best sides on paper and then just having the best luck among that group in terms of keeping your side healthy and catching other breaks over the course of the season. "

Gabriel wasn't sent off in the Liverpool game, I don't think?
shook

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 10:40:55 pm
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 08:49:37 pm
Tactical analysis of Amorim so far. Decent read.

https://xcancel.com/EBL2017/status/1871292004480798915

'Ruben Amorim's tactical system has some clear flaws, irrespective of the player-based issues at Manchester United.

The press is either passive or disjointed due to the natural deficiencies of pressing with 5 in the last line. And the build-up can be easy to nullify..

A thread.'

Nice find. I am sure Slot will look to exploit.
Edit: Especially the photo of what Bournemouth did on Utd goalkicks. Clearly visible plan.
Yosser0_0

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 11:25:08 pm
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 05:28:56 pm
I don't know so much. We seem to have quite aot of support in the Manchester area. A hell of a lot more support than they have here.

I'd agree with this, the same is true in Lancashire and I'm thinking about places like Preston here.

However you have just reminded me of something I saw back in the 80s when I used to go to the match. It was late 80s and I'd started driving in rather than getting the train by then so I used to get there early to get a parking spec, perhaps 12:30 and then just go milling around. I remember seeing a bloke coming out of his house on that road parallel to the main stand - Lothair Road? Anyway I'd see him wearing a United scarf with his daughter in tow obviously on his way to the United match. I had to do a double take, I couldn't believe it but I saw him on a couple of occasions when both teams were playing at home. Always had me baffled that as I was quite jealous of the people that lived around there but he must have hated it, especially as we were winning everything in sight at the time.
 ;D
only6times

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 11:49:40 pm
Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 12:30:50 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:38:35 pm
Gabriel wasn't sent off in the Liverpool game, I don't think?

You're correct. He spent 50 odd minutes throwing himself to the floor before eventually injuring himself and got subbed off.

Don't let the facts get in the way though. Just let on Liverpool are lucky as fuck and played against 10 men.
darragh85

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 01:44:37 am
Who would have thought 15 years ago that they would be in such a mess.
harleydanger

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 02:25:57 am
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 06:26:06 pm
The fuss being made over Rashford leaving is bizarre, he had potential when he started but due to the nature of the way they are run he is bang average now. You would swear it was like Messi leaving Barca the way the media are going on about it.


He's still quite young (27), maybe a different manager (his 9th) might get him to reach his potential.
bornandbRED

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 03:48:15 am
Amorim seems completely out of this depth, to me. Their squad isnt so bad that they should be getting panned by Bournemouth at home. Also looks completely exhausted already.
Brain Potter

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 04:18:59 am
Looking at how Amorim has started , I think theres a real chance this guy could be a complete fuck up, and United continue to get worse.
Once they get in a hole which they appear to be right now, I think it will get impossible to turn it around.. he could prove to be even worse than Ten Hag..
jacobs chains

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 04:59:19 am
I always thought Ten Hag was a chancer taking advantage of a totally directionless club with more money than sense. He got the job, started spending the money and bluffed it out until tax dodge Jim pulled the plug. Amorim looks like a man who's taken a job he clearly shouldn't have, a bit like Moyse, only Moyse thought he was up to it. Amorim gives off no confidence and this squad and club have broken stronger men over the last decade.
9 kemlyn road

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 07:11:21 am
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 01:44:37 am
Who would have thought 15 years ago that they would be in such a mess.
Yes its quite unbelievable considering they were in their pomp and completely in their ,were Man Utd well do want we want, phase.
However theyve just reverted back to what they were back in the seventies and eighties.
European cup winners in 68 then a quite rapid fall from that to relegation in 74 then back up in 75 only to spend the next 15 -16 years as mid table fodder ,regularly getting walloped but throwing in the odd cup run now and then but sacking managers every 3-4 years,buying big name players for huge sums proclaiming them as the greatest thing to sign for the biggest club in the world,only for them to finish as also rans while we hoovered up all the cups with the minimum of fuss and those clowns were left looking stupid but in complete denial of just how crap they were and their moronic fan base demanding they spend more money,which of course they duly did.

Its all come full circle ,I dont want it to ever end .they got drunk and high on the anomaly of the Ferguson years and partied hard believing it would never end but ,cliche time ,all empires fall and it fell quicker than I dared hope once bacon face went and here they are right Back in the seventies ,mid table fodder ,getting walloped regularly,throwing money at the problem,sacking managers every 3 years ,still thinking theyre the biggest club in the world but in reality,their empire is crumbling,literally,all around them and theres nothing they can do .

I fucking love it and long may it continue while we sit proudly back on our perch at the top looking down at their pathetic,sorry mess .
Fuck them and all who sail on her .  ;D ;D ;D
