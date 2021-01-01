Enough of the Joe Allen slander please. While he didn't stand out in terms of athleticism, goalscoring or defending, Joe had a top football brain and was one of the best midfield distributors in the league at his peak. He ran that Swansea midfield that overachieved when they came up while dominating possession, and he immediately made our midfield look better when he came in.



Ironically, Allen is exactly the player the Mancs could do with now. Someone who can calmly retain possession and distribute the ball effectively, rather than sprinting around making stray passes and losing it so they get caught on the break.



Thank You! I've just about had enough.I love me some Joe Allen. The lad wasn't a billy-big-bollicks. He knew and felt he didn't belong, but he always did a job and he was hella silky. He was a player who climbed the football ladder way down from League Two and was given the chance to play at a big club like Liverpool, because of his extra-orindary ability to retain the ball, his professionalism and his attitude, which was exemplary for such a humble, small man. He was one of the best players for a possession-based side in midfield at the time, and the likes of Arsenal were also potential suitors.I'd have wee Joe in any of our squads, as an option from the bench when we need to retain possession, over some of the players we had over the years.Over the past 3 months I've noticed a trend and a sickening disdain, not just for wee Joe(he's just the latest), but of that team and manager who gave us such a good time and made us dream again.You just wait, Lallana will be next.Meanwhile, Joe Cole, Poulsen, Hodgson, Diouf and so on, get a free ride. I really despair sometimes.