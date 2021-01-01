« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

newterp

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18920 on: Today at 04:57:26 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 02:38:43 pm
Plus there was that great photo of him holding his large cock...
The one that was red on top?
disgraced figgy pudding

  Seis Veces
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18921 on: Today at 05:18:42 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:20:48 pm
https://xcancel.com/MikeKeegan_DM/status/1871223138086006973

They're being humiliated on an almost hourly basis, this is unbelievable
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18922 on: Today at 05:24:04 pm
shook

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18923 on: Today at 05:28:20 pm
Sprouts of Spion

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18924 on: Today at 05:28:56 pm
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 02:39:30 pm
A Manc Liverpool supporter - that's a rare plumage out in the wild
I don't know so much. We seem to have quite aot of support in the Manchester area. A hell of a lot more support than they have here.
red1977

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18925 on: Today at 06:08:26 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:20:48 pm
https://xcancel.com/MikeKeegan_DM/status/1871223138086006973



The droppings were Fergusons, the rodents were Neville and Fernandes and the 2 star rating is for the team. Nice story though.
Lee1-6Liv

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18926 on: Today at 06:26:06 pm
The fuss being made over Rashford leaving is bizarre, he had potential when he started but due to the nature of the way they are run he is bang average now. You would swear it was like Messi leaving Barca the way the media are going on about it.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18927 on: Today at 06:53:17 pm
the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18928 on: Today at 07:13:20 pm
RyanBabel19

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18929 on: Today at 07:16:56 pm
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 06:26:06 pm
The fuss being made over Rashford leaving is bizarre, he had potential when he started but due to the nature of the way they are run he is bang average now. You would swear it was like Messi leaving Barca the way the media are going on about it.

Hes the perfect representation of them as a club.

Flashes of promise that paper over cracks and crumbling foundations, wrong attitude, wrong focus, bad decision making, hyped up beyond belief at every opportunity and regularly slapped in the face with reality.

The better talent came through later and shouldnt even be allowed to play football anymore
jepovic

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18930 on: Today at 07:43:58 pm
Neville giving credit to Amorim for sticking strictly to his 343 system, saying there will need to be a squad overhaul etc.

Sounds nice, but of course its idiotic. A manager needs to be able to work with what hes got, and make the best from that. A manager, especially someone young and new to the league, also needs to be pragmatic and willing to learn.
Now they will get lots of new players, but since theyre miles off the top they wont get any good players. Then in 2-3 years they will realize that 343 isnt all that great.

Demanding an overhaul and being religious about tactics isnt a sign of strength, quite the contrary.

In contrast , look at Slot. He recognized that Klopp left a lot of good tactical ideas, not just players. Slot made tweaks, no revolution. He was humble and pragmatic.

This is stuff that would be clear in a job interview, by the way. If Amorim told Liverpool that he wanted to change to 343 and replace half the starting 11, that would be the end
Johann Gambolputty

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18931 on: Today at 08:15:53 pm
I've seen every United team and manager since the seventies,since the Tommy Docherty days and I've never seen a Utd manager with such an almighty task as Amorin has now. Some Utd fans think they need 3 to 5 new players to get them challenging for the title again. Nah,they need about 15 new players. Which means they have to get rid of about 15 players too. Some will leave soon like Erikson,Lindelof and Evans,maybe Casemiro will go to Saudi as well. But the rest are on massive contracts and Rashford isn't going to just walk out the dooor without his contract paid up. Then they have to make sure the players coming in are talented,hungry,committed professionals. What players that fit that biil will want to go there when they can get moves elsewhere? And Amorin has to work with the same people who thought signing Zirkzee among others was a good idea. He's got 2 and a half years left on his contract,when it will take 4 or 5 years of getting at least 80% of decisions on player recruitment right. And that's just to get them challenging. It took Klopp a liitle under 4 seasons to get his first trophy over the line,though he did get us challenging for trophies before that,but that was with a much better squad than this Utd one. On top of all this they have the financial restrictions on them. Amorin already looks like a man who is attempting to climb Everest and he's just realised he's forgotten to bring a coat. It's fucking beautiful.

Happy Christmas Red Cafe lurkers. Your rumours of our demise were greatly exaggerated. 
Schmidt

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18932 on: Today at 08:16:35 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:43:58 pm
Neville giving credit to Amorim for sticking strictly to his 343 system, saying there will need to be a squad overhaul etc.

Sounds nice, but of course its idiotic. A manager needs to be able to work with what hes got, and make the best from that. A manager, especially someone young and new to the league, also needs to be pragmatic and willing to learn.
Now they will get lots of new players, but since theyre miles off the top they wont get any good players. Then in 2-3 years they will realize that 343 isnt all that great.

Demanding an overhaul and being religious about tactics isnt a sign of strength, quite the contrary.

In contrast , look at Slot. He recognized that Klopp left a lot of good tactical ideas, not just players. Slot made tweaks, no revolution. He was humble and pragmatic.

This is stuff that would be clear in a job interview, by the way. If Amorim told Liverpool that he wanted to change to 343 and replace half the starting 11, that would be the end


To be fair, their squad isn't built for anything in particular. Too slow in attack for sitting back, too slow in defence for a high line. Their midfield is a sieve and their quality all over the pitch is tragic.

They do at least have a lot of centre backs.
Raaphael

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18933 on: Today at 08:39:26 pm
This, from an Arsenal fan on Red Cafe. They sure talk a lot: And they are the only team with injuries apparantly.

"Basically everything has gone against both City and Arsenal this season and everything has gone for Liverpool. It is what it is.

I think Slot deserves a huge amount of credit but IMO they are not at the level of Klopp's top sides, they are just a very good side that has kept almost its entire contingent of field players reasonably healthy while catching a bunch of other breaks. They caught Arsenal without Odegaard or Saliba and were still outplayed until Gabriel got sent off, caught City at their absolute nadir and of course with huge injury issues, caught Spurs missing four of their starting back five, Chelsea was also missing two of their starting backline against them, the match at Goodison came at a point when Everton was hitting some form and would have been very tough under the weather conditions but it got postponed, etc.

You still have to win the games and they are doing it in style so I would not put any asterisks next to a title. But its a reminder that in normal times (ie, without Pep's peak City around setting crazy standards) winning the title is mainly about being one of the 2-3 best sides on paper and then just having the best luck among that group in terms of keeping your side healthy and catching other breaks over the course of the season. "
A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18934 on: Today at 08:43:49 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 08:39:26 pm
This, from an Arsenal fan on Red Cafe. They sure talk a lot:

"Basically everything has gone against both City and Arsenal this season and everything has gone for Liverpool. It is what it is.

I think Slot deserves a huge amount of credit but IMO they are not at the level of Klopp's top sides, they are just a very good side that has kept almost its entire contingent of field players reasonably healthy while catching a bunch of other breaks. They caught Arsenal without Odegaard or Saliba and were still outplayed until Gabriel got sent off, caught City at their absolute nadir and of course with huge injury issues, caught Spurs missing four of their starting back five, Chelsea was also missing two of their starting backline against them, the match at Goodison came at a point when Everton was hitting some form and would have been very tough under the weather conditions but it got postponed, etc.

You still have to win the games and they are doing it in style so I would not put any asterisks next to a title. But its a reminder that in normal times (ie, without Pep's peak City around setting crazy standards) winning the title is mainly about being one of the 2-3 best sides on paper and then just having the best luck among that group in terms of keeping your side healthy and catching other breaks over the course of the season. "

You'd think we hadn't been without Ali, Jota, Ibou, Trent for a spell and so on.

We're all biased about our club(s) and by definition biased about rivals - but some of the revisionism that goes on with this lot is bonkers.  ;D
Andar

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18935 on: Today at 08:49:37 pm
Tactical analysis of Amorim so far. Decent read.

https://xcancel.com/EBL2017/status/1871292004480798915

'Ruben Amorim's tactical system has some clear flaws, irrespective of the player-based issues at Manchester United.

The press is either passive or disjointed due to the natural deficiencies of pressing with 5 in the last line. And the build-up can be easy to nullify..

A thread.'
SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18936 on: Today at 08:51:17 pm
Quote from: Andar on Today at 08:49:37 pm
Tactical analysis of Amorim so far. Decent read.

https://xcancel.com/EBL2017/status/1871292004480798915

'Ruben Amorim's tactical system has some clear flaws, irrespective of the player-based issues at Manchester United.

The press is either passive or disjointed due to the natural deficiencies of pressing with 5 in the last line. And the build-up can be easy to nullify..

A thread.'
bloody hell, Andar - leave us hanging why don'tcha.  what about the thread??
Raaphael

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18937 on: Today at 08:51:43 pm
All this nonsense about "on paper".

Excuses. It`s like when Neville talked about Mount, Casimiro and Eriksen as "on paper" being better than Liverpool`s midfielders.

The hell they are. They`re not as good on paper individually and they`re not as good in real life either.
