Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18880 on: Today at 11:13:06 am »
By dint of them playing for Manchester United theres an assumption that theyre good/great players. Its obviously nonsense as theyve recruited so poorly. Yet its quite common to read their fans talk of Liverpool as being flawed or a bit average while talking up their own players.

Ive said it before, but I think Fernandes is the worst best player theyve had in about 40 years. Hes good but not talismanic. A bit like when Coutinho was Liverpools best player - it meant that the squad wasnt really elite.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18881 on: Today at 11:15:34 am »
Way too early for Amorim but it is slightly indicative there hasn't even been a new managers bounce.

If anything they have regressed even further. There may be a world where he's too inexperienced for a job of this magnitude.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18882 on: Today at 11:17:14 am »
Van Nistlerooy got the bounce. He then went to Leicester and had a bounce.

Maybe he should just go to clubs for two games and move on. He could be the greatest manager weve ever known.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18883 on: Today at 11:20:16 am »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 10:14:07 am
If Salahs agent is negotiating like "Rashford earns 400k p/w(i think it is 350k though at least thats what i heard), so Salah should get 500k p/w+", then i would say as a LFC representative: "we unfortunately are not retarded like the manc bast*rds are".

I don't like Rashford, respect for what he is doing for the children, but he's all PR, everything he does has to be in the media, no matter if it's being left out of the matchday squad or even the charity. I feel like charity work should never be used as PR and kept as private as possible.

It's funny though, the way they hype their players, Mainoo was the best midfielder just last year, now Diallo is the next best thing.

Remember when Neville said their midfield is better than ours? Then they blamed the manager and now the tune is, the players are not good enough hahaha. Just wait until Amorim spends 300 million, then they will stay bad, then Amorim is at fault, then the players and when they are all gone, they will say INEOS is destroying the club. It's just fabolous looking at them crumble further and further down the league.
Eventually, they'll blame the Glazers for selling a stake to Jim.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18884 on: Today at 11:27:31 am »
Actually feel a bit sorry for Mount. Must be crap to just want to play and always have your body let you down.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18885 on: Today at 11:32:54 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:01:06 am
Enough of the Joe Allen slander please. While he didn't stand out in terms of athleticism, goalscoring or defending, Joe had a top football brain and was one of the best midfield distributors in the league at his peak. He ran that Swansea midfield that overachieved when they came up while dominating possession, and he immediately made our midfield look better when he came in.

Ironically, Allen is exactly the player the Mancs could do with now. Someone who can calmly retain possession and distribute the ball effectively, rather than sprinting around making stray passes and losing it so they get caught on the break.
Thank You! I've just about had enough.

I love me some Joe Allen. The lad wasn't a billy-big-bollicks. He knew and felt he didn't belong, but he always did a job and he was hella silky. He was a player who climbed the football ladder way down from League Two and was given the chance to play at a big club like Liverpool, because of his extra-orindary ability to retain the ball, his professionalism and his attitude, which was exemplary for such a humble, small man. He was one of the best players for a possession-based side in midfield at the time, and the likes of Arsenal were also potential suitors.
I'd have wee Joe in any of our squads, as an option from the bench when we need to retain possession, over some of the players we had over the years.

Over the past 3 months I've noticed a trend and a sickening disdain, not just for wee Joe(he's just the latest), but of that team and manager who gave us such a good time and made us dream again.

You just wait, Lallana will be next.

Meanwhile, Joe Cole, Poulsen, Hodgson, Diouf and so on, get a free ride. I really despair sometimes.
Logged
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18886 on: Today at 11:34:43 am »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 11:27:31 am
Actually feel a bit sorry for Mount. Must be crap to just want to play and always have your body let you down.
I think that whole affair with the stalker just messed with his head. The timing with that and his decline in form and fitness just aligns too closely. Billy Gilmour too.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18887 on: Today at 11:35:09 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:01:06 am
Enough of the Joe Allen slander please. While he didn't stand out in terms of athleticism, goalscoring or defending, Joe had a top football brain and was one of the best midfield distributors in the league at his peak. He ran that Swansea midfield that overachieved when they came up while dominating possession, and he immediately made our midfield look better when he came in.

Ironically, Allen is exactly the player the Mancs could do with now. Someone who can calmly retain possession and distribute the ball effectively, rather than sprinting around making stray passes and losing it so they get caught on the break.

Battered us at Anfield that time too.

If you're gonna look for a midfielder to use, surely its Charlie Adam
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18888 on: Today at 11:41:53 am »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 11:35:09 am
Battered us at Anfield that time too.

If you're gonna look for a midfielder to use, surely its Charlie Adam
Yep- Joe ran that midfield that day. It was right around the time(end of season, or before the start of the season?) Brazil got drubbed by Germany as well, iirc. It felt really surreal that day - same way I felt in the Brazzo-German game.

We were thoroughly outplayed. The only time I feel a team and player doing that to us - on our own patch.
Joe ran us through that day. That wee man- who just got his head down and orchestrated everything from midfield. Fuck Mainoo- he won't EVER be able to do that!
Logged
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18889 on: Today at 11:51:58 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:01:06 am
Enough of the Joe Allen slander please. While he didn't stand out in terms of athleticism, goalscoring or defending, Joe had a top football brain and was one of the best midfield distributors in the league at his peak. He ran that Swansea midfield that overachieved when they came up while dominating possession, and he immediately made our midfield look better when he came in.

Ironically, Allen is exactly the player the Mancs could do with now. Someone who can calmly retain possession and distribute the ball effectively, rather than sprinting around making stray passes and losing it so they get caught on the break.
That version of Joe Allen would be their best player right now; seriously. Mainoo has a LONG way to go to get to that level in all honesty.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18890 on: Today at 12:05:57 pm »
Just watched MOTD2
The reaction of the United players to the pen was absurd, but not unusual for them.
The ref was clearly positioned to see the foul, yet they were all wagging fingers and tongues, shaking heads and actually crowding the referee. That useless lump Maguire and Fernandez both leading the charge. Yoro wagging his finger at the referee as well! The Bournemouth player was hacked down, clear pen.
The referee should have just yellow carded them all, and I bet the next time it wouldnt happen. Their arrogance and entitlement is a large part of their problems. They have got away with being shite with a combination of cheating by Fernandez for pens, and a hangover from the Ferguson years where refs are reluctant to deal appropriately with them. The bottle job when he who fannies about and dives around booted Curtis Jones was a prime example of referees cowardice. Similarly the reluctance to card Fernandez for some of his tackles.
That is now fading, but as in midweek when Fernandez casually jogged over and booted that spurs lad whilst the ball was nowhere near was indicative of the unprofessionalism of their squad.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18891 on: Today at 12:06:48 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:05:57 pm
Just watched MOTD2
The reaction of the United players to the pen was absurd, but not unusual for them.
The ref was clearly positioned to see the foul, yet they were all wagging fingers and tongues, shaking heads and actually crowding the referee. That useless lump Maguire and Fernandez both leading the charge. Yoro wagging his finger at the referee as well! The Bournemouth player was hacked down, clear pen.
The referee should have just yellow carded them all, and I bet the next time it wouldnt happen. Their arrogance and entitlement is a large part of their problems. They have got away with being shite with a combination of cheating by Fernandez for pens, and a hangover from the Ferguson years where refs are reluctant to deal appropriately with them. The bottle job when he who fannies about and dives around booted Curtis Jones was a prime example of referees cowardice. Similarly the reluctance to card Fernandez for some of his tackles.
That is now fading, but as in midweek when Fernandez casually jogged over and booted that spurs lad whilst the ball was nowhere near was indicative of the unprofessionalism of their squad.

Missus was watching live and my reaction to the c*nts was the start of here giving me shit all day ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18892 on: Today at 12:08:24 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:32:54 am

Meanwhile, Joe Cole, Poulsen, Hodgson, Diouf and so on, get a free ride. I really despair sometimes.

Am I being whooshed here?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18893 on: Today at 12:10:12 pm »
Utd's malaise has been going on so long I now struggle to remember if some of it was even real. Was Ole really in the dugout for over 2 years? How did that happen? Was Pogba's return stint fact or fiction? Was the picture of Moyes sat in the manager's office just an illusion?

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18894 on: Today at 12:10:47 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 12:06:48 pm
Missus was watching live and my reaction to the c*nts was the start of here giving me shit all day ;D

Enjoy Christmas Rob 👍
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18895 on: Today at 12:11:49 pm »
Yoro looks amazing :D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18896 on: Today at 12:14:42 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:10:12 pm
Utd's malaise has been going on so long I now struggle to remember if some of it was even real. Was Ole really in the dugout for over 2 years? How did that happen? Was Pogba's return stint fact or fiction? Was the picture of Moyes sat in the manager's office just an illusion?



It's not a malaise, it's normality for them
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18897 on: Today at 12:16:15 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 04:08:52 pm
Makes me think Ole was actually decent ;D

He was at least smart enough to recognise the limitations of their squad and seemed happy enough to often opt for counterattacking, but all their fans and tame pundits seem to be set on the narrative that united should be imposing themselves in games and are helping to further prolong their decline since there's zero inclination of them wanting to bring in somebody who can have 3 years to overhaul both their squad and football structure, despite the number of otherwise successful managers that have failed there since Ferguson left. (or at least stop being the manager as the fucker clearly hasn't left with the way he still haunts the club from the director's box)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18898 on: Today at 12:19:10 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 11:46:22 pm
That must be his first time at Old Trafford then. As you said, we've emptied it a number of times long before the final whistle in recent years.

Remember the famous aerial footage of them streaming out of the 0-5 game.  ;D

To be fair to him, it was empty by halftime in that one.  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18899 on: Today at 12:38:08 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:01:06 am
Enough of the Joe Allen slander please. While he didn't stand out in terms of athleticism, goalscoring or defending, Joe had a top football brain and was one of the best midfield distributors in the league at his peak. He ran that Swansea midfield that overachieved when they came up while dominating possession, and he immediately made our midfield look better when he came in.

Ironically, Allen is exactly the player the Mancs could do with now. Someone who can calmly retain possession and distribute the ball effectively, rather than sprinting around making stray passes and losing it so they get caught on the break.

Yeah he's a good lad is Joe.

He was okay for Liverpool, he came at a time when the club's new owners were finding their feet and a period of stabilisation and teething problems.

Much like Rodgers, he never set the world alight but neither did he embarrass us. He was a marker of the time and he performed very capably for Jurgen when he arrived (people forget that some players performances elevated when he arrived, Joe was one of them). A player who aspired first team footballer, his ceiling here was only ever going to be decent squad player. Jurgen saw that and wanted him to stay, recognising his attitude and his ability to retain possession at a time when we struggled to control anything, and he probably would have serviced us well if he had stayed.

Above all though, he was a top professional with a great attitude. A bare minimum but essential quality when playing for Liverpool. So any comparisons with the chumps currently playing for Man Utd is shameful and as wide off the mark as you can get.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18900 on: Today at 12:42:41 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:10:12 pm
Utd's malaise has been going on so long I now struggle to remember if some of it was even real. Was Ole really in the dugout for over 2 years? How did that happen? Was Pogba's return stint fact or fiction? Was the picture of Moyes sat in the manager's office just an illusion?

All real my friend.

At this rate, they'll be building a statue of Ten Haag.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18901 on: Today at 12:43:07 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 09:21:16 am
"Players that could reasonably be considered to have the quality to start for a top four side would be Onana, Ugarte, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Bruno and Amad. Thats only half a starting XI."

I wouldnt take any for the bench. Absolutely shite

Even if you ignore the more obviously shite or past it in that list, their tendency to horribly overrate players shows up with a couple in that list.

A number of posters on here have claimed that we have done likewise, but ours seems to be more along the lines of hopeful optimism that a younger player who has started out well can continue to improve, whereas theirs seem to be declared as practically world-class if they have a few good games in a row.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18902 on: Today at 12:43:13 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:10:47 pm
Enjoy Christmas Rob 👍

Top of two leagues, in a semi final, the manager looks like he could be as good as Jurgen, they're floundering, hers sisters hubby is a Manc but an LFC supporter and will give her loads of shit Xmas day, what's not to enjoy ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18903 on: Today at 02:15:55 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:16:15 pm
He was at least smart enough to recognise the limitations of their squad and seemed happy enough to often opt for counterattacking, but all their fans and tame pundits seem to be set on the narrative that united should be imposing themselves in games and are helping to further prolong their decline since there's zero inclination of them wanting to bring in somebody who can have 3 years to overhaul both their squad and football structure, despite the number of otherwise successful managers that have failed there since Ferguson left. (or at least stop being the manager as the fucker clearly hasn't left with the way he still haunts the club from the director's box)

He wasn't, he was diabolical. He just had a LOT of luck and a LOT of penalties.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18904 on: Today at 02:38:43 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 12:38:08 pm
Yeah he's a good lad is Joe.

He was okay for Liverpool, he came at a time when the club's new owners were finding their feet and a period of stabilisation and teething problems.

Much like Rodgers, he never set the world alight but neither did he embarrass us. He was a marker of the time and he performed very capably for Jurgen when he arrived (people forget that some players performances elevated when he arrived, Joe was one of them). A player who aspired first team footballer, his ceiling here was only ever going to be decent squad player. Jurgen saw that and wanted him to stay, recognising his attitude and his ability to retain possession at a time when we struggled to control anything, and he probably would have serviced us well if he had stayed.

Above all though, he was a top professional with a great attitude. A bare minimum but essential quality when playing for Liverpool. So any comparisons with the chumps currently playing for Man Utd is shameful and as wide off the mark as you can get.
Plus there was that great photo of him holding his large cock...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18905 on: Today at 02:39:30 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 12:43:13 pm
Top of two leagues, in a semi final, the manager looks like he could be as good as Jurgen, they're floundering, hers sisters hubby is a Manc but an LFC supporter and will give her loads of shit Xmas day, what's not to enjoy ;D
A Manc Liverpool supporter - that's a rare plumage out in the wild
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18906 on: Today at 02:42:15 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:41:53 am
Yep- Joe ran that midfield that day. It was right around the time(end of season, or before the start of the season?) Brazil got drubbed by Germany as well, iirc. It felt really surreal that day - same way I felt in the Brazzo-German game.

We were thoroughly outplayed. The only time I feel a team and player doing that to us - on our own patch.
Joe ran us through that day. That wee man- who just got his head down and orchestrated everything from midfield. Fuck Mainoo- he won't EVER be able to do that!

He played well when Swansea battered us 0-0. Was November 12/13 season I think. His one year in the Premier League before we signed him.
