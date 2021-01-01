£400k p/w probably isn't helping LFC with negotiating anything sensible for Trent if that's a benchmark.



If Salahs agent is negotiating like "Rashford earns 400k p/w(i think it is 350k though at least thats what i heard), so Salah should get 500k p/w+", then i would say as a LFC representative: "we unfortunately are not retarded like the manc bast*rds are".I don't like Rashford, respect for what he is doing for the children, but he's all PR, everything he does has to be in the media, no matter if it's being left out of the matchday squad or even the charity. I feel like charity work should never be used as PR and kept as private as possible.It's funny though, the way they hype their players, Mainoo was the best midfielder just last year, now Diallo is the next best thing.Remember when Neville said their midfield is better than ours? Then they blamed the manager and now the tune is, the players are not good enough hahaha. Just wait until Amorim spends 300 million, then they will stay bad, then Amorim is at fault, then the players and when they are all gone, they will say INEOS is destroying the club. It's just fabolous looking at them crumble further and further down the league.