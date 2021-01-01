« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 06:27:19 am
Might need to bring back ol Ronnie boy again to gin up the manc supporters at this point
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 06:28:42 am
One of the threads created on Red Cafe the last couple of days is "We`ve got a top 4 squad..."


They still come back to this. That seemingly they have very talented players who are "underperforming". Don`t understand the basis for that delusion. I had them 8 in my league prediction for the season, but I`m starting to think that was too high.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 06:49:05 am
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 06:28:42 am
One of the threads created on Red Cafe the last couple of days is "We`ve got a top 4 squad..."


They still come back to this. That seemingly they have very talented players who are "underperforming". Don`t understand the basis for that delusion. I had them 8 in my league prediction for the season, but I`m starting to think that was too high.

This is incredibly normal. I thought we had title challenging squads plenty of times in the 90s and 00s. When youre down you need a certain level of delusion to cope. Funny to watch though.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 08:23:04 am
Quote from: Lee-87 on Today at 03:05:35 am
Scruffy c*nts, always had banter with mancs or whoever when i'm out and there's a game on, but couldn't in a million years imagine getting physical with someone for just supporting their own team respectfully. Must have nothing else going on in their lives, little blerts

Turns out it happened in the same place our kid used to run.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 08:23:36 am
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 06:28:42 am
One of the threads created on Red Cafe the last couple of days is "We`ve got a top 4 squad..."


They still come back to this. That seemingly they have very talented players who are "underperforming". Don`t understand the basis for that delusion. I had them 8 in my league prediction for the season, but I`m starting to think that was too high.

They have.


If they were playing in league two
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:12:33 am
Quote from: Jimmy Raggatip on Yesterday at 11:31:28 pm
Mainoo looks utterly lost in this new system (even more than he did in the old one)

he has no physicality, no legs, no tactical or positional intelligence whatsoever and he's so slow

their rabid supporters made him trend on twitter for hours after the game today trying a new line of defence that everyone else must be racist

Newsflash: we're not racist, he's just shít

Their fans massivey overrating players is one of the reasons why their club has given the likes of Rashford £400k a week. They are the problem.  Mainoo will be the same. They were calling him best young player in the world. He's a decent young player nothing more. During the summer everyone and his dog wanted Trent out and Mainoo in. Bizarre.

Not only that you go on red cafe and read their opinions of him now. They have no idea what his best position is. He doesn't do anything amazingly well. He's literally fucking Joe Allen
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:19:12 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:12:33 am
Their fans massivey overrating players is one of the reasons why their club has given the likes of Rashford £400k a week. They are the problem.  Mainoo will be the same. They were calling him best young player in the world. He's a decent young player nothing more. During the summer everyone and his dog wanted Trent out and Mainoo in. Bizarre.

Not only that you go on red cafe and read their opinions of him now. They have no idea what his best position is. He doesn't do anything amazingly well. He's literally fucking Joe Allen

I remember back in our dark days, we went through exactly the same thing, eveyr player is 5 x better than they really are, you lose visibility of reality and project something which isn't there. 

An dlong may it continue for them.

On the other hand, Amorim does seem like a decent sort and comes across reasonably well, but i think he's now realised the size of the job in front of him and knows he wont be changing much for at least 4 or 5 transfer periods.....
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:21:16 am
"Players that could reasonably be considered to have the quality to start for a top four side would be Onana, Ugarte, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Bruno and Amad. Thats only half a starting XI."

I wouldnt take any for the bench. Absolutely shite
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:25:31 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:49:05 am
This is incredibly normal. I thought we had title challenging squads plenty of times in the 90s and 00s. When youre down you need a certain level of delusion to cope. Funny to watch though.

Yep.

I can remember (some) Reds fans thinking the likes of Milan Baros and Ryan Babel were elite/world class/whatever - decent players, but sadly not good enough.

Having said (written) that, I still think the 1996 squad under Roy should have been good enough to win the league.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:25:57 am
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 09:19:12 am
I remember back in our dark days, we went through exactly the same thing, eveyr player is 5 x better than they really are, you lose visibility of reality and project something which isn't there. 

An dlong may it continue for them.

On the other hand, Amorim does seem like a decent sort and comes across reasonably well, but i think he's now realised the size of the job in front of him and knows he wont be changing much for at least 4 or 5 transfer periods.....

They will still spend but don't think they can afford many more £200m summers. They may have to start spending similar levels to us for a bit.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:32:02 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:25:57 am
They will still spend but don't think they can afford many more £200m summers. They may have to start spending similar levels to us for a bit.

Yep, thats the only thoing we need to worry about, them being a well run club instead of being a bunch of nutters
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:34:40 am
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 09:21:16 am
"Players that could reasonably be considered to have the quality to start for a top four side would be Onana, Ugarte, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Bruno and Amad. Thats only half a starting XI."

I wouldnt take any for the bench. Absolutely shite

That Amad looks decent, bit indisciplined but tries hard, could be  a good player under the right coach. The rest are fucking gash though
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:36:57 am
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 09:21:16 am
"Players that could reasonably be considered to have the quality to start for a top four side would be Onana, Ugarte, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Bruno and Amad. Thats only half a starting XI."

I wouldnt take any for the bench. Absolutely shite

Those are the kinds of players that you could maybe carry a few of in a top four side, but if those are the "quality" players then you're fucked.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:39:12 am
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 06:28:42 am
One of the threads created on Red Cafe the last couple of days is "We`ve got a top 4 squad..."


They still come back to this. That seemingly they have very talented players who are "underperforming". Don`t understand the basis for that delusion. I had them 8 in my league prediction for the season, but I`m starting to think that was too high.

I was going to mention that thread mainly for this guy who starts off relatively sane

Quote
Absolutely no chance.

So many of our players are assumed to be better than they are, simply because they play for Man Utd and have maybe had a good performance or two in the past. A lot of them wouldnt stand out in a positive way, if you placed them in any other mid table / bottom half PL side, and theyd never be transfer targets for us if that was the case. Id consider Dalot, Malacia, Mainoo, Lindelof, Maguire, Garnacho, Zirkzee, Højlund, and Antony to be in this category. Maybe there are more. Others like Eriksen, Casemiro and Evans are just way too old.


but then totally loses it.

Quote
Players that could reasonably be considered to have the quality to start for a top four side would be Onana, Ugarte, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Bruno and Amad. Thats only half a starting XI.

No top four team wants any of their players in their squad let alone starting eleven.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:41:44 am
Oddly enough, in the past Dalot has been one of the few players I'd actually take from them, as he seemed solid enough on the ball and able to play in a few positions, but it sounds like he's not too highly rated.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:41:48 am
Seriously I just dont see any quick fix for these clowns and I dont see their management, fan base, ex pundits etc being patient enough so I suppose the cycle keeps going. Next winter Amorim will be sacked, they will get Carrick etc then saöe shit all over again. Long may it continue.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:43:11 am
Fernandes is a very good player but he has a terrible attitude.

And hes the Captain.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:45:01 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:12:33 am
Their fans massivey overrating players is one of the reasons why their club has given the likes of Rashford £400k a week. They are the problem.  Mainoo will be the same. They were calling him best young player in the world. He's a decent young player nothing more. During the summer everyone and his dog wanted Trent out and Mainoo in. Bizarre.

Not only that you go on red cafe and read their opinions of him now. They have no idea what his best position is. He doesn't do anything amazingly well. He's literally fucking Joe Allen

Garbage. He has got talent but like all young players he needs consistency in both management and development, but both those things are being badly delivered at the moment.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:45:56 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:43:11 am
Fernandes is a very good player but he has a terrible attitude.

And hes the Captain.

He's the worst captain in the entire premier league as he's entirely about himself.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:48:59 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:43:11 am
Fernandes is a very good player but he has a terrible attitude.

And hes the Captain.
I disagree. He is very lazy, he loses the ball very cheaply and never tracks back, very inconsistent, no leadership whatsoever, he shoots a lot of times to kill their attacks.,,
He started well but he has been garbage last 2 years imo.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:49:36 am
I quite like Marcus, his heart is in the right place. His head though isnt. The pressure on him is immense and it shouldnt be, the pressure should be on the managers not the players.

If I'd been on 400k/week I would not have lasted a day. Late teens/early 20's I was nuts. I'dve died doing something dumb assed.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:50:47 am
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 09:45:56 am
He's the worst captain in the entire premier league as he's entirely about himself.

I think thats the issue.

VVD commands respect and is a cool calm character.

Fernandes is self centred with awful body language in most matches.

Then you have the Danish striker posting things on social media after a lucky win against their neighbours. They stayed in 13th so keep your head down and work towards improving that position.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:58:09 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:48:59 am
I disagree. He is very lazy, he loses the ball very cheaply and never tracks back, very inconsistent, no leadership whatsoever, he shoots a lot of times to kill their attacks.,,
He started well but he has been garbage last 2 years imo.

He does seem to get quite a few assists.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:59:04 am
Quote from: boots on Today at 09:49:36 am
I quite like Marcus, his heart is in the right place. His head though isnt. The pressure on him is immense and it shouldnt be, the pressure should be on the managers not the players.

If I'd been on 400k/week I would not have lasted a day. Late teens/early 20's I was nuts. I'dve died doing something dumb assed.

£400k p/w probably isn't helping LFC with negotiating anything sensible for Trent if that's a benchmark.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 10:00:17 am
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 09:45:56 am
He's the worst captain in the entire premier league as he's entirely about himself.

Its amazing they managed to find a worse captain than Maguire in their team. Theyll be giving it to Onana next.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 10:01:06 am
Quote from: boots on Today at 09:49:36 am
I quite like Marcus, his heart is in the right place. His head though isnt. The pressure on him is immense and it shouldnt be, the pressure should be on the managers not the players.

If I'd been on 400k/week I would not have lasted a day. Late teens/early 20's I was nuts. I'dve died doing something dumb assed.

I think Rashford is potentially still a good player. He needs a coach that will bring the best out of him and teach him how to become more effective. He has pace and is pretty good in front of goal. He seems to have lost his way and whether he can regain his form I don't know.

I think he would do well at a club where there is less pressure such as Crystal Palace or Bournemouth.

If he is on £400K per week then that's crazy.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 10:02:31 am
INEOS are scrapping the standard £100 Christmas bonus for each member of staff and replacing it with a £40 Marks and Spencers voucher instead

They are also looking to strip the Season tickets given to the relatives of Sir Matt Busby when he passed away.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 10:03:15 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:58:09 am
He does seem to get quite a few assists.

He's actually their most attack minded player. He's averaged 16-18 goal contributions over the past 4 seasons (30 in 2020/21).

He's also a 1st class arse.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 10:05:30 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:03:15 am

He's also a 1st class arse.

Yeah, I don't think anyone is denying that.  But we are debating if he's slightly better at kicking a football than the other first class arses they have.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 10:08:10 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:05:30 am
Yeah, I don't think anyone is denying that.  But we are debating if he's slightly better at kicking a football than the other first class arses they have.

Very talented player, I don't think that's really debatable, you only have to look at the goal he scored against us last season.

Issue is that you need the mentality and application at this level and that's only becoming more and more prevalent as the year's go by, hence why he's always grounded in mediocrity.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 10:10:42 am
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:01:06 am
I think Rashford is potentially still a good player. He needs a coach that will bring the best out of him and teach him how to become more effective. He has pace and is pretty good in front of goal. He seems to have lost his way and whether he can regain his form I don't know.

I think he would do well at a club where there is less pressure such as Crystal Palace or Bournemouth.

If he is on £400K per week then that's crazy.

I think the issue is more to do with his off the field life than coaching. Going off for a night (two actually) clubbing in Belfast is fine, when you don't turn up for training the next day it's a problem.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 10:13:35 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:05:30 am
Yeah, I don't think anyone is denying that.  But we are debating if he's slightly better at kicking a football than the other first class arses they have.

He's their best player and as others have noted the league's worst captain. He's their 2nd highest paid player with a contract running to 2027 with the option for another year on top.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 10:13:56 am
I think I've read on here that some of them on the caf have mentioned 'Klopp vibes' about the start Amorim has made?
 ;D

So I did a bit of research into Klopp's first season, he took over on 8th October '15. Looking at squad Klopp inherited I'm not sure it is anywhere as bad as that current United squad and I know Klopp was delighted with some of the players he had to work with like Firmino. I'd say we were quite weak in the Goalkeeping department but perhaps not at Onana levels?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2015%E2%80%9316_Liverpool_F.C._season
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 10:14:07 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:59:04 am
£400k p/w probably isn't helping LFC with negotiating anything sensible for Trent if that's a benchmark.

If Salahs agent is negotiating like "Rashford earns 400k p/w(i think it is 350k though at least thats what i heard), so Salah should get 500k p/w+", then i would say as a LFC representative: "we unfortunately are not retarded like the manc bast*rds are".

I don't like Rashford, respect for what he is doing for the children, but he's all PR, everything he does has to be in the media, no matter if it's being left out of the matchday squad or even the charity. I feel like charity work should never be used as PR and kept as private as possible.

It's funny though, the way they hype their players, Mainoo was the best midfielder just last year, now Diallo is the next best thing.

Remember when Neville said their midfield is better than ours? Then they blamed the manager and now the tune is, the players are not good enough hahaha. Just wait until Amorim spends 300 million, then they will stay bad, then Amorim is at fault, then the players and when they are all gone, they will say INEOS is destroying the club. It's just fabolous looking at them crumble further and further down the league.
