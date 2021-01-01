Who would have thought 15 years ago that they would be in such a mess.



Yes its quite unbelievable considering they were in their pomp and completely in their ,were Man Utd well do want we want, phase.However theyve just reverted back to what they were back in the seventies and eighties.European cup winners in 68 then a quite rapid fall from that to relegation in 74 then back up in 75 only to spend the next 15 -16 years as mid table fodder ,regularly getting walloped but throwing in the odd cup run now and then but sacking managers every 3-4 years,buying big name players for huge sums proclaiming them as the greatest thing to sign for the biggest club in the world,only for them to finish as also rans while we hoovered up all the cups with the minimum of fuss and those clowns were left looking stupid but in complete denial of just how crap they were and their moronic fan base demanding they spend more money,which of course they duly did.Its all come full circle ,I dont want it to ever end .they got drunk and high on the anomaly of the Ferguson years and partied hard believing it would never end but ,cliche time ,all empires fall and it fell quicker than I dared hope once bacon face went and here they are right Back in the seventies ,mid table fodder ,getting walloped regularly,throwing money at the problem,sacking managers every 3 years ,still thinking theyre the biggest club in the world but in reality,their empire is crumbling,literally,all around them and theres nothing they can do .I fucking love it and long may it continue while we sit proudly back on our perch at the top looking down at their pathetic,sorry mess .Fuck them and all who sail on her .